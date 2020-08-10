HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks opened their volleyball season with a 3-0 victory over the Daingerfield Tigers on Monday.
Hawkins won 25-20, 25-21 and 25-19.
Logan Jaco led Hawkins with 11 kills, followed by Makena Warren (6), Morgan Jaco (4) and Tenley Conde (3),
Jordyn Warren led the Lady Hawks with 12 assists with Lynli Dacus adding 10 assists. Defensively,f Warren and Josie Howard both picked up five digs.
Hawkins travels to Elysian Fields on Thursday. The JV game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.