Bullard takes twoCANTON — The Bullard Lady Panthers opened their volleyball season with two wins on Tuesday — 3-0 over Cangtona and 3-0 over Neches.
Bullard downed Canton (25-10, 25-13, 25-15) and topped Neches (25-19, 25-21, 25-18).
Combined statistics for both games: Keili Richmond (21 kills, 15 digs); Olivia Anderson (20 kills, 9 digs); Emily Bochow (11 kills, 10 blocks); Korleigh duBose (20 digs); and Claire Cannon (17 digs).
Bullard (2-0) will host Rusk at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Bullard MS.
The Bullard JV defeated Neches JV (25-16 25-10), while Canton JV won (25-14, 25-22). Canton won the freshman match over Canton (25-15, 25-15).
North Hopkins 3, Overton 0OVERTON — The Overton Lady Mustangs dropped their season volleyball opener to Sulphur Springs North Hopkins, 3-0, on Tuesday.
North Hopkins won 25-18, 25-18, 25-21.
Standout players for Overton were: Mary Fenter (5 kills, 1 block, 2 aces); Kaley McMillan (4 kills, 7digs, 6 assists, 5 aces); and Jewely English (2 kills, 29 digs, 1 ace).
The Lady Mustangs JV won 2-1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-23).
The Lady Mustangs travel to Garrison on Friday and to Gladewater on Saturday.
Ore City 3, Big Sandy 0ORE CITY — Big Sandy dropped a 3-0 decision to the Ore City Lady Rebels on Tuesday in a volleyball opener.
Leaders for the Lady Cats were: Chyler Ponder (13 digs, 4 kills, 9/9 serves); Gracie Jenison (5 kills, 9 digs, 7/8 serves, 1 ace); Calle Minter (13 digs, 1 kill, 13 assists, 12/13 serves); Ava Jenison (4 digs); Breaunna Derrick (1 kill, 3 assists, 1 block); Allie McCartney (6 kills, 2 aces); Brylie Armold (3 blocks, 2 aces) and Mackenzie Davis (10/11 serves, 2 aces).
Big Sandy is scheduled to host Sabine at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Lindale wins twoKAUFMAN — The Lindale Lady Eagles defeatedkaufman Midlothian Heritage in volleyball matches.
Lindale beat Kaufman 3-0 and Midlothian Heritage 3-1.
On the night, Kalaya Pierce led the team with 59 assists while Skylar Wyllie had 22 kills and Shelbi Steen had 27 kills. Marleigh Thurman led the defense with help from Alondra Romero and Shelbi Steen to keep the opposing team on edge by their hard work and solid passing.
The Lindale JV team lost a tough match in three to Midlothian Heritage and beat Kaufman in two. Freshmen Kayli Vickery came out strong to led the team to success.
Lindale 9A team lost a tough match 2-1 to Kaufman. Tatum Woodard came out strong setting and hitting.