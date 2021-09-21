The Van Lady Vandals swept the Tyler Lady Lions 3-0 on Tuesday in a non-district volleyball match at the THS Gymnasium.
Van won 25-12, 25-21, 25-13 to improve to 18-11. The Lady Lions fell to 6-23.
Leaders for Tyler were: Maliyah Jones (9 serves, 2 aces, 4 assists, 8 digs); Maniya Simpson (8 serves, 3 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs); Zaniya Moon (7 serves, 1 kill, 7 digs); Dy'Niste Lacy (11 serves, 3 aces, 3 assists, 4 digs) and Kristen Williams (4 serves, 1 kill, 14 digs) and R'Nyah Tomlinson (7 serves, 1 ace, 1 dig).
Van won the JV (25-1, 25-14) and freshmen (25-7, 25-2) matches.
The Lady Lions will open District 16-5A volleyball on Friday, hosting Huntsville at 4:30 p.m. Tyler is also home next Tuesday as the Lady Lions meet Nacogdoches at 6 p.m.
The Lady Vandals also open District 14-4A play at 4:30 p.m. Friday, hosting Wills Point.
Bullard 3, Cumberland 0
The Bullard Lady Panthers captured a 3-0 win over Cumberland Academy on Tuesday in a District 16-4A match in Tyler.
Bullard (18-8, 4-0) won 25-20, 25-2, 25-12.
Leading the Lady Panthers were: Olivia Anderson (13 kills, 4 digs); Emily Bochow (4 kills, 4 aces); Taylor Clark (19 assists); Callie Bailey (13 digs); and Grace O’Bannon (7 digs, 2 aces).
Bullard won both the JV (25-25-11) and freshmen (25-22, 24-26, 25-22) matches.
The Lady Panthers play host to Lindale at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday. The Lady Knights are scheduled to host Spring Hill at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Brownsboro 3, Rusk 0
BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bearettes improved to 16-5 after taking their final non-district match 3-0 over Rusk.
The Bearettes won 25-14, 25-18, 25-18.
Leading Brownsboro were: Allie Cooper (19 kills, 9 points, 2 blocks); Khayla Garrett (21 points, 12 digs, 4 kills); Rilee Rinehart (31 assists, 5 points, 1 kill); Madison Hernadez (14 digs); Lindsey Bersano (11 digs, 4 points, 1 kill); Khyra Garrett (4 kills, 2 points, 1 dig); Tori Hooker (2 points, 2 digs, 1 kill) and Riley Cawthon (4 digs).
District 14-4A play begins on Friday as the Bearettes play host to Athens. The varsity squads get things underway at 4:30 p.m.
Harmony 3, Trinity School 0
HARMONY — The No. 3 ranked Harmony Lady Eagles stepped out of district play and swept a 3-0 volleyball match with Longview Trinity School of Texas on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles (20-1) won 25-10, 25-14, 25-10.
Leaders for Harmony were: Jenci Seahorn (16 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks); Lanie Trimble (14 assists, 4 digs, 3 aces); Rendi Seahorn (7 aces, 3 digs, 2 kills); Grace Kalenak (2 kills); Gabby Hector (6 assists, 2 aces); and Lillie Jones (2 kills).
Overton 3, Union Hill 0
OVERTON — The Lady Mustangs of Overton captured a 3-0 District 19-2A win over the Union Hill Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Overton won 25-12, 25-5, 25-4.
Outstanding players for the Lady Mustangs (19-10, 3-1) were: Mary Fenter (7 kills, 9 digs, 1 assist, 4 aces); Kaley McMillian (4 kills, 10 digs, 23 assists, 8 aces); Kayla Nobles (7 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace); and Avery Smith (3 kills, 15 digs, 6 aces).
The Overton JV won 25-5, 25-12.
The Lady Mustangs are open on Friday but will travel to Union Grove next Tuesday with JV beginning at 5 p.m.
McKinney Christian 3, Brook Hill 0
McKINNEY — McKinney Christian scored a 3-0 win over Brook Hill on Tuesday.
The Lady Mustangs scored a 25-17, 25-14, 25-15 win over the Lady Guard (10-6, 2-1).
Leaders for the Lady Guard were Belle Reed (9 kills, 10 digs); Ella Hardee (2 kills, 12); Gracie Dawson (3 kills, 5 digs); Grace Carpenter (2 blocks); Molle McCurley (2 kills, 1 block, 8 digs); and Bethany Durrett (8 digs) and Caley Fitzgerald (6 digs).
Brook Hill is scheduled to host Dallas Christian on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Sulphur Springs 3, Pine Tree 0
LONGVIEW — Sulphur Springs handed the Pine Tree Lady Pirates a 3-0 setback on Tuesday in District 15-5A at the Pirate Center.
Jalen Scroggins finished with four kills and six blocks in the loss for Pine Tree. Mallory Armstrong added four kills, Aderria Williams six assists, Tatum Cates seven digs, Jamaya Davis 20 digs, CArmen Chatman 11 assists, 10 digs, three blocks and three kills, Natalie Buckner three kills and Madelyne Barkley two blocks and two kills.
New Diana 3, Gladewater 0
DIANA — Taylor Garrett recorded 10 kills to go along with eight digs and two aces, leading the New Diana Lady Eagles to a 25-18, 25-15, 25-18 sweep over Gladewater in a District 15-3A match.
Torri Ward finished with 11 assists, nine digs and four kills for New Diana. Starrmia Dixon added two digs, LiAnn James seven digs, five assists and three aces, Addision Ridge eight kills, eight aces, five assists and seven digs, Peyton Abernathy five kills and Mallory Rudd two digs.
Hughes Springs 3, Ore City 0
HUGHES SPRINGS — The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs earned a 25-9, 25-16, 25-11 sweep over Ore City on Tuesday in District 15-3A.
Jacee Burks had seven attacks, four kills, nine blocks and five digs in the loss for Ore City. Josie Reynolds finished the night with 12 attacks, five kills, six blocks and seven digs, and Tori Cummins had 11 attacks, four kills and an assist.
Tatum 3, Elysian Fields 0
TATUM — Abby Sorenson handed out 33 assists, Kerrigan Biggs led a balanced attack at the net with nine kills and the Tatum Lady Eagles notched a 25-13, 25-3, 25-18 win over Elysian Fields in District 16-3A.
Macy Brown had eight kills, Kaylei Stroud seven, Janiya Kindle five and Aundrea Bradley four. Summer Dancy-Vasquez finished with 14 digs, Paisley Williams six, Kaylei Stroud five and Makensi Greenwood and Brown four apiece. Sorenson and Karly Stroud both had two aces.
White Oak 3, Central Heights 0
WHITE OAK — The No. 1 ranked White Oak Ladynecks improved to 26-1 on the year with a 25-7, 25-19, 25-17 sweep of Nacogdoches Central Heights.
Lexi Baker hammered down 16 kills and added 13 digs, 13 receptions and nine points for White Oak. Addison Clinkscales added 11 kills, Anna Iske four kills, three blocks, 10 points and two digs, Calee Carter five kills, Kaylee Wilkinson 20 digs, 13 receptions and eight points, Mallory McKinney 15 points, five aces, nine digs and three receptions and Brazie Croft six points, three aces, seven digs and five receptions.
Emma Hill set it all up for the Ladynecks with 37 assists, adding 10 points, two aces, four kills and three digs.
Beckville 3, Henderson 1
HENDERSON — Avery Morris, Amber Harris and Kinsley Rivers combined for 41 kills, Sophie Elliott set it all up with 39 assists and the No. 3 ranked (2A) Beckville Ladycats earned a 25-13, 25-14, 18-25, 25-22) win over Class 4A Henderson on Tuesday.
Morris had 15 kills, 17 digs and three blocks, Harris 14 kills and nine digs and Rivers 12 kills, 14 digs and five blocks for Beckville, which improved to 30-3 with the win.
Elliott finished with eight digs and two kills, Laney Jones 13 digs, Maddie McAfee four digs, M.J. Liles two kills, Aubrey Klingler eight digs and Karissa McDowell six digs.