Tyler Legacy wrapped up the first round of District 10-6A play with a sweep of Dallas Skyline (25-13, 25-15, 25-7) on Tuesday night at the newly renovated Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
“We’ve been building,” Legacy head volleyball coach Bryan Winegeart said. “This is the first time in a month we’ve had our whole team that we started the year with back on the court at the same time. We had to make some kids uncomfortable and ask them to do things they weren’t used to doing, but I’ve been proud of how they adjusted and we’ve been able to make it through the first round with just one loss.
“Now, we’ve got everyone back and we can work on getting everyone on the same page and gelling. Tonight, our big focus was doing things we’ve struggled with so far in district. I want our serve/receive to be more consistent. We had a few more errors tonight than I would have liked, but we did a great job in the third set of eliminating those errors.”
With the opening set tied 2-2, Legacy went on an 11-0 run behind the serving of Je’Myiia Johnson. I’Onna Jones and Semira Udosen had multiple kills and blocks in that run, and Catherine Wise dished out five assists.
The Lady Raiders went on to win 25-13 in the first set.
Legacy jumped out to an 11-3 lead in the second set as Avery Armstrong assisted on a kill by Jones.
Skyline answered with an 8-0 run to tie the set. Legacy responded with a 5-0 spurt and eventually won 25-15 with an ace by Je’Myiia Johnson.
The third set was all about dominant serving for the Lady Raiders. Ja’Mia Hutton served Legacy to a 7-0 run to build a 7-0 lead. Later in the set, with Legacy up 11-6, Hope Casel served an 11-0 run.
After Skyline earned a point to make the score 22-7, Jones had a kill and Johnson had two kills — all assisted by Armstrong — to close out the match.
Johnson finished the night with 10 kills. Casel had nine kills. Jones and Udosen each had seven kills, and Taliyah Mumphrey added four kills.
Casel had six aces, and Hutton and Johnson each had three aces. Wise had 12 digs, and Anna Gates added 11 digs.
Legacy (10-2, 5-1) will host Mesquite on Friday.