WHITEHOUSE — With a young squad playing their first two varsity matches together, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders fought their way to two victories on Tuesday night in C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
After dropping their opening set of the night to Gilmer, the Lady Raiders came back to win three straight sets to win the match (24-26, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19). In the final set of the night, it was a rally in the first set and then bouncing back from down 2-1 that lifted the Lady Raiders past Whitehouse (25-21, 21-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-11).
“This is the first night for these kids to actually get to compete, so we knew there were going to be some ups and downs,” Tyler Legacy head volleyball coach Bryan Winegeart said. “We knew there was going to be a little bit of a roller coaster. The biggest thing I’m proud of tonight was these were two huge team wins. Everybody contributed. We lost one of our middles in the fourth set, and everybody just stepped up for her in the long run. That was huge.”
Legacy trailed 12-11 in the opening set against Gilmer before going on a 5-0 run. The Lady Buckeyes battled back to go up 24-22. A kill by Vivian Griffith followed by an ace from Lexie Correa tied the score at 24 before Gilmer got a kill by Lacey Wilson and an ace from Alex Werbeck to take the first set.
Legacy built a 23-15 lead in the second set. Gilmer was able to cut the score to 24-20 before the Lady Raiders picked up the 25th point. Legacy followed with a 25-22 win in the third set to go up 2-1.
The Lady Raiders were ahead 15-12 in the fourth set before sophomore Abby Trahan — daughter of Tyler Legacy head football coach Beau Trahan — served Legacy to a 6-0 run and a 21-12 lead.
After a 4-0 run by Gilmer late in the match cut the score to 24-19, a kill by Ja’Lee McKinley Flores ended the match.
Sophomore Taylor Woods — daughter of Tyler High head football coach Rashaun Woods — had 13 kills and four blocks. Lexie Correa had three aces and 26 assists. McKinley Flores had eight kills. Sophomore Kate Priest — daughter of Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest — had seven digs, and Kate Moore added six digs.
Legacy fell behind 10-4 and 16-11 in the first set against Whitehouse. With Whitehouse leading 20-15 after a kill by Kylan Wedell, Legacy went on a 10-1 run to close the set. Griffith and McKinley Flores both had multiple kills in that stretch.
Whitehouse answered with a 25-21 in the second set, capped by a block from Emma Thomas. Legacy led 20-19 in the third set after an ace by Correa, but Kate Flanagan served the Ladycats to a 6-0 run to close the set and take a 2-1 lead.
Legacy led 17-15 in the fourth set before a 4-0 spurt that ended with a kill by Woods. Whitehouse went on a 5-0 run to cut the score to 21-20 before three straight points by Legacy. After Whitehouse trimmed the score to 24-22, a serve into the net forced a fifth set.
Legacy jumped out to a 6-0 lead behind Correa’s serving. Whitehouse got the score to 11-7 before kills by Priest and Tharyn Buenaventura. Whitehouse then scored four straight points to make the score 13-11. A ball that didn’t make it over the net set the Lady Raiders up for match point, and Woods closed the match with another kill.
“That’s what you want to see as a coach, and that’s what these kids have shown us all summer,” Winegeart said. “These kids want to win. They want to be great. As long as they keep doing what they did tonight and fighting like that, they will.”
Woods had 13 kills and six blocks. McKinley Flores had 10 kills. Griffith had nine kills. Airelle Rollins had eight kills and seven blocks. Correa had six aces and 30 assists. Moore had 15 digs, and Trahan and Buenaventura had 12 digs each.
Whitehouse picked up a win over Gilmer (25-14, 25-15, 25-18) earlier in the night. In the two matches, Kassidy Meyer had 23 kills and seven blocks. Sarah Cyr and Flanagan had five aces each, and Ashley Rhame added 28 assists.
Legacy will host the Tyler ISD Invitational beginning Thursday.