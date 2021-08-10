Tyler Legacy opened the 2021 volleyball season with a 3-1 win (25-17, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16) over Longview on Tuesday night at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
“It was good,” Legacy head volleyball coach Bryan Winegeart said. “We played around with a couple of different rotations, and different things worked and different things different, but I was pleased overall. We were able to fight through some adversity. We kind of put ourselves in some bad situations, and we were able to fight through it.”
Legacy jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first set behind the serving of Shelby Huntsberger.
Longview battled back to take a 6-5 lead. With Longview ahead 7-6, Legacy went on a 7-0 run behind the serving of Ionna Jones to lead 13-7.
Jones, who tore her ACL in December, was in her first action after being cleared on Aug. 1.
Legacy went on to win the opening set 25-17.
Legacy led 17-14 in the second set. The Lady Lobos tied it at 17 before a kill from Catherine Wise put the Lady Raiders ahead 18-17.
That’s when Jakaya Morrow took over for Longview. A block by Morrow tied the match and then a kill gave the Lady Lobos the lead. With Longview leading 22-20 after a kill by Legacy’s Jones, Morrow delivered two straight kills. Wise and Taliyah Mumphrey had kills for Legacy before an errant serve gave Longview the 25-22 win.
“Aggressive serving is something we want to do as a team,” Winegeart said. “It did get us in some trouble a little bit tonight with some misserves, but if that’s something we’re going to hang our hat on, we’ve got to keep trying to push through.”
Legacy led 18-13 in the third set before a 4-0 run allowed Longview to cut the deficit to one.
Legacy responded with a 4-0 run of its own. Up 21-18, Legacy got kills from Huntsberger and Mumphrey with assists by Wise. After Longview cut the score to 23-21, Mumphrey had a block, and Jones had a kill to give the Lady Raiders a 25-21 win.
The fourth set was all Lady Raiders. Runs of 7-1 and 6 1 gave Legacy a 19-9 advantage. Wise and Kayda Kinch had multiple aces in the run. Ahava Young also had multiple aces on the night for the Lady Raiders.
Legacy won the final set 25-16 to take the victory.
Amirah Alexander led Longview with 12 digs. Morrow and Brayleigh Mitchell were the kills leaders for the Lady Lobos.
Legacy will take on New Boston at noon on Thursday in the Tyler ISD Invitational. The Lady Raiders will face Mabank at 3 p.m. Thursday. Longview will take on Mineola at noon Thursday, Arp at 2 p.m. Thursday and Van at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Tyler ISD Invitational.