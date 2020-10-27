Whitehouse 3, Tyler 1
The Whitehouse LadyCats scored a tight 3-1 win over the Tyler Lady Lions on Tuesday in a District 16-5A volleyball match at the THS JV gym.
Whitehouse (6-8, 4-1) 25-19, 27-25, 26-28, 25-18.
Leaders for the LadyCats were: Kate Idrogo (22 kills, 2 blocks); Megan Cooley (22 kills); Maddie Herrington (9 kills, 29 digs); Aja Williams (2 blocks); Ryann Foster (20 assists); and Hannah House (35 digs).
Leaders for the Lady Lions were: Symone Morris (19 serves, 4 aces, 16 kills, 23 receptions, 3 blocks, 12 digs); Eriana Valle (12 serves, 2 aces, 2 kills, 32 receptions, 2 assists, 24 digs); Alexy Valle (17 serves, 33 assists, 11 digs); Treasure Coleman (14 serves, 1 ace, 8 kills, 5 blocks, 2 digs) and Kataya Elmore (14 serves, 1 ace, 7 digs).
Whitehouse won the JV match (25-17, 24-26, 25-15) and freshmen match (25-14, 25-17).
The Lady Lions (2-11, 2-3) are scheduled to host Huntsville at 6 p.m. Friday. The LadyCats are slated to play at Nacogdoches at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Rockwall 3, Tyler Legacy 0
ROCKWALL — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders fell to Rockwall (8-25, 22-25, 14-25) on Tuesday night in a District 10-6A volleyball match.
Hope Casel and JeMyiia Johnson each had five kills. I’Onna Jones had two blocks. Johnson had four aces.
Catherine Wise and Avery Armstrong led the way in assists, and Casel had seven digs.
Legacy will host Rockwall-Heath at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Central Heights 3, Bullard 2
NACOGDOCHES — In a warm-up volleyball match on Tuesday, Nacogdoches Central Heights scored a 3-2 win over the Bullard Lady Panthers.
The Lady Devils won 26-24, 25-22, 19-25, 21-25, 15-10.
Leaders for Bullard (19-5) were: Libby Eitel (47 assists, 26 digs); Keili Richmond (27 kills, 13 digs); Emily Bochow (14 kill, 6 blocks); Emma Seaton (5 kills, 2 blocks); Korleigh duBose (20 digs); and Grace O’Bannon (10 digs).
Bullard will now Paris at 7 p.m. Thursday in a Class 4A bi-district game. The match is scheduled for Wills Point High School.
Hawkins 3, Miller Grove 0
HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks defeated Miller Grove, 3-0, on Tuesday in a volleyball warm-up game.
Hawkins, the District 19-2A champions, won 26-24, 25-17, 25-22.
Lady Hawks leaders were Logan Jaco (18 kills), Makena Warren (12 kills, 6 blocks, 9 digs), Warren (6 blocks), Lynli Dacus (7 kills, 18 assists, 8 digs), Tenley Conde (5 kills, 8 digs), Jordyn Warren (19 assists) and Carmen Turner (7 digs).
Hawkins begins Class 2A bi-district play against San Augustine. The match is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Tatum High School.
Gilmer 3, Rusk 0
GILMER — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes downed the Rusk Lady Eagles, 3-0, on Tuesday in a volleyball warm-up match.
Gilmer won 25-12, 25-16, 25-8.
Leaders for the Lady Buckeyes were: Kirsten Waller (5 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs), Reese Couture (11 kills, 7 points, 3 digs), Lesley Jones (3 kills, 1 block, 1 dig), Haley Jordan (7 kills, 10 points, 2 blocks, 9 digs), Abbey Bradshaw (4 kills, 5 blocks), Madyson Tate (3 kills, 1 block, 3 digs), Alley Morton (4 points, 10 digs, 1 assist), Jaycee Harris (9 points, 7 digs, 16 assists), Raeven Harris (10 points, 20 digs, 1 assist), Emma Fenton (2 points, 1 dig), Karsyn Lindsey (8 points, 4 digs, 12 assists), Alexandria Chamberlain (1 dig) and Carly Dean (1 dig).
Gilmer is scheduled to play Kilgore in a Class 4A bi-district playoff game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Longview High School.
Rusk will face Madisonville in Crockett on Thursday in a bi-district playoff. The match is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.
