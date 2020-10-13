Whitehouse 3, Nacogdoches 0
WHITEHOUSE — The Whitehouse LadyCats opened District 16-5A volleyball with a 3-0 win over Nacogdoches on Tuesday at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
Whitehouse won 25-13, 25-9, 25-15.
LadyCat standouts were: Megan Cooley (3 aces, 5 kills); Kate Idrogo (10 kills); Maddie Herrington (6 kills); and Macy Cabell (13 assists).
Whitehouse is 3-7 overall and 1-0 in district.
The Whitehouse JV (25-23, 25-6) and freshmen (25-12, 25-12) won their matches.
Whitehouse is scheduled to play Jacksonville on Friday at John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville. The varsity is scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m., followed by the JV (5:30 p.m.) and freshmen (6:30 p.m.). Nacogdoches is scheduled to play host to Tyler High at 6 p.m. Friday.
Rains 3, Prairiland 0
PATTONVILLE — The Emory Rains LadyCats moved to 19-1 on the season with a 3-0 win over the Prairiland Lady Patriots on Tuesday in a District 12-3A volleyball match.
The victory by Rains avenges an earlier 3-2 loss to the Lady Patriots. The LadyCats go to 9-1 in district.
The LadyCats are scheduled to host Edgewood at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Huntsville 3, Tyler High 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Tyler High Lady Lions dropped their District 16-5A volleyball opener at the Huntsville Lady Hornets.
Huntsville won 3-0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-21).
Leaders for Tyler (0-10, 0-1) were: Symone Morris (9 serves, 1 ace, 13 kills, 18 receptions, 2 blocks, 15 digs); Alexy Valle (11 serves, 15 assists, 7 digs); and Eriana Valle (7 serves, 21 receptions, 3 assists, 12 digs).
The Lady Hornets improve to 6-4 and 1-0.
Huntsville also won the JV (27-25, 25-19) and freshmen (25-21, 25-20) matches.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to play at Nacogdoches at 6 p.m. Friday, while Huntsville visits Lufkin at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Lindale 3, Edgewood 0
EDGEWOOD — The Lindale Lady Eagles ventured out of district play and scored a 3-0 win over Edgewood on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles won 25-12, 25-23, 25-11.
Lindale leaders were: Shelbi Steen(16 kills, 2 assists, 10 digs, 2 blocks); Brenley Philen (8 kills, 1 dig, 1 ace); Liz Hutchens (5 kills); and Kalaya Pierce (31 assists, 5 digs).
The Lady Eagles (23-0, 9-0) travel to Longview on Friday for a District 16-4A match with Spring Hill. The varsity is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. The JV and freshmen matches will follow the varsity.
Edgewood won the JV match 2-1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-22).
Bullard 3, Kilgore 0
KILGORE — The Bullard Lady Panthers captured a 16-4A volleyball win over Kilgore on Tuesday.
Bullard won 25-15, 25-18, 25-18.
Leaders for the Lady Panthers were: Libby Eitel (31 assists, 12 digs); Keili Richmond (14 kills, 10 digs); Emily Bochow (11 kills, 3 aces); Korleigh duBose (10 digs); Claire Cannon (7 digs) and Grace O’Bannon (8 digs).
Bullard won the JV match 2-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-22). The Lady Panthers claimed the freshman match as well (25-18, 25-18).
Bullard (17-3, 9-1) is scheduled to meet Cumberland in Tyler at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Brook Hill 3, New Diana 0
BULLARD — The Brook Hill Lady Guard scored a 3-0 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles on Tuesday in a non-district volleyball match.
Brook Hill won 25-12, 25-8, 25-10.
Lady Guard leaders were: Belle Reed (10 kills, 6 digs); Mary Elizabeth Roberts (6 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs); Lexi Turner (6 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks); Kensi Holley (4 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs) and Callie Bailey (6 digs, 5 aces).
Brook Hill is scheduled to host McKinney Christian at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mineola 3, Quitman 1
MINEOLA — The Mineola Lady Jackets scored a 3-1 win over the Quitman Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday in a District 13-3A volleyball match.
Mineola (12-4, 4-2) won 25-17, 25-14, 20-25, 25-19.
Leaders for the Lady Jackets were: Brittany Pickle (18 kills, 14 digs); Tahjae Black (9 kills, 5 digs); Valerie Garcia (8 kills, 3 blocks); and Mylee Fischer (6 blocks, 23 assist, 12 digs and 2 aces).
Leaders for Quitman (2-5) were: Lindsey Hornaday (3 kills, 2 aces, 1 assist, 16 digs); Carley Spears (5 kills, 10 assists, 6 digs, 1 block); Lucy Brannon (2 kills, 8 assists, 9 digs) and Halie Davis (7 kills, 5 aces, 2 digs).
Mineola won the JV match, 2-1 (20-25, 25-18, 25-8).
The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to host Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Lady Jackets visit Harmony at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Hawkins 3, Leverett’s Chapel 0
HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks, ranked No. 21 in the latest state volleyball poll, stayed unbeaten in District 19-2A volleyball with a 3-0 win over the Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions on Tuesday.
Hawkins (13-5, 8-0) won 25-9, 25-22, 25-14.
Leaders for the Lady Hawks were: Logan Jaco (12 kills); Makena Warren (8 kills, 5 digs), Lynli Dacus (6 kills, 5 digs, 19 assists); and Jordyn Warren (14 assists, 5 digs).
Hawkins has a bye on Friday.
Big Sandy 3, Overton 0
BIG SANDY — The Big Sandy LadyCats defeated the Overton Lady Mustangs, 3-0, on Tuesday in a District 19-2A volleyball on Tuesday.
Big Sandy won 25-23, 25-23, 27-25.
Leaders for the LadyCats were: Chyler Ponder (11 kills, 10 digs, 17/17 serves); Gracie Jenison (10 kills, 10 digs, 12/12 serves, 1 ace); Calle Minter (5 kills, 27 assists, 9 digs, 13/14 serves, 1 block); Brylie Arnold (5 kills, 2 blocks, 6/8 serves); Allie McCartney (8 digs, 7/7 serves); Breaunna Derrick (1 kills, 3 assists 13/13 serves, 1 ace, 7 digs); and MaRyiah Francis (5 kills, 2 blocks).
Outstanding players for the Lady Mustangs were: Mary Fenter (8 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs, 2 aces); Kaley McMillian (6 kills, 2 blocks, 13 digs, 7 assists, 1 ace); Ta’leyah Tilley (16 digs, 11 assists, 2 aces); Jewely English (2 kills, 21 digs, 5 aces) and Sarrah Garrett (3 kills, 14 digs).
Big Sandy is scheduled to play at Union Grove on Thursday. The Lady Mustangs (4-6) travel to Bettie to meet Union Hill at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS