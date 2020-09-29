Tyler Legacy 3, Mesquite 0
MESQUITE — Tyler Legacy opened District 10-6A volleyball play with a sweep of Mesquite (25-17, 25-13, 25-6) on Tuesday night.
The Lady Raiders had a .504 team hitting percentage, 37 kills and 47 digs.
Anna Gates had 18 digs. Avery Armstrong had 17 assists. Je’Myiaa Johnson had 10 kills. Semira Udosen, Hope Casel and I’Onna Jones all had six kills. Mary Ella Burlison and Taliyah Mumphrey had four kills each. Catherine Wise added 34 assists.
Legacy will host Rockwall on Friday.
Arlington Grace Prep 3, All Saints 0
Arlington Grace Prep defeated the All Saints Lady Trojans 3-0 on Tuesday in a TAPPS Class 4A District 2 volleyball match on Tuesday at Brookshire Gym.
The Lady Trojans return to play on Thursday, hosting Bishop Gorman at Brookshire Gym on the All Saints campus.
Harmony 3, Mineola 0
MINEOLA — Harmony scored a 3-0 win over Mineola on Tuesday in a District 13-3A volleyball match.
The Lady Eagles won 25-11, 25-16, 25-11.
Leaders for Lady Jackets were: Brittany Pickle (12 kills, 18 digs); Alyssa Lankford (10 assists); and Mylee Fischer (1 block; 5 assist; 10 digs).
Harmony is scheduled to host Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Mineola (9-4, 1-2) is scheduled to play at Winona at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Union Grove 3, Overton 1
OVERTON — The Lady Mustangs of Overton lost to Union Grove, 3-1, in a District 19-2A match.
UG won 25-22, 23-25, 25-27, 23-25.
Overton (4-8, 3-3) was led by Mary Fenter (8 kills, 15 digs, 1 assist, 3 aces); Kaley McMillian (8 kills, 1 block, 24 digs, 11 assists, and 2 aces); Ta’lejah Tilley (7 kills, 15 digs, 16 assists, 1 ace); Kayla Nobles (7 kills, 1 block, 5 digs, 4 aces) and Alex Brown (20 digs, 1 assist).
The Lady Mustangs will travel to Leverett’s Chapel on Friday with varsity beginning at 5 p.m.
MPCH 3, Quitman 0
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill Lady Devils scored a 3-0 win over Quitman on Tuesday in a District 13-3A volleyball match.
The Lady Devils (11-3, 2-1) won 25-17, 25-21, 25-15.
Leaders for Quitman were: Ava Burroughs (12 kills, 4 aces, 6 digs, 1 block); Lucy Brannon (3 kills, 1 ace, 6 assists, 5 digs); Lindsey Hornaday (2 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs); Carley Spears (9 assists) and Alexis O’Neal (8 digs).
Quitman (6-9, 1-2) travels to Mount Vernon on Friday. Varsity match is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. MPCH visits Harmony at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS