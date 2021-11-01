Texas High 3, Tyler 1
MARSHALL — The Tyler Lady Lions took the first set but could not sustain the momentum as Texas High captured the Class 5A bi-district volleyball match on Monday at Marshall High School's Maverick Gymnasium.
The Tigerettes won 22-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-19.
The Lady Lions finished fourth in District 16-5A.
Texas High advances to area to meet either Red Oak or North Forney.
Lufkin 3, Sulphur Springs 0
District 16-5A champion Lufkin downed the Sulphur Springs LadyCats 3-0 on Monday in a Class 5A bi-district volleyball match at the Tyler High School Gymnasium.
Lufkin won 25-22, 25-19, 27-25.
The Lady Panthers advance to play either Forney or Joshua later this week in area.
Overton 3, Shelbyville 2
NACOGDOCHES — The Overton Lady Mustangs are bi-district champions.
Overton scored a 3-2 win over Shelbyville on Monday in a Class 2A playoff game at Central Heights High School.
The Lady Mustangs won 25-9, 25-20, 10-25, 21-25, 15-10.
Outstanding players for Overton were: Mary Fenter (17 kills, 1 block, 17 digs, 2 assists, 5 aces), Kaley McMillian (3 kills, 2 blocks, 21 digs, 28 assists, 4 aces), Kayla Nobles (13 kills, 1 block, 3 digs), Chloe Laws (6 kills, 25 digs), Makayla Gurley (1 kill, 27 digs, 1 assist, 4 aces), Alex Brown (4 kills, 20 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace) and Avery Smith (24 digs).
The Lady Mustangs (29-11) advances to meet Quinlan Boles, a 3-0 (25-2, 25-10, 25-10) winner over Linden-Kildare, in area action later this week.