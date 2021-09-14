Whitehouse 3, Athens 0
WHITEHOUSE — The Whitehouse LadyCats scored a 3-0 win over Athens on Tuesday in a non-district volleyball match at C.L. Nix Arena.
Whitehouse captured a 25-9, 25-7, 25-16 win over the Lady Hornets.
Standouts for the LadyCats were: junior Megan Cooley (24 attempts, 14 kills), freshman, Kassidy Meyer (14 attempts, 7 kills), senior Maddie Herrington (16 attempts, 7 kills) and senior Avery Taylor (20 digs).
Whitehouse won all the sub-varsity games as well — JV (25-8, 25-23), Freshmen A (25-10, 25-15) and Freshmen B (25-22, 19-25, 25-16).
The LadyCats travel to Carthage to meet the Lady Bulldogs on Friday. The varsity match is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., followed by the JV (5:30 p.m.) and Freshmen A (6:30 p.m.).
Brook Hill 3, Bishop Dunne 0
BULLARD — The Brook Hill Lady Guard improved to 2-0 in district by sweeping Dallas Bishop Dunne on Tuesday.
The Lady Guard won 25-14, 25-13, 25-8. It was the second straight win over the Lady Falcons.
Leading BH were Belle Reed (14 kills, 14 digs, 5 aces), Ella Hardee (5 kills, 10 digs, 7 aces), Gracie Dawson (4 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces), Sarah Sims (8 digs, 5 aces), Bethany Lavender (7 kills), Caley Fitzgerald (9 digs),Bethany Durett (7 digs, 1 ace), Grace Carpenter (2 kills) and Mollee McCurley (7 digs, 3 kills, 2 aces, 28 assists).
The Lady Guard returns to play on Sept. 21 at McKinney Christian.
Bullard 3, Chapel Hill 0
BULLARD — The Bullard Lady Panthers stayed unbeaten in District 16-4A with a 3-0 victory over the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Bullard won 25-6, 25-18, 25-4.
Leading the Lady Panthers were: Emily Bochow (10 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs, 4 aces), Olivia Anderson (6 kills, 8 digs), Taylor Clark (19 assists), Callie Bailey (8 digs) and Grace O'Bannon (4 digs, 5 aces).
Bullard also won the JV (25-19, 25-14) and freshmen (25-20, 25-15) matches.
Bullard (16-8) travels to Kilgore on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. match.
Brownsboro 3, Palestine 0
PALESTINE — The Brownsboro Bearettes improved to 14-5 on the season with a sweep of Palestine on Tuesday in a non-district match.
Brownsboro won 25-17, 25-23, 25-14.
Leading the Bearettes were Rilee Rinehart (23 assists, 6 points), Khyra Garrett (1 point, 4 kills, 4 digs), Lindsey Bersano (12 digs, 4 points), Tiykeah McKenzie (7 points, 1 kill), Riley Cawthon (8 digs, 3 points), Tori Hooker (8 points, 2 kills), Allie Cooper (8 points, 12 kills, 2 digs), Madison Hernandez (8 digs) and Khayla Garrett (2 points, 4 kills, 8 digs).
The Bearettes are scheduled to host Quitman with at 4:30 p.m. varsity start on Friday.
Overton 3, Carlisle 0
OVERTON — The Overton Lady Mustangs evened their District 19-2A volleyball record with a 3-0 win over Carlisle on Tuesday.
The Lady Mustangs won 25-15, 25-20, 25-11 to improve to 17-10 overall and 1-1 in league play.
Outstanding players for Overton were: Mary Fenter (10 kills, 1 block, 12 digs, 2 assists, 2 aces); Kaley McMillian (6 kills, 18 digs, 19 assists, 3 aces); Chloe Laws (9 kills, 13 digs, 2 aces); and Kayla Nobles (7 kills, 3 digs, 2 assists, 6 aces).
The Lady Mustangs will travel to Big Sandy for a district match (varsity only) on Friday, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Hawkins 3, Union Grove 0
UNION GROVE — The Hawkins Lady Hawks improved to 2-0 in District 19-2A with a 3-0 win over the Union Grove Lady Lions on Tuesday.
Hawkins won 25-13, 25-17, 25-16.
Lady Hawk leaders were Makena Warren (11 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks), Tenley Conde (4 kills), Jordyn Warren (18 assists, 4 service aces), Lynli Dacus (4 aces) and Carmen Turner (10 digs).
The JV Lady Hawks defeated Union Grove 22-25, 25-20, 25-18.
Hawkins is scheduled to host Leverett's Chapel at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Harmony 3, All Saints 0
The No. 3 ranked Harmony Lady Eagles visited Tyler and scored a 3-0 win over All Saints on Tuesday at Brookshire Gym.
Harmony won 25-7, 25-15, 25-15.
Standouts for the Lady Eagles were: Jenci Seahorn (10 kills, 8 digs, 7 blocks), Rendi Seahorn (8 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces), Lanie Trimble (13 assists, 3 digs, 2 kills), Gabby Hector (10 assists, 8 digs), Lillie Jones (8 digs, 2 blocks, 2 kills), Danielle Ison (7 digs, 2 kills), Addie Young (4 digs) and Grace Kalenak (2 kills, 2 digs).