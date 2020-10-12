MESQUITE — Tyler Legacy swept past Mesquite Horn on Friday (25-22, 25-23, 25-20).
Je’Myiia Johnson had 11 kills. Mary Ella Burlison had six kills. Hope Casel and Catherine Wise each had five kills, and I’onna Jones and Shelby Huntsberger each had three kills.
Wise and Avery Armstrong led the Lady Raiders in assists.
Casel had three blocks, and Jones had two blocks. Anna Gates had 31 digs.
Legacy (8-2, 3-1) will host North Mesquite at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Central Heights 3, Whitehouse 0
NACOGDOCHES — Nacogdoches Central Heights scored a 3-0 win over Whitehouse on Saturday in a non-district match.
Central Heights won 25-21, 25-21, 25-15.
Learning the LadyCats were: Megan Cooley (8 kills); Avery Taylor (4 kills); Kate Idrogo (4 kills, 2 blocks) and Alexia Maynes (2 blocks).
On Friday, the Whitehouse Freshmen B team scored a 2-0 (25-23, 27-25) win over the Grace freshmen squad. Maddie Hotman and Abby Izard each served eight points.
Whitehouse begins District 16-5A volleyball play on Tuesday, hosting Nacogdoches at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena. The JV/Freshmen are scheduled to play at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6 p.m.