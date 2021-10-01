JACKSONVILLE — Tyler High won its second district volleyball match this week by putting away Jacksonville 3-0 at the John Alexander Gymnasium on Friday.
Tyler won 25-23, 25-14, 26-24.
The Lady Lions (8-24, 2-1) entered play tied with Nacogdoches for third place in the District 16-5A standings.
The defeat dropped the Maidens to 11-19 and 0-3.
After Jacksonville led by as many as seven points on two separate occasions in the opening set, Tyler rallied late and tied the game at 19 following an unforced defensive error by the Maidens.
Tyler went on to benefit from three additional defensive errors down the stretch by the Maidens and outscored the home team 6-4 in the final stage of the match.
The Lady Lions lead the entire way in Game 2, except for one point when the match was tied 3-3.
Tyler held the lead for the bulk of the third set, but Jacksonville made things interesting by continuing to chip away at the Lady Lion lead late in the set.
Tacarra Foreman scored a point for Jacksonville that tied the score 24-24, but an unforced hitting error and a violation at the net handed Tyler the points it needed to close out the match.
Standouts for the Lady Lions were: Maliyah Jones (12 serves, 1 kill, 24 assists), Maniya Simpson (15 serves, 1 ace, 7 kills, 7 blocks, 3 digs), Makayla Taylor (5 kills, 15 receptions, 6 digs0 and Kristen Williams (10 serves, 1 ace, 6 kills, 15 receptions, 14 digs).
Brooke Hornbuckle’s five spikes was a team best for the Maidens and Foreman had four kills and three blocks.
Tyler won the JV match 2-1 (26-24, 21-25, 25-18), while Jacksonville claimed the freshmen match 2-0 (25-8, 25-13).
The Lady Lions will host Lufkin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday while Jacksonville is slated to travel to Nacogdoches for a 6:30 p.m. match on the same evening.
Tyler Legacy 3, Dallas Skyline 0
DALLAS — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders scored a 3-0 win over Dallas Skyline on Friday in a District 10-6A volleyball match.
Legacy won 25-16, 25-16, 25-11 to improve to 17-5 overall and 4-2 in district.
Legacy leaders were Thaliya Montgomery (5 kills, 3 digs), Ionna Jones (5 kills), Shelby Huntsberger (4 kills, 1 dig), Ahava Young (4 kills), Avery Armstrong (1 kill, 10 assists), Catherine Wise (1 kill, 8 assists), Mallory Thedford (1 kill, 1 dig, 1 block), Kayda Kinch (1 kill), Kelly Casel (1 assist, 1 dig), Anna Gates (6 digs), Adele McGowin (4 digs) and Faith Marcoux (1 dig).
The Lady Raiders are scheduled to host Mesquite at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lufkin 3, Whitehouse 0
LUFKIN — The No. 13 Lufkin Lady Panthers scored a 3-0 win over the Whitehouse LadyCats on Friday in a District 16-5A volleyball match.
Lufkin won 25-10, 25-14, 25-20.
Whitehouse (14-16, 2-1) was led by Alexia Maynes (kills), Ashley Rhame (9 assists), Macy Cabell (12 digs) and Maddie Herrington (11 digs).
We are now 2-1 in district and 14-16 overall.
Lufkin won the JV match 2-0 (25-15, 25-23) and Whitehouse captured the freshmen match 2-0 (25-1, 25-15).
Whitehouse is scheduled to visit Huntsville at 5 p.m. Tuesday with Lufkin traveling to Tyler to meet the Tyler Lady Lions at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Bullard 3, Spring Hill 2
BULLARD — In a tight District 16-4A volleyball match, the No. 21 Bullard Lady Panthers held off the Longview Spring Hill Lady Panthers, 3-2, on FRiday.
Bullard (20-8, 6-0) won 25-23, 25-17, 17-25, 16-25, 15-13.
Leaders for Bullard were: Olivia Anderson (18 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces), Emily Bochow (14 kills), Campbell Clark (13 kills), Taylor Clark (47 assists, 3 aces, 9 digs), Callie Bailey (25 digs) and Grace O’Bannon (11 digs).
Mia Traylor finished with 43 assists, six kills, nine digs and two aces in the loss for Spring Hill, now 4-2 in district play. Carolann Bowles knocked down 20 kills and added eight digs, seven aces and two assists. Carli Manasse recorded five kills and seven digs, Abby Caron seven kills and two blocks, Eden Gossett five digs, Erin Gregson seven digs and three aces, Janie Bradshaw 21 digs, seven aces and six assists, Caylee Mayfield eight kills and Natalie Fisher 14 kills and four digs.
Spring Hill won the JV match 2-1 (23-25, 25-23, 25-20) and Bullard won the freshmen match 2-1 (25-14, 24-26, 25-18).
Bullard is scheduled to visit Henderson on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. match.
Rusk 3, Center 0
RUSK — The Rusk Lady Eagles defeated the Center Lady Roughriders 3-0 on Friday in a District 17-4A volleyball match.
Rusk won 25-13, 25-19, 25-13.
Leaders for the Lady Eagles were Kaycee Johnson (11 kills, 5 blocks), Faith Long (10 kills, 14 assists), Sarah Boudreaux (10 assists, 5 digs), Makenna Burkhalter (5 digs), Hadley Kelly (5 digs) and Lexie Stanley (5 digs).
Van 3, Brownsboro 0
BROWNSBORO — The Van Lady Vandals won over the No. 19 Brownsboro Bearettes, 25-16, 25-19, 25-23 on Friday in a District 14-4A volelyball match.
Allie Cooper had 10 kills and 18 digs in the loss for Brownsboro. Rilee Rinehart added 18 assists and four points, Khayla Garrett seven points, seven digs and three kills, Madison Hernandez 10 digs, Khyra Garrett five points and three kills, Lindsey Bersano 17 digs and five points, Riley Cawthon five digs and Tori Hooker two points.
Brownsboro (18-6, 2-1) travels to Canton to face the Lady Eagles at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Overton 3, Leverett’s Chapel 0
OVERTON — Kaley McMillian handed out 22 assists to go along with six aces, eight digs and two kills, and the Overton Lady Mustangs moved to 5-1 in District 19-2A play (21-10 overall) with a 25-13, 25-12, 25-15 sweep over Leverett’s Chapel.
Mary Fenter had eight kills, 12 digs, two blocks and two aces for Overton. Chloe Laws finished with three kills, 10 digs and four aces, Alex Brown seven kills and nine digs, Kayla Nobles seven kills, Makayla Gurley 20 digs, eight aces and two kills and Avery Smith 12 digs.
The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to host Hawkins on Tuesday.
Brook Hill 3, Brighter Horizons 0
BULLARD — Brook Hill, led by Belle Reed’s 17 kills and a 33-assist night from Mollee McCurley, rolled to a 25-8, 25-7, 25-9 sweep over Garland Brighter Horizons on Friday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 volleyball match.
Reed added five digs and two aces, and McCurley had six aces and three digs. Ella Hardee finished with nine kills and three digs, Grace Dawson three kills and five aces, Bethany Lavender four kills, Sarah Simms two aces, Drea Tonroy two kills, Landry McNeel two aces and two digs and Bethany Durrett three aces and five digs.
Harmony 3, MPCH 0
MOUNT PLEASANT — Jenci Seahorn led the way with 19 kills and 12 digs, Lanie Trimble and Gabby Hector combined for 28 assists and the No. 3 ranked Harmony Lady Eagles notched a 25-16, 25-13, 25-11 sweep over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill in District 13-3A.
Trimble had 15 assists, three kills, four digs and three aces, and Hector added 13 assists and two aces. Rendi Seahorn chipped in with eight aces, eight digs nd four kills, Lillie Jones 11 digs, Addie Young five digs, Danielle Ison two digs and Grace Kalenak two kills.
White Oak 3, Sabine 0
LIBERTY CITY — The top-ranked White Oak Ladynecks remained unbeaten (6-0) in District 15-3A play and improved to 29-1 overall with a 25-16, 25-8, 25-8 sweep over Sabine.
Emma Hill dished out 28 assists and added 21 service points and six aces for the Ladynecks. Anna Iske had seven kills, seven points, two blocks and two aces. Lexi Baker led with 11 kills, adding seven digs, 10 receptions and nine points, Addison Clinkscales recoded six kills, two receptions and two digs, Emma Nix three kills, Calee Carter two kills, Kaylee Wilkinson 13 digs, 10 points, four aces and five receptions and Brazie Croft 11 points, two aces, four digs and four receptions.
Ore City 3, Gladewater 2
GLADEWATER — The Ore City Lady Rebels held on for a 25-23, 22-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-6 District 15-3A win over the Gladewater Lady Bears on Friday.
For Gladewater in the loss, Kiyona Parker had five digs and four kills, Zandy Tyeskie five kills and 14 assists, Kiyah Bell 17 kills and 10 assists, Princess Williams six kills and Hadassah Balcorta seven digs.
Hughes Springs 3, Daingerfield 0
DAINGERFIELD — Cori Johnson racked up 11 kills to pace the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs in a 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 District 15-3A sweep over Daingerfield.
Emma McKinney had 15 assists and four digs, and Maggie Pate finished with six kill and two blocks for Hughes Springs.
Diamond Jeter had 14 assists, two digs and two aces in the loss for Daingerfield. Aaryanna Wallace finished with two digs and three aces, Karley Nix six kills, five digs and tw oaces, Ashlyn Bruce seven kills, four blocks and two digs, Chrishlyn Boyd nine digs, Terry Gholston five digs, Genesis Allen three kills and two blocks and La’Nycia Lewis five aces and three digs.
Waskom 3, West Rusk 2
WASKOM — The Waskom Lady Wildcats improved to 4-2 in District 16-3A play with a 25-12, 19-25, 23-25, 25-11, 15-13 win over No. 10 ranked West Rusk.
LaDaija Thomas had 25 digs and four aces for Waskom. Alaina Dyson finished with 16 digs, six assists, five aces and seven kills, Anna Claire Reeves eight assists, nine digs and three aces and Catherine Bailey six kills.
Arp 3, Jefferson 0
ARP — The Arp Lady Tigers used 26 assists from Kyia Horton, 15 digs from Ariana Padron and nine kills from Madi Birdsong to earn a 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 District 15-3A win over Jefferson.
Horton added three aces, three kills and four digs and Padron three aces. Abby Carpenter recorded eight digs and two aces, Abby Nichols 10 digs and two aces, Ashley Lopez six digs, Kayleigh Odom seven kills and two blocks, Lexi Ferguson four kills, Madi Shores one dig, Madison Evans four kills and Trinidy Dixon three kills and four aces.
Mount Pleasant 3, Pine Tree 1
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers notched a 3-1 District 15-5A win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates on Friday.
Gianna Spearman finished with 15 digs, six kills, three aces and two blocks in the loss for Pine Tree. Jalen Scroggins added nine kills, five blocks and four digs, Mallory Armstrong six digs and three kills, Alaina Boyd two blocks, two digs and four kills, Carmen Chatman 13 assists, 17 digs and three kills, Natalie Buckner four digs and four kills, Tatum Cates two aces and 10 digs, Aderria Williams 12 assists, three digs and two aces and Jamaya Davis 22 digs, Brooklyn James one kill.