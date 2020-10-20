Whitehouse 3, Lufkin 0
WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse swept Lufkin on Tuesday (26-24, 25-22, 25-21).
Standouts for Whitehouse were Aja Williams with 4 kills and hitting .429, Kate Idrogo with 13 kills hitting .344, Megan Cooley with 8 kills hitting .400, Paige Cooley with 7 kills hitting .385, Ryann Foster lead in assists tonight with 18, Maddie Herrington led in aces with 3 and digs with 19 and Hannah House added 18 digs.
It was senior night for Irogo, Foster, Williams, House and manager Hayley Stainback.
Whitehouse (5-7, 3-0) will face Huntsville on Friday.
Rusk 3, Center 0
RUSK – Rusk swept past Center (25-7, 25-8, 25-14).
Kills leaders for Rusk were Kaycee Johnson 8, Kara Ponta Wofford 7 and Faith Long 5.
Faith Long and Isabel Torres each had 11 assists, and Emi Etheridge added 26 serve receives.
Rusk finished second in district and is tentatively set to take on Madisonville at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 in Crockett.
Mineola 3, Winona 0
Mineola swept Winona (25-8, 25-14, 25-9).
Standouts for Mineola were Tahjae Black 10 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs, 4 aces; Valerie Garcia 3 kills, 1 block; Mylee Fischer 3 kills, 3 blocks, 13 assist, 4 digs; Caidyn Anderson and Madi Bloodworth 7 digs; and Macy Fischer 6 digs.
Bullard 3, Edgewood 0
BULLARD — Bullard swept Edgewood (26-24, 25-17, 25-18).
Leaders for Bullard were Libby Eitel had 36 assists and 13 digs, Keili Richmond had 18 kills and 17 digs, Emily Bochow had 14 kills and 3 blocks, Korleigh duBose had 20 digs and Claire Cannon had 14 digs.
Bullard (19-3, 10-1) will host Lindale at 4:30 p.m. Friday.