LINDALE — Whitehouse found itself trailing in every set on Tuesday night.
The Ladycats battled back and won three of those sets, picking up a 3-1 victory (25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17) over Lindale.
“It was nice to see because against a strong team, it’s hard to come back after those deficits,” Whitehouse head volleyball coach Britney Nordin said. “But to see them mentally refocus, going back to doing the small things we talk about a lot in timeouts and at practice was really good, just being mentally tough and making those adjustments and changes, especially being down against such a strong team.”
Lindale jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the opening set and led 12-4. Down 15-9, Whitehouse went on an 11-1 run to take a 20-16 lead. With the score tied at 23, the Ladycats got a kill from Addison Fowler and then an ace by Ella Reese to take the first set.
The Lady Eagles got up 5-4 and 11-10 in the second set before a 5-0 spurt by the Ladycats that included two kills by Kylan Wedell put the score at 15-11.
Up 23-19, Whitehouse got a block from Emma Thomas and then two straight kills by Ashley Rhame, including one falling backward, to end the set and give Whitehouse a 2-0 lead.
Whitehouse actually held leads up 7-3 and 12-7 in the third set, but this time, it was Lindale battling back and taking a 19-15 lead. The Ladycats once again rallied and tied the score at 19 before Lindale ended up grabbing a 25-20 decision to keep the match alive.
Down 4-3 in the fourth set, Lindale score eight consecutive points to go up 11-4. With the Lady Eagles leading 16-10, the Ladycats reeled off 11 straight points behind the serving of Rhame.
After a kill by Reagan Cated for Lindale, Whitehouse got four straight points, capped by Camden Bizot kill to end the match.
Bizot and Wedell had 12 kills each. Bizot also had 16 assists. Kassidy Meyer had 10 kills, Rhame 9 kills, 24 assists, three aces and 10 digs, Addison Fowler 8 kills, Sarah Cyr 12 digs and Ella Reese 11 digs.
Earlier in the night, Whitehouse swept Corsicana (25-8, 25-9, 25-21). Leaders for Whitehouse were Wedell 11 kills and 3 blocks, Rhame 10 kills and 12 assists, Bizot 12 assists and Meyer 3 blocks.
Whitehouse will host Brownsboro on Friday. Lindale will compete in the Van Tournament on Friday and Saturday.