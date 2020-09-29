Brook Hill 3, Grace Community
BULLARD — The Brook Hill Lady Guard scored a 3-0 win over Tyler Grace Community on Tuesday in a TAPPS Class 5A District 2 volleyball match.
The Lady Guard won 25-21, 25-12, 25-19.
Leaders for Brook Hill were: Belle Reed (14 kills, 1 ace, 17 digs, 2 blocks); Mary Elizabeth Roberts (5 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs, 1 block) and Anna Hardee (4 aces, 23 assists).
The Lady Guard (7-1, 3-0) returns to play on Thursday in a 6:30 p.m. in Garland against Brighter Horizons Academy. The Lady Cougars are scheduled to host McKinney Christian at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Gilmer 3, Tyler High 0
GILMER — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes scored a 3-0 non-district win over Tyler High on Thursday.
The Buckeyes won 25-14, 25-16, 25-20.
Leaders for Gilmer were: Raeven Harris (27 digs, 1 assist); Haley Jordan (8 kills, 1 block, 8 digs, 1 assist); Reese Couture (7 kills, 1 block assist, 3 digs); Karlye Johnston (6 kills, 4 digs); Kirsten Waller (4 kills, 3 blocks, 6 digs); Abbey Bradshaw (3 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs); Lesley Jones (2 kills, 1 dig); Alleya Morton (7 digs), Alexandria Chamberlain (3 digs), Karsyn Lindsey (3 digs, 11 assists) and Jaycee Harris (1 kill, 2 block assists, 2 digs, 16 assists).
Gilmer (13-4) returns to play on Friday, traveling to Texarkana to meet Pleasant Grove.
The Lady Lions (0-7) play host to Kilgore at 6 p.m. Friday in the THS JV gym.
Texas High 3, Pine Tree 2
LONGVIEW — Texas High rallied from a first-set loss to earn a 12-25, 25-21, 27-25, 17-25, 15-11 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates on Tuesday in a District 16-5A volleyball match at the Pirate Center.
Renee Garrett finished with 12 assists and 12 digs in the loss for Pine Tree. Jalen Scroggins added four aces and six kills, Malaeka Wilson 14 kills, 18 digs and four blocks, Jamaya Davis 12 digs and two aces, Carmen Chatman 11 assists, nine digs and three aces and Caroline Fadal nine kills and seven digs.
Spring Hill 3, Chapel Hill 0
NEW CHAPEL HILL — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers moved to 4-2 in district play with a 25-19, 25-11, 25-9 win over Chapel Hill in a 16-4A match.
Mia Traylor dished out 19 assists to go along with five kills and six digs for Spring Hill. Carli Manasse had two kills and two blocks, Sam Schott two assists, seven digs and three aces, Abby Caron four kills, Kaycee Campbell two digs, Molly Seale three kills, four digs and three aces, Erin Gregson two digs and two aces, Carolann Bowles seven kills and three aces, Caylee Mayfield five kills and two blocks, Janie Bradshaw one ace and Natalie Fisher one kill.
Sabine 3, Hughes Springs 0
LIBERTY CITY — The No. 4 ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals, led by Aubree McCann's 12 kills and five blocks and a 28-assist night from Sierrah Richter, improved to 17-1 on the season with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-16 sweep of Hughes Springs in District 15-3A volleyball.
McCann also had seven digs, and Richter added seven digs and three aces. Cale Brown had three kills, Maddie Furrh seven kills, six digs and two aces, Caitlin Bates nine digs, Ryanne Stuart five kills, Ally Gresham 10 digs and Ella Roberts seven digs.
Sabine will visit White Oak on Friday.
White Oak 3, Gladewater 0
GLADEWATER — The White Oak Ladynecks earned a 25-18, 25-5, 25-16 road sweep of Gladewater on Tuesday in District 15-3A, paced by Emma Hill's 20 assists and a 10-kill night from Alysa Hall.
Brazie Croft had six aces, 20 service points, three receptions and six digs for White Oak, now 12-3 overall and 5-1 in district play. Lexi Baker added 12 kills, seven receptions and three digs, Kaylee Wilkinson four aces, seven points, two kills, four receptions and three digs, Hill five digs, two kills and five points, Hall two aces and Macy Weeks 10 receptions and five digs.
For Gladewater in the loss, Hai'leigh Oliver and Alexis Boyd had two kills apiece. JaKiyah Bell added twoaces and two blocks. Livia Prince had three digs and Lexi Hart two, and Bell and Trinity Mooney had two assists apiece.
New Diana 3, Daingerfield 0
DAINGERFIELD — Taylor Garrett ripped 15 kills and added three blocks and two digs for New Diana in a 28-26, 25-8, 25-22 sweep of Daingerfield in District 15-3A play.
Asia Newsome chipped in with three kills, two blocks and two digs, Allie Oney two digs, LiAnn James two aces and two digs, Sophie Oubre eight kills and two blocks, Haley Manns three kills, Kylee Beggs four digs, Torri Ward 10 kills, two blocks and 12 digs and Julia Loeza 39 assists and three digs.
Daingerfield got three digs from Joi Akinsuroju in the loss. Diamond Jeter added three digs, 15 assists and two kills, Adisen Key two aces and eight digs, Jaylee Barron five digs, Ashlyn Bruce five kills and four blocks, Genesis Allen four kills and two blocks, Kylah Haley six kills and Kayleigh Phillips two aces and 20 digs.
Tatum 3, West Rusk 0
NEW LONDON — Abby Sorenson handed out 23 assists, Kaylei Stroud and Kayla Jones combined to hammer down 28 kills and Tatum moved to 6-0 in district play (16-4 overall) with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-10 win over West Rusk in 16-3A.
Stroud had 16 kills, six digs and two aces, and Jones added 12 kills and three digs for the Lady Eagles. Paisley Williams recorded four digs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 15 digs and three aces, Janiya Kindle one kill, Kensi Greenwood two digs and two aces, Kerrigan Biggs two kills and two digs, Myra Andrade three digs, Mia Tovar one dig and Macy Brown nine kills and two digs.
Elysian Fields 3, Waskom 0
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Christen Smith and Tucker Ellis combined for 35 kills behind Camryn Chandler's 45 assists, leading the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets to a 25-20, 25-11, 24-26, 25-15 win over Waskom in District 16-3A.
Smith had 20 kills, 20 digs and two aces, Ellis 15 digs, seven digs, five blocks and two aces and Chandler 13 digs, three kills and three aces. Also chipping in for EF were Mary Frances Ellis with 13 kills and 22 digs, Morgan Shaw with seven digs and four aces, Heather Auvil with 10 digs and five aces, Bryanne Beavers with three kills, Kelsey O'Brien with three digs, Savannah Wray with two aces and Asia Neff with a dig and a block.
Beckville 3, Timpson 0
BECKVILLE — The No. 2 ranked Beckville Ladycats remained unbeaten in district play (3-0) and moved to 19-2 overall with a 25-7, 25-19, 25-9 sweep of Timpson in District 20-2A.
Sophie Elliott set things up with 26 assists, adding three digs, and Allison Baker filled the stat sheet with 15 assists, eight digs, six kills and five aces. Lindsey Baker had six kills and twodigs, Kinsley Rivers eight kills and 10 digs, Avery Morris 13 kills, six digs and two aces, Hannah Sharpless two digs, M.J. Weatherford two kills, Kaylee Fletcher one kill, Karissa McDowell one dig, Amber Harris 11 digs, five kill and two aces and Macy Davis two kills.
DISTRICT 21-3A
Central Heights 3, Huntington 0
HUNTINGTON — Nacogdoches Central Heights moved to 3-0 in District 21-3A play with a 25-12, 25-14, 25-9 sweep of Huntington.
Halle Flynt had nine assists and six digs for Huntington, which dropped to 0-3 in district play.Klare Willis had two blocks, Anna Claire Johnson two kills and an ace and Emma McGuire five digs.