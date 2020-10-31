Whitehouse 3, Nacogdoches 0
NACOGDOCHES — The Whitehouse LadyCats began the second round of District 16-5A volleyball play with a 3-0 victory over Nacogdoches on Saturday.
Whitehouse won 25-16, 25-11, 25-8 to improve to 7-8 on the season and 5-1 in district.
Some of the varsity standouts for Whitehouse include: Aja Williams (6 kills), Kate Idrogo (9 kills), Megan Cooley (8 kills), Ryann Foster (15 assists, 2 aces) and Maddie Herrington (19 digs, 2 aces).
Whitehouse won both the JV (25-11, 25-9) and freshmen (25-6, 25-9) matches.
The LadyCats are scheduled to host Jacksonville on Tuesday at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena. The JV/freshmen are scheduled to play at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6 p.m.
Huntsville 3, Tyler 0
The Huntsville Lady Hornets downed the Tyler High Lady Lions 3-0 on Friday in a District 16-5A volleyball match at the THS JV gym.
Huntsville won 25-21, 25-14, 25-21.
Tyler won the JV match 2-1 (25-11, 21-25, 25-20), while Huntsville won the freshmen match 2-1 (18-25, 25-19, 25-11).
The Lady Lions (2-12, 2-4) return to action on Tuesday, hosting Nacogdoches. The varsity match is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Rockwall-Heath 3, Tyler Legacy 1
The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders dropped a 3-1 District 10-6A volleyball decision on Friday to the Rockwall-Heath Lady Hawks at the Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
Rockwall-Heath won 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17.
Lady Raider leaders were: Hope Casel (9 kills, 3 aces); Semira Udosen (9 kills); Je’Myiia Johnson (8 kills); Anna Gates (16 digs); and JeMia Hutton (12 digs). Catherine Wise and Avery Armstrong led the way in assists.
Legacy (10-4, 6-3) will play host to Mesquite Horn at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. It is the final regular season home game for the Lady Raiders.
Hawkins 3, San Augustine 0
TATUM — The Hawkins Lady Hawks are bi-district volleyball champions.
Hawkins, the District 19-2A winners, scored a 3-0 win over San Augustine on Saturday at Tatum High School.
The Lady Hawks won 25-10, 25-19, 25-19.
Leaders for Hawkins were: Lynli Dacus (27 assists, 8 digs); Jordyn Warren (20 assists, 5 digs, 3 kills); Logan Jaco (18 kills); Makena Warren (17 kills, 9 digs, 2 blocks); Josie Howard (7 digs); Carmen Turner (6 digs); Laney Wilson (5 digs); Victoria Miller (5 digs); Morgan Jaco (6 kills, 2 blocks); and Tenley Conde (4 kills).
The Lady Hawks (15-6) advance to the area round to meet Quinlan Boles (11-7) on Tuesday in Mineola.
The Lady Hornets defeated Bogata Rivercrest 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-19) in bi-district.
Gilmer 3, Kilgore 1
LONGVIEW — Gilmer High School middle blocker Haylee Jordan made sure this wasn’t going to be her final match as she lifted the Lady Buckeyes to a four-set victory over Kilgore High School (25-20, 21-25, 25-17, 25-17) with a dominating hitting performance in a Class 4A bi-district volleyball match on Saturday at Longview High School's Lobo Coliseum.
Kilgore finishes the season 9-10. Gilmer (23-4) advances to the area round and will face Caddo Mills (15-9) at a location to be determined on either Monday or Tuesday. The Lady Foxes defeated Canton 3-2 (25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 18-25, 15-6).
Jordan recorded 23 kills while also contributing three block assists and a service ace. She helped the Buckeyes hammer 55 kills. Seven players recorded kills as sophomore setter Jaycee Harris set up 25 and senior setter Karsyn Lindsey assisted on 20. Junior right-side hitter Kirsten Walker also reached double-digit kills with 10.
Gilmer held a decisive edge in the serve-pass game with 11 aces and only allowed one. Senior libero Haeven Harris had three. Aaleya Morton, Reese Couture and Harris each added two.
Kilgore was able to put down 26 kills. Senior Miah Thomas led its attack with nine kills. Ashton Vallery set up most of the kills with 22 assists. Kilgore had a strong block with Thomas getting two solo blocks. Alexis T. Anderson contributed to three blocks.
White Oak 3, Waskom 0
HALLSVILLE — The White Oak Ladynecks improved to 20-4 on the season and advanced to the area round of the Class 3A volleyball playoffs with a 25-20, 25-14, 25-6 bi-district sweep of Waskom on Saturday at Bobcat Gymnasium.
Waskom ends its season with a 13-10 record.
Lexi Baker had 13 kills, four receptions, two digs and three points for White Oak. Brazie Croft added four aces, 10 points, six receptions and three digs, Kaylee Wilkinson three ace,s eight points, three kills and two digs, Emma Hill eight points, 22 assists and two digs, Macy Weeks nine points, 11 receptions and five digs, Payton Palmer eight kills and two digs and Anna Iske three aces, 13 points, five kills, two blocks and two digs.
Alaina Dyson had four kills for Lady Wildcats.
White Oak takes on New Boston at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Pittsburg in the area round of the playoffs.
Beckville 3, Overton 0
LONGVIEW — Beckville opened the Class 2A volleyball playoffs with a 3-0 win over Overton on Saturday.
Amber Harris had eight of the Ladycats' 18 aces and Lindsey Baker had 10 kills as No. 1 Beckville swept the Lady Mustangs 25-7, 25-7, 25-7 in bi-district action.
Beckville is now 28-2 on the season and has won 14 straight matches. The Ladycats advance to the area round of the playoffs and will play Sulphur Springs North Hopkins at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Pittsburg. Overton finishes the year at 7-13.
North Hopkins beat Detroit 3-0 in their bi-district match to improve to 10-11 for the season.