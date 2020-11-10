The Tyler High Lady Lions won their third-straight volleyball match on Tuesday, downing the Lufkin Lady Panthers 3-0 in a District 16-5A match.
The Lady Lions (6-12, 5-4) won 25-12, 25-18, 25-15.
The Lady Panthers fall to 21-7 and 5-4.
Before the game, Tyler honored the seniors — Etni Fernandez Gama, KaTaya Elmore, Symone Morris, Coriana Lewis, Treasure Coleman, Jade Moore, Patrianna Pettigrew, Alexy Valle, Makayla Jones, A’Miya Jordan, Jasa Wickware, Amaiya Draper and Eriana Valle.
The Lady Lions then pulled off the victory. On Oct. 30 in Lufkin, Tyler lost 3-0, but it was a tight match — 30-28, 25-12, 25-23.
Tyler also won the JV match, 24-26, 25-22, 25-18.
Lufkin is scheduled to host Nacogdoches at 6:30 p.m Friday. The Lady Lions will take on Whitehouse at 4:30 p.m. Friday at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena in Whitehouse. It is the final regular season games for both teams.
Brook Hill 3, Frisco Legacy Christian 0
BULLARD — The Brook Hill Lady Guard captured a TAPPS 5A area volleyball playoff game on Tuesday at Herrington Gymnasium.
The Lady Guard won 25-12, 25-23, 25-22.
Leaders for Brook Hill were: Belle Reed (17 kills, 4 aces, 18 digs); Mary Elizabeth Roberts (6 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs, 2 blocks); Lexi Turner (5 kills, 6 blocks); and Kensi Holley (4 kills, 1 ace, 9 digs, 1 block).
The Lady Guard advances to meet Carrollton Prince of Peace in the regional finals on Saturday. The time and location are to be determined. The winner advances to the state tournament.
Huntsville 3, Whitehouse 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville Lady Hornets won a 3-0 victory over the Whitehouse LadyCats on Tuesday in a District 16-5A volleyball match.
Huntsville took a 25-14, 25-19, 25-17 win.
The Lady Hornets (13-5) go to 8-1 in district, while Whitehouse is second at 9-9 overall and 7-2 in league.
Some standouts for varsity LadyCats include: Aja Williams (8 kills), Kate Idrogo (5 kills), Maddie Herrington (5 kills, 15 digs), Ryann Foster (12 assists, 13 digs) and Hannah House (18 digs)
Whitehouse won the JV match 2-1 (25-13, 22-25, 25-10) as well as the freshmen match (25-22, 22-25, 25-21).
Whitehouse is scheduled to host Tyler High on Friday at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena. The varsity is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m., followed by the JV/Frosh at 5:30 p.m.
Hallsville 3, Sulphur Springs 1
HALLSVILLE — Senior Ashley Jones filled the stat sheet with 30 assists, nine blocks, six digs, eight kills and three aces, leading the Hallsville Ladycats to a 20-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18 win over Sulphur Springs on Tuesday in a District 15-5A volleyball match.
Ayden McDermott added 13 kills and seven digs for Hallsville. Brooke Grissom chipped in with six kills, Olivia Simmons six blocks and three kills, Cate Thomas and Abbi Fischer three kills apiece, Emma Rogers 14 digs and two aces, Chloe Ferrill 12 digs and two aces and Macie Nelson seven digs.