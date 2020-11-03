It was a night full of emotions Tuesday night at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
Before the match, Legacy honored its six seniors — Hope Casel, Mary Ella Burlison, Symera Richardson, Ja’Mia Hutton, Je’Myiia Johnson and Semira Udosen.
That emotion turned into momentum as the Lady Raiders jumped all over the visitors from Mesquite Horn in the opening set.
However, Horn battled back and jumped in front 2-1.
The Lady Raiders fought to force a fifth set and held a 12-9 lead late.
The Lady Jaguars responded with a 5-0 run and went on to knock off the Lady Raiders (25-13, 21-25, 23-25, 25-22, 14-16).
In the opening set, Legacy jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead and eventually led 16-6.
With the score at 22-13, Legacy got kills from Johnson and Casel to close the set.
The score was tied at 8 in the second set when Horn went on an 8-1 run.
Legacy inched closer, but the Lady Jaguars were able to even the match.
In the third set, a block by Horn’s Samiah Williams made the score 8-5 in favor of the Lady Jaguars, but she was quickly awarded a yellow card by the official.
The match was tied at 17 after Johnson and Casel teamed up for a lock. Horn then scored four straight points behind the strong play of Makaila Harris.
Legacy cut the score to 24-23, but Charlize Williams and Jada Shepherd teamed up for the block to give the Lady Jaguars a 2-1 advantage.
In the fourth set, Horn led 13-10. Legacy came back to tie the score, and then the teams traded points for a bit.
Down 19-17, Casel and I’Onna Jones helped the Lady Raiders put together a 5-0 spurt to gain the lead.
With the score at 24-22, Mary Ella Burlison put the ball away to force a fifth and decisive set.
In the fifth, Horn scored the first two points, but Legacy came right back with five of its own and eventually led 8-3.
With a 12-9 score in favor of the Lady Raiders, Horn scored five straight points to go up 14-12.
Legacy came back to tie the score, but Madison Mosley had a kill to put the Lady Jaguars back in front and then served Horn to the victory.
“This senior group has meant everything to this program,” Legacy head coach Bryan Winegeart said. “They’ve been consistent, and I’ve been able to rely on them. Tonight was a tough night, but we are still in third place in the district.”
Casel finished with 14 kills, and Burlison had 11 kills. Johnson had 7 kills, and Jones added 6 kills. Casel had 4 aces. Anna Gates had 23 digs, Casel 18 digs, Catherine Wise 17 digs, Hutton 13 digs and Avery Armstrong 11 digs.
Legacy will play North Mesquite at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Mesquite.