Michel Alfaro

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.

Van at Tyler, 6 p.m.

Dallas Cristo Rey at Grace Community, 6:30 p.m.

Texas High at Longview, 6:30 p.m.

Sulphur Springs at Pine Tree, 6 p.m.

Marshall at Hallsville, 6 p.m.

Lindale at Spring Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Chapel Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Beckville at Henderson, 6:30 p.m.

Gilmer at Canton, 6 p.m.

Pittsburg at Cumby, 5:30 p.m.

Pleasant Grove at Carthage, 6:30 p.m.

Nacogdoches Central Heights at White Oak, 6:30 p.m.

Sabine at Daingerfield, 5:30 p.m.

Gladewater at New Diana, 6:30 p.m.

Ore City at Hughes Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Elysian Fields at Tatum, 6:30 p.m.

San Augustine at West Rusk, 5:30 p.m.

Waskom at Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Omaha Paul Pewitt at Redwater, 6:30 p.m.

Big Sandy at Union Grove, 6 p.m.

Overton at Union Hill, 6 p.m.

Carlisle at Leverett's Chapel, 6 p.m.

Hawkins at Garrison, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Grace Community at Dallas Bishop Dunne, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

Huntsville at Tyler, 4:30 p.m. 

 
 

