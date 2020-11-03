Tyler Legacy

Legacy volleyball seniors include: Hope Casel, Mary Ella Burlison, Symera Richardson, Ja’Mia Hutton, Je’Myiia Johnson and Semira Udosen.

The Mesquite Horn Lady Jaguars scored a 3-2 win over the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders on Tuesday in a District 10-6A volleyball match at the Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.

Horn won 13-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22, 16-14.

The Lady Raiders visit North Mesquite on Tuesday.

Farmersville 3, Bullard 0

WILLS POINT — The Farmersville Lady Farmers scored a 3-0 win over Bullard on Tuesday in a Class 4A area volleyball playoff match.

Farmersville won 25-19, 25-18, 25-23.

Leaders for the Lady Panthers (20-6) were: Libby Eitel (24 assists, 15 digs); Keili Richmond (13 kills, 13 digs); Elizabeth Conner (10 kills, 10 digs), Korleigh duBose (21 digs) and Claire Cannon (11 digs).

