Tyler Legacy 3, North Mesquite 0
MESQUITE — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders snapped a three-match skid with a 3-0 victory over the North Mesquite Lady Stallions on Tuesday in a District 10-6A volleyball match.
Legacy won 25-17, 25-9, 25-7.
The Lady Raiders (11-5, 7-4) were led by Avery Armstrong (24 assists, 2 aces), Catherine Wise (37 assists, 3 aces), Anna Gates 23 digs, 1 ace), Hope Casel (14 digs, 7 kills), Taliyah Mumphrey (5 kills, 5 digs, 4 blocks), Je’Myiia Johnson (6 kills, 3 blocks) and Semira Udosen (8 kills, 3 blocks).
Tyler Legacy concludes the regular season on Friday at Dallas Skyline. The match is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.