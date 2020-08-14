Lindale 3, Canton 0
LINDALE —The Lindale Lady Eagles improved to 3-0 with a 3-0 victory over Canton on Friday in a non-district volleyball match.
Lindale won 25-14, 25-21, 25-22.
Shelbi Steen came out strong for Lindale with 12 kills, a block and four digs. Other standouts for the Lady Eagles were Skylar Wyllie (9 kills, 3 blocks), Brenley Philen (5 kills, 5 blocks), Marleigh Thurman (10 digs), Alondra Romero (9 digs), Kalaya Pierce (19 assists and Preslie Walters (10 assists).
Canton won the JV match (25-15, 25-13), the Frosh A match (25-22, 25-21) and Frosh B match (25-10, 25-16).
Leading Lindale were Maddie Little (4 kills, 1 block) and Fynlie Tidwell (3 kills, 2 blocks).
The Lady Eagles will play host to Elysian Fields (noon) and Nacogdoches Central Heights (4 p.m.) Saturday. The sub-varsity games are set for noon (JV) and 4 p.m. The Frosh A will play Central Heights at 2 p.m. with Frosh B playing CH at 3 p.m.
Chapel Hill 3, Gladewater 1
NEW CHAPEL HILL — The Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs scored a 3-1 win over Gladewater on Friday in a non-district volleyball match.
The Lady Bulldogs won 25-17, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18.
Leaders for CH (1-1) were: Kamryn Wages (2 aces, 17 kills, 7 assists, 6 digs); Kyla Pannell (8 aces, 5 digs); Paola Sanchez (18 assists, 5 digs) and Dae’Jaidence Kincade (5 blocks).
Chapel Hill will play Troup and Gilmer on Tuesday in Troup.
Brownsboro 3, Alba-Golden 1
BROWNSBORO — The Bearettes of Brownsboro improved to 2-0 on the young volleyball season on Friday with a 3-1 win over the Alba-Golden Lady Panthers.
Brownsboro won 18-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-13.
Statistic leaders for the Bearettes were: Allie Cooper (15 kills, 3 blocks, 2 service points), Madi Essary (24 assists, 8 service points, 5 digs), Tori Hooker (4 kills, 1 service point), Bayli Hooker (3 kills, 1 service point), Mary Boles (3 kills, 2 service points, 7 digs), Emily Eaton (3 kills, 6 service points), Camryn Bailey (1 kill, 2 blocks, 5 service points), Haley Lee (1 kill, 9 service points), Gracie Hawkins (1 block, 6 service points, 15 digs) and Rilee Rinehart (10 service points, 10 digs),
Brownsboro travels to Oakwood on Tuesday. The match is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Alba-Golden is scheduled to host Union Grove at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.