The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders improved to 5-1 on the young volleyball season with a sweep of Lufkin and Longview Pine Tree on Friday at the TL Gym.
The Lady Raiders defeated Lufkin 3-0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-18) and Pine Tree 3-1 (25-14, 22-25, 25-12, 27-25).
Tyler Legacy is scheduled to open District 10-6A play at Mesquite on Tuesday.
Lindale 3, Kilgore 0
LINDALE — The No. 2 Lady Eagles of Lindale stayed unbeaten by sweeping District 16-4A volleyball opponent on Friday.
Lindale (18-0, 5-0) won 25-12, 25-19, 25-19.
Lady Eagle leaders were: senior middle Skylar Wyllie ( 8 kills, 1 block, 2 aces); Shelbi Steen (7 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs, 2 aces); Liz Hutchens (4 kills), Alondra Romero (3 kills, 2 digs); Brenley Philen (3 kills, 2 blocks); and Kalaya Pierce (21 assists, 5 digs, 1 ace).
Libero Marleigh Thurman, who was later crowned homecoming queen at the football game, had six digs and two aces for the Lady Eagles.
The Lindale JV rallied for a 2-1 win (28-30, 25-21, 25-21). Pacing the Lady Eagles JV were: Brooke Tweedell (8 kills, 2 blocks); Kayli Vickery (6 kills, 2 blocks); Keatyn Bills (5 kills) and setter Anna Ivy (19 assists). Kennedy Weesner was commended for her defense.
Lindale won the Freshman A match, 25-23, 25-6. Playing well were: Tatum Woodard ( 3 kills, 4 assists, 15 service points, 5 aces); Fynlie Tidwell (4 kills, 2 blocks); Landry Laing (4 kills); Bridget Woodrum (3 kills) and Dylan Adams (2 kills, 2 blocks, 8 assists).
The Lady Eagles will play host to Bullard at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The JV game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Freshman A will play at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Bullard, and Freshman B Team will take on Whitehouse Tuesday following A Team’s game.
JV will play at 4:30 Tuesday at home against Bullard.
Longview 3, Tyler 0
LONGVIEW — The Longview Lady Lobos scored a 3-0 win over the Tyler Lady Lions on Friday in a non-district volleyball match at Lobo Coliseum.
Longview won 25-14, 25-14, 25-16.
Leaders for Tyler were: Symone Morris (7 serves, 2 aces, 11 kills, 19 receptions, 5 digs); Eriana Valle (8 serves, 1 kill, 20 receptions, 1 assist, 12 digs); Jasa Wickware (6 serves, 2 receptions, 16 assists, 8 digs); and Corianna Lewis (6 kills, 1 dig).
Longview won the JV match 2-0 (25-15, 25-20).
The Lady Lions return to play on Friday, Oct. 2, hosting Kilgore at 6 p.m.
Hallsville 3, Whitehouse 1
HALLSVILLE — The Whitehouse LadyCats dropped a 3-1 decision to the Hallsville LadyCats on Friday.
Hallsville won 25-19, 26-24, 27-29, 25-19.
Whitehouse standouts were: Kate Idrogo (10 kills, 14 digs); Maddie Herrington (7 kills), Megan Cooley (5 kills), Paige Cooley (5 kills), Aja Williams (5 kills), Aja Williams (3 blocks) and Hannah House (21 digs).
Whitehouse (2-3) varsity returns to play on Oct. 3 at Duncanville. The Frosh B will play Tuesday at Lindale.
Hallsville won the JV (2-0) and frosh (2-0) matches.
Hawkins 3, Grace Community 2
The Hawkins Lady Hawks scored a 3-2 win over the Grace Community Lady Cougars in a non-district volleyball match on Friday.
Hawkins won 25-22, 13-25, 25-20, 17-25, 15-11.
Leaders for the Lady Hawks were: Logan Jaco (19 kills), Lynli Dacus (13 kills, 21 assists, 17 digs), Makena Warren (12 kills, 14 digs, 2 blocks), Tenley Conde (10 kills, 8 digs), Jordyn Warren (2 kills, 32 assists, 8 digs), Carmen Turner (1 kill, 11 digs), Josie Howard (10 digs) and Victoria Miller (10 digs).
Grace is scheduled to visit Brook Hill in Bullard at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Hawkins will visit Big Sandy at 6 p.m.
Quitman 3, Mineola 0
QUITMAN — The Quitman Lady Bulldogs downed Mineola 3-0 on Friday in a District 13-3A volleyball match.
The Lady Bulldogs won 25-18, 25-18, 25-18.
Leaders for Quitman were: Ava Burroughs (18 kills, 6 aces, 3 digs, 2 blocks); Lucy Brannon (1 kill, 19 assists, 3 digs); Carley Spears (3 kills, 1 ace, 6 assists, 2 digs); Brooklyn Marcee (10 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace) and Halie Davis (5 kills, 1 dig).
Quitman visits Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.