Tyler Legacy 3, Rockwall-Heath 0
ROCKWALL — Tyler Legacy picked up its second District 10-6A victory with a sweep of Rockwall-Heath (25-19, 25-23, 25-19) on Tuesday.
I’Onna Jones and Mary Ella Burlison had seven kills each. Hope Casel had six kills and four digs. Je’Myiia Johnson had three kills and five blocks. Anna Gates had 10 digs. Catherine Wise had 16 assists, and Avery Armstrong had 11 assists.
On Friday, the Lady Raiders fell to Rockwall (25-15, 25-23, 25-10). Taliyah Mumphrey had four kills. Wise and Casel had three kills each, and Wise had 38 assists, two aces, two blocks and seven digs. Casel had nine digs.
Legacy (7-2, 2-1) will play at Mesquite Horn on Friday and will visit Tyler High on Saturday.
Rusk 3, Tyler 1
RUSK — The Rusk Lady Eagles scored a 3-1 win over the Tyler High Lady Lions on Tuesday in a non-district volleyball match.
Rusk won 26-24, 25-20, 20-25, 25-18.
Lady Lions standouts were: Symone Morris (12 serves, 2 aces, 10 kills, 31 receptions, 16 digs); Patrianna Pettigrew (11 kills, 6 blocks, 1 dig) and Jasa Wickware (15 serves, 1 ace, 1 kill, 24 assists, 3 digs).
Rusk won the JV match 2-1 (24-26, 25-19, 25-9).
On Friday, Kilgore won over the Lady Lions 3-0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-23). Corianna Lewis (10 serves; 1 ace; 5 kills; 7 receptions; 1 block; 3 digs) had a standout game for the Lady Lions.
Kilgore won the JV match, 25-15, 25-8.
The Lady Lions (0-9) play host to rival Tyler Legacy on Saturday at the THS JV gym. The varsity match is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Tyler High opens District 16-5A action next week with road games at Huntsville (Oct. 13) and Nacogdoches (Oct. 16).
Longview 3, Whitehouse 0
WHITEHOUSE — The Longview Lady Lobos scrambled to find a match after seeing a district home match against Mount Pleasant called off due to COVID-19 protocols, visiting Whitehouse and notching a 25-17, 25-20, 25-13 win.
Mount Pleasant forfeits the match, and Longview is now 3-4 overall and 1-0 in district play. The Lady Lobos will play another non-district match at home on Friday against Jacksonville, and then visit Texas High in league play on Saturday.
Miah Colbert had 12 kills and two digs for the Lady Lobos Tuesday. Jakayla Morrow finished with nine kills and four blocks, Brayleigh Mitchell eight kills, Mallory Reeves four kills, four digs and two aces, Peja Mathis three kills, Angell Evans 20 digs, Jailyn Rusk nine digs and two aces, Eliajah Hatley 22 assists, Amirah Alexander seven assists and Anna Skinner six assists.
Some standouts for the LadyCats include: Kate Idrogo (7 kills, 11 digs); Megan Cooley (5 kills), Avery Taylor (5 kills, 19 digs) and Macy Cabell (20 assists).
Longview won the JV match (25-16, 25-19) and Whitehouse won the freshmen game (25-13, 25-18).
Whitehouse is scheduled to travel to Lufkin on Friday to play Nederland at 4:30 p.m. The 9B team will be home playing against Grace Community at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
No. 2 Lindale 3, Cumberland 0
The No. 2 and unbeaten Lady Eagles of Lindale visited Tyler and scored a District 16-4A win over Cumberland Academy on Tuesday.
Lindale (21-0, 8-0) won 3-0 (25-3, 25-12, 25-8).
Standouts for the Lady Eagles were Kalaya Pierce (32 assists, 3 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs); Shelbi Steen (18 kills, 4 digs); Brenley Philen (8 kills, 1 block, 1 dig); Liz Hutchens (3 digs); Maggie Spearman (3 kills); and Libero Marleigh Thurman (10 digs, 8 aces, 3 assists).
Lindale's JV won 2-0 (25-13, 25-15). JV leaders were: Kayli Vickery (4 kills); Reagan Cates (3 kills, 4 aces); Camden Chilek (3 aces); Anna Ivy (6 assists, 2 kills) and Eva Yates (6 assists).
Lindale's Freshman A team won 2-0 (25-21, 25-11). Leading the Lady Eagles were: Tatum Woodard (3 aces, 2 kills); Fynlie Tidwell (3 kills); Dylan Adams (3 kills) and Megan McGee (defense).
On Friday, Lindale won its district match over Chapel Hill 3-0 (25-6, 25-15, 25-11).
Pierce set the tone for the match with 25 assists, three digs, two kills and an ace. Steen led with 17 kills and 11 digs. Skylar Wyllie recorded seven kills, two blocks, two digs and four aces. Ellie Watkins served three aces and Chelynn Palmer added two.
The JV Lady Eagles won in two sets 25-15 and 25-20. Brooke Tweedell led the attack with four kills and a block. Keatyn Bills had three kills and one block; and Maddox Lay added two kills and three aces for the Lady Eagles.
The Lindale Freshman A team won in three sets with scores 21-25, 25-15, and 25-13. Adams put up five kills, two aces, six assists and two blocks. Woodard had five kills, five assists and three aces. Tidwell recorded four kills and two blocks. Olivia Gary posted two kills, five digs and five aces; and Landri Laing added four kills in the win.
The Lady Eagles host Henderson at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Lady Eagles will honor teachers Friday with Teacher Appreciation Night. The JV will follow the varsity.
Bullard 3, Henderson 1
BULLARD — The Bullard Lady Panthers celebrated Senior Night with a 3-1 win over Henderson on Tuesday in a District 16-4A volleyball match.
Bullard (15-3, 7-1) won 25-15, 21-25, 25-16, 25-7.
Leaders for the Lady Panthers were: Libby Eitel (39 assists, 9 digs); Keili Richmond (18 kills, 14 digs); Emily Bochow (13 kills, 4 aces); Grace O'Bannon (19 digs, 2 aces); Korleigh duBose (15 digs); and Claire Cannon (8 digs).
Both the Bullard JV and freshmen won.
Bullard plays host to Chapel Hill at noon Saturday.
Brook Hill 3, Bishop Dunne 0
DALLAS — The Brook Hill Lady Guard scored a 3-0 win over Dallas Bishop Dunne on Tuesday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 volleyball match.
The Lady Guard (9-1, 4-0) won 25-12, 25-15, 25-12.
Brook Hill stat leaders were: Belle Reed (17 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs, 2 blocks); Kensi Holley (10 digs, 3 aces, 1 kill); Anna Hardee (2 kills, 27 assists, 2 aces); Lexi Turner (5 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks) and Mary Elizabeth Roberts (3 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs).
Last Thursday, Brook Hill won 3-0 over Garland Brighter Horizons on Thursday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 volleyball match. The Lady Guard won 25-6, 25-5, 25-3.
Brook Hill leaders were: Reed (14 kills, 8 aces, 3 digs); Roberts (6 kills); and Holley (4 kills, 9 aces, 6 digs).
All Saints 3, Dallas Shelton 0
DALLAS — The All Saints Lady Trojans scored a 3-0 win over Dallas Shelton on Tuesday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 volleyball match.
All Saints won 25-12, 25-11, 25-10.
On Thursday, the Lady Trojans scored a 3-1 win over Bishop Gorman. All Saints won 25-9, 25-20, 18-25, 25-15.
Standouts for the Lady Trojans were Sara Jordan (12 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces), Maggie Maxey (15 digs, 22 assists) and Kasey Wright (12 digs, 4 aces).
The Lady Trojans play host to Arlington Pantego on Thursday at Brookshire Gym in Tyler. Matches are 4:30 p.m. (freshmen), 5:30 p.m. (JV) and 6:30 p.m. (varsity).
Quitman 3, Winona 0
QUITMAN — The Quitman Lady Bulldogs won their District 13-3A volleyball over Winona, 3-0, on Tuesday.
Quitman won 25-6, 25-9, 25-15.
Lady Bulldog leaders were: Ava Burroughs (13 kills, 8 aces); Halie Davis (4 kills, 1 ace); Lindsey Hornaday (1 kill, 6 aces, 1 assist, 4 digs); Lucy Brannon (3 aces, 7 assists, 2 digs); Brooklyn Marcee (1 block, 1 kill, 4 aces, 3 digs) and Carley Spears (1 kill, 9 assists, 2 digs).
Quitman (2-3 in district) plays host to Harmony at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Mineola 3, MPCH 0
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mineola Lady Jackets scored a key road victory, a 3-0 win over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill on Tuesday in a District 13-3A volleyball match.
Mineola won 25-17, 25-16, 25-19.
Standouts for the Lady Jackets were: Brittany Pickle (22 kills, 1 ace, 28 digs); Mylee Fischer )8 blocks, 21 assists, 10 digs) and Valerie Garcia (8 kills, 4 blocks).
Mineola (11-4, 3-2) will return to action next Tuesday to face Quitman.
Mineola JV White won 2-1 and MPCH JV won 2-0.
Hawkins 3, Overton 0
HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks remained in District 19-2A play with a 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-19) win over Overton.
Logan Jaco led the Lady Hawks in kills with 11. Carmen Turner and Makena Warren each put down six kills, followed by Tenley Conde with five kills. Hawkins setters Lynli Dacus and Jordyn Warren dished 17 assists each. Defensively, Makena Warren led Hawkins with 11 digs. Victoria Miller picked up nine digs and Dacus picked up eight digs.
Mary Fenter had three kills, two blocks, five digs and three aces for Overton. Kaley McMillian finished with 12 digs, five assists and three kills, Ta'leyah Tilley three kills, 10 digs and five assists and Jewely English 15 digs and three aces.
The JV Lady Hawks fell to Overton (25-10, 26-24).
Hawkins plays at Union Grove on Friday. The varsity match is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Overton hosts Carlisle the same day.
Chapel Hill 3, Big Sandy 1
BIG SANDY — Big Sandy dropped a 3-1 non-district volleyball decision to Chapel Hill on Tuesday.
MPCH won 25-20, 19-25, 26-24, 25-17.
Leaders for the LadyCats were: Chyle Ponder (10 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks); Gracie Jenison (7 kills, 11 digs); Calle Minter (6 kills, 21 assists, 1 block); Brylie Arnold (2 kills, 2 blocks); Breaunna Derrick (4 kills, 2 assists, 5 digs) and Maryiah Francis (2 kills, 2 blocks).
Big Sandy is scheduled to play Union Hill on Friday in Bettie.
Texas High 3, Hallsville JV 0
HALLSVILLE — With it's varsity squad sidelined for the rest of the week due to COVID-19 protocol, the Hallsville junior varsity squad dropped a 25-19, 25-11, 25-14 decision to Texas High's varsity on Tuesday in a District 15-5A match.
Mikayla Menchue had a .400 hitting efficiency in the loss for the Ladycats. Maci Mahan had a .250 hitting efficiency. Anabelle Sutton finished with 11 digs, Mia Mahan four digs and three kills, Anna Rogers one ace and Tristin Cook 12 assists.
The Hallsville JV will visit Marshall on Friday, and the varsity team is set to return to action on Saturday at Mount Pleasant.
Gilmer 3, Liberty-Eylau 0
TEXARKANA — The No. 24-ranked Gilmer Lady Buckeyes used a balanced attack at the net to earn a 25-23, 25-17, 25-14 sweep of Liberty-Eylau on Tuesday in a District 15-4A match.
Haylee Jordan had nine kills, Kirsten Waller six, Karlye Johnston and Reese Couture five apiece, Lesley Jones four and Abbey Bradshaw three. Jordan added two aces and three blocks, and Bradshaw had a couple of blocks. Raeven Harris led with 16 digs. Aaleya Morton added 11, Jordan eight, Alexandria Chamberlain four, Johnston, Waller and Jaycee Harris three apiece and Couture two. Jaycee Harris and Karsyn Lindsey dished out 16 assists apiece.
Carthage 3, Palestine 0
CARTHAGE — Sadie Smith finished with 18 assists, three kills and three aces, Faith Kruebbe and Makhai Lewis combined for 13 kills and the Carthage Lady Dawgs notched a 25-15, 25-7, 25-20 sweep of Palestine in District 17-4A.
Kruebbe had seven kills, six digs and two aces, Lewis six kills, Kaliyah Timmons three kills and three blocks, Mara Hodges six digs and three aces, Talynn Williams five digs and Kennedy Stanley and Erin Dodge four digs apiece.
White Oak 3, Daingerfield 0
DAINGERFIELD — Emma Hill handed out 22 assists, Alysa Hall led with seven kills and the White Oak Ladynecks earned a 25-11, 25-12, 25-12 sweep of Daingerfield in District 15-3A.
Kayleigh Campbell had four kills and two digs for White Oak, now 13-4 overall and 6-2 in district play. Macy Weeks added two aces, six points, two kills, seven receptions and three digs, Hall four aces, 12 points and two blocks, Mallory McKinney five points, two receptions and two digs, Hall two aces and 10 points, Kaylee Wilkinson two aces, two kills and seven points and Lexi Baker 10 receptions, three digs, five kills, seven points and two aces.
White Oak visits New Diana on Friday.
Sabine 3, Ore City 0
ORE CITY — The No. 4 ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals remained unbeaten in district play with a 25-9, 25-6, 25-11 sweep of Ore City in District 15-3A.
Abby Ervin had three kills, three points, three assists, eight digs and ace and a block in the loss for Ore City. Jacee Burks chipped in with three kills and an ace.
Ore City visits Daingerfield and Sabine hosts Gladewater on Friday.
Elysian Fields 3, Arp 0
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Camryn Chandler dished out 32 assists, Christen Smith pounded down 12 kills and added 11 digs and Elysian Fields swept past Arp, 25-6, 25-16, 25-16 in District 16-3A.
Tucker Ellis finished with nine kills and 10 digs for EF, which also got eight kills and 11 digs from Mary Frances Ellis, three kills from Bryanne Beavers, four aces and four digs from Heather Auvil, four digs and four aces from Morgan Shaw, three aces from savannah Wray and four digs from Kelsey O'Brien.
West Rusk 3, Troup 1
TROUP — The West Rusk Lady Raiders earned a 26-24, 25-27, 27-25, 25-19 win over the Troup Lady Tigers on Tuesday in 16-3A.
Tara Wells had 25 assists, three aces and three digs in the loss for Troup. Sam Eastman finished with four aces, six kills and seve ndigs, Morgan Parrish four digs, Laila Kincade one kill, Karsyn Williamson10 digs, Jessie Minnix three aces, three kills and two digs and Bailey Blanton 20 kills and eight digs.
Rains 3, Commerce 0
EMORY — Harley Kreck knocked down 11 kills to go along with five digs, 13 assists and five aces, and No. 12 ranked Rains moved to 17-1 overall with a sweep of Commerce.
Leo Terry had 15 digs and three assists for Rains. Storey Smith chipped in with three digs, Jasey Campbell four kills and two digs, Krislynn McGinty three digs, Kaitlyn Brock two digs, eight assists and five aces, Katy Traylor three kills, Cambree Oakes three blocks and Chanlee Oakes seven kills.
U. GROVE 3, L. CHAPEL 1: LEVERETT'S CHAPEL - Carleigh Judd ripped 26 kills and added two blocks, Avery Brooks finished with 11 kills and two aces and the Union Grove Lady Lions notched a 25-15, 13-25, 25-22, 25-20 win over Leverett's Chapel.
Sammie Coleman recorded nine digs and two kills, and Makena Littlejohn set things up with 38 assists to go along with seven digs.
OTHER
HEAT 3, JACKSONVILLE 0: JACKSONVILLE - Meredith Corley handed out 27 assists to go along with 11 digs and 11 service points as Longview HEAT notched a 31-29, 25-15, 25-13 sweep of Class 5A Jacksonville.
Abbey Gallant had seven service points, two aces, four receptions and six digs for HEAT. Dani Harrison added six kills, Jaelyn Cleveland four blocks, two digs and 12 kills, Jenna Parker three ace,s 13 points, 14 receptions and 18 digs, Jordan Parker three points, 16 receptions, three blocks, nine digs, two assists and 14 kills, Laynie Walton three digs, Makayla Richey five points, 12 receptions, 14 digs and four kills and McKenzie File five points, five digs and two kills.
CHCS 3, JEFFERSON 1: JEFFERSON - In non-conference action, Christian Heritage Classical School of Longview notched a 25-19, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20 win over Jefferson.
Haley Beasley led with 11 kills, 12 digs and two aces for CHCS. Ainsley Brumit and Allie White had five kills apiece, and Natalie Pitts finished with 21 assists.
Tawny Foster had 21 digs and two aces in the loss for Jefferson. Harmoni Williams added seven aces, Brooklyn Shelton 15 assists and four kills, JaKayla Rusk four aces and 13 digs, Tierrani Johnson five kills, five aces and six digs, Jaida Bray nine digs, Kei'ana Mayberry nine digs and Kristen Thomas eight kills and two blocks.
CHCS will face Greenville Christian on Thursday.
LUFKIN 3, HUNTINGTON 0: HUNTINGTON - Lufkin notched a 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 sweep of Huntington on Tuesday.
Halle Flynt paced Huntington with three kills, eight assists and seven digs. Faith Ellis had three kills, Layla Hlavaty six digs and Kaylee Rivenbark seven assists and two aces.