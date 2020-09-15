LONGVIEW — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders started off their season with wins against Longview and Beckville on Tuesday at Lobo Coliseum.
Legacy beat Longview 3-1 (25-23, 16-25, 25-21, 25-13) and Class 2A/1A No. 2 Beckville 3-1 (25-20, 20-25, 25-18, 25-13).
The Lady Raiders travel to Forney on Friday.
Hallsville 3, Tyler 1
HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Ladycats opened the 2020 season with a 25-10, 25-12, 20-25, 25-12 win over Tyler High on Tuesday.
Ashley Jones recorded 20 assists to go along with eight kills, five digs and two aces for Hallsville. Brooke Grissom added five kills, Olivia Simmons five kills and two blocks, Emma Rogers a team-leading 19 digs, Chloe Ferrill three aces and six digs and Macie Nelson five digs and two aces.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to host Nacogdoches Central Heights at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Bullard 3, Chapel Hill 0
NEW CHAPEL HILL — The No. 8 Bullard Lady Panthers moved to 3-0 in District 16-4A volleyball with a 3-0 win over Chapel Hill on Tuesday.
Bullard (11-1) won 25-5, 25-13, 25-18.
Leaders for the Lady Panthers were Keili Richmond (11 kills, 7 digs), Emily Bochow (6 kills, 6 aces), Libby Eitel had 18 assists), Claire Cannon (8 digs) and Korleigh duBose (5 digs, 2 aces).
Bullard plays has to Texarkana Pleasant Grove in a non-district match at 4:30 p.m. Friday and the Lady Panthers will then host Kilgore at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Chapel Hill is scheduled to play to host Tyler Cumberland Academy at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Rains 3, Grand Saline 0
EMORY — The No. 4-ranked Rains LadyCats scored a 3-0 win over the Grand Saline Lady Indians on Tuesday in a District 12-3A volleyball match at Rains High School.
Rains (13-0 overall, 3-0 district) won 25-8, 25-8, 25-11.
Leaders for the LadyCats were Harley Kreck (15 kills, 6 digs, 16 assists, 8 aces), Katy Traylor (9 kills, 1 block, 1 dig, 2 aces), Leo Terry (7 digs, 4 assists, 1 ace), Storey Smith (4 kills, 1 dig, 1 assist, 5 aces), Krislynn McGinty (5 digs, 3 aces), Kaitlyn Brock (1 dig, 11 assists), Chanlee Oakes (8 kills, 2 digs) and Jasey Campbell (1 kill).
Rains plays host to No. 18 Prairiland at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Grand Saline (3-9, 0-3) meets Paris Chisum at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Grand Saline.
Hawkins 3, Union Grove 0
HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks improved to 3-0 in District 19-2A volleyball with a sweep on Union Grove on Tuesday.
Hawkins (8-5) won 25-14, 25-15, 26-24.
Leaders for the Lady Hawks include: Logan Jaco (9 kills), Makena Warren (8 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs, 1 ace), Carmen Turner (5 kills, 8 digs), Jordyn Warren (15 assists), Lynli Dacus (14 assists) and Victoria Miller (7 digs).
The Varsity Lady Hawks travel to Leverett’s Chapel on Friday. The first serve is at 4:30 p.m.
Overton 3, Carlisle 0
PRICE — The Lady Mustangs of Overton scored a District 19-2A volleyball win over the Carlisle Lady Indians on Tuesday.
Overton (3-6, 2-1) won 25-23, 25-17, 25-11.
Outstanding players for the Lady Mustangs were: Mary Fenter (8 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces); Ta’leyah Tilley (5 kills, 6 digs, 6 assists, 1 ace); Kayla Nobles (5 kills, 1 block, 2 digs, 4 aces); and Kaley McMillian (1 kill, 7 digs, 9 assists, 2 aces).
The Lady Mustang JV won 25-13, 25-20.
The Lady Mustangs will host Big Sandy on Friday in a district match with the varsity starting at 4:30 p.m. Carlisle is scheduled to visit Union Grove on Friday.