The Tyler High Lady Lions scored a 3-2 win over Nacogdoches on Tuesday in a District 16-5A volleyball match at the THS Gymnasium.
Tyler won 25-18, 25-14, 23-25, 11-25, 15-9.
Leading the Lady Lions were: Maliyah Jones (14 serves, 1 kill, 39 assists, 12 digs), Takaisha Hunter (13 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig), Maniya Simpson (16 serves, 11 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs) and Kristen Williams (26 receptions, 3 kills, 26 receptions, 1 assist, 39 digs).
Nacogdoches won the JV (25-21, 25-20) and freshmen (25-16, 25-18) matches.
Tyler (6-24, 1-1) are scheduled to visit Jacksonville at 4:30 p.m. Friday, while the Lady Dragons (0-2) are slated to travel to Huntsville.
Brook Hill 3, Grace Community 1
The Brook Hill Lady Guard traveled to Tyler and scored a 3-1 win over Grace Community in a TAPPS district volleyball match.
Brook Hill won 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20.
Leaders for BH were Belle Reed (29 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 12 digs), Ella Hardee (11 kills, 3 aces, 8 digs), Gracie Dawson (5 kills, 3 digs), Bethany Lavender (2 kills, 1 block), Grace Carpenter (1 kill, 1 block), Sarah Simms (3 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs), Bethany Durrett (9 digs), Caley Fitzgerald (6 digs) and Mollee McCurley (6 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs, 35 assists).
“The atmosphere and rivalry of these two teams is insane,” Brook Hill coach Kylie Stewart said. “Our girls fought hard. We fell in the first set but settled down and figured out our system to come back and win three straight sets. I am so proud of these girls, and they have shown they have the grit and resilience to rise to the occasion and pull out a great win.”
Leaders for Grace were: Avery Nutt (21 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs), Ella Wupperman (25 assists, 5 digs), Macy Smith (30 digs), Riley Rayzor (20 digs, 2 aces), MaryClaire Woodard (14 digs) and Ashley Taylor (4 kills, 3 blocks).
On Saturday, Brook Hill won over Dallas Cristo Rey 3-0 (25-14, 25-8, 25-12).
Leaders for the Lady Guard were Reed (12 kills, 4 aces, 8 digs, 3 blocks), Hardee (5 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs, 1 block), Dawson (3 kills, 2 digs, 1 block), Durrett (1 ace, 6 digs) and McCurley (2 kills, 1 block, 16 assist).
Tyler Legacy 3, North Mesquite 0
MESQUITE — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders notched a 3-0 win over the North Mesquite Lady Stallions on Tuesday in a District 10-6A match.
Legacy (15-5, 3-2) won 25-6, 25-20, 25-13.
Leaders for the Lady Raiders were Ahava Young (11 kills, 1 dig, 12 points, 1 block), Ionna Jones (6 kills, 1 dig), Catherine Wise (5 kills, 13 assists, 3 digs), Shelby Huntsberger (4 kills, 3 digs), Thaliya Montgomery (3 kills, 1 dig, 5 points, 1 block), Mallory Thedford (2 kills, 1 assist), Avery Armstrong (11 assists, 4 digs), Adele McGowin (1 assist, 3 digs), Anna Gates (19 digs), Kelly Casel (4 digs) and Faith Marcoux (1 dig).
Whitehouse 3, Jacksonville 0
WHITEHOUSE — The Whitehouse LadyCats scored a 3-0 win over Jacksonville on Tuesday in a District 16-5A volleyball match.
The LadyCats won 25-11, 25-20, 25-21.
Whitehouse improves to 14-15 overall and 2-0 in district, while Jacksonville drops to 6-13 and 0-2.
Some standouts for Whitehouse were: Megan Cooley (2 aces, 7 kills); Maddie Herrington (7 kills, 13 digs), Kashaylan Hinton (9 kills), Alexia Maynes (5 kills) and Ashley Rhame (14 assists).
Whitehouse won the JV (25-7, 25-10) and 9A (25-20, 25-15) matches. Lindale won over Whitehouse in the 9B match (17-25, 25-21, 15-8).
On Friday, Whitehouse won over Nacogdoches (25-7, 25-10, 25-13).
Leading Whitehouse were Rhame (2 aces, 23 assists), Herrington (12 kills) and Cooley (9 kills).
The LadyCats won both the JV (25-14, 25-19) and freshmen (25-6, 25-16) matches.
The LadyCats travel to Lufkin on Friday to meet the Lady Panthers. The varsity match is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., followed by the JV/Ninth at 5:30 p.m.
Jacksonville is scheduled to host Tyler at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Brownsboro 3, Wills Point 0
WILLS POINT — The No. 19 Brownsboro Bearettes defeated the Wills Point Lady Tigers 3-0 on Tuesday in a District 14-3A volleyball match.
Brownsboro (18-5, 2-0) won 25-13, 25-19, 25-19.
Leading the Bearettes were: Rilee Rinehart (18 points, 24 assists, 1 kill), Khyra Garret (17 points), Lindsey Bersano (2 points), Riley Cawthon (1 point, 1 kill), Tori Hooker (7 points, 3 kills), Allie Cooper (14 kills, 4 blocks, 1 point), Madison Hernandez (2 digs) and Khayla Garrett (5 points, 3 kills, 1 block).
The Bearettes visit Van on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. varsity start.
Last Friday, the Brownsboro Bearettes opened District 14-4A play with a 3-0 win over the Athens Lady Hornets in Brownsboro.
The Bearettes won 25-11, 25-6, 25-6.
Leaders for Brownsboro were: Cooper (14 points, 14 kills, 2 blocks), Rinehart (31 assists, 14 points, 1 kill), Khayla Garrett (7 points, 7 digs, 6 kills, 1 block), Hooker (9 points, 5 kills); Khyra Garrett (9 points, 2 kills), Bersano (6 digs), Cawthon (5 digs, 1 kill) and Hernandez (7 digs).
Harmony 3, Mineola 0
HARMONY — The No. 3 Harmony Lady Eagles scored a 3-0 win over Mineola on Tuesday in a District 13-3A volleyball match.
The Lady Eagles (22-1, 2-0) won 25-4, 25-15, 25-29.
The Lady ‘Jackets fall to 9-18 and 0-2.
Statistical leaders for Harmony were: Jenci Seahorn (18 kills, 4 blocks, 4 aces, 3 digs), Lanie Trimble (16 assists, 8 digs, 5 kills), Rendi Seahorn (7 digs, 3 kills, 2 aces), Lillie Jones (8 digs, 3 kills), Gabby Hector (8 assists, 4 digs) and Addie Young (3 digs, 2 aces).
Harmony is scheduled to visit Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Mineola is scheduled to host Winona at 5 p.m. Friday.
Last Friday, Harmony district with a 3-0 win over Winona.
The Lady Eagles won 25-5, 25-11, 25-19.
Notable players: Jenci Seahorn (14 kills, 2 digs), Trimble (16 assists, 8 digs, 3 kills, 2 aces), Rendi Seahorn (8 digs, 5 kills, 4 aces), Hector (8 assists, 3 aces), Jones (5 kills, 2 digs), Grace Kalenak (4 kills) and Addie Young (3 digs).
Hawkins 3, Big Sandy 0
HAWKINS — The Lady Hawks of Hawkins remained unbeaten in District 19-2A play with a 3-0 win over the Big Sandy LadyCats on Tuesday.
Hawkins (15-3, 5-0) won 25-21, 25-22, 25-20. Big Sandy fell to 8-18 and 2-3.
Lady Hawk leaders were: Makena Warren (9 kills), Lynli Dacus (8 kills), Trinity Hawkins (14 assists), Jordyn Warren (13 assists), Taetum Smith (8 digs) and Carmen Turner (7 digs).
The JV Lady Hawks defeated Big Sandy 2-1 (25-17, 20-25, 25-12).
Hawkins travels to Bettie on Friday to meet Union Hill. First serve is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Big Sandy is scheduled to host Carlisle at 6 p.m. Friday.
Lindale 3, Kilgore 0
LINDALE — On Friday, the Lindale Lady Eagles scored a 3-0 win over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs in a District 16-4A volleyball match.
Lindale won 25-8, 25-23, 25-12.
Leaders for Lindale were: Brenley Philen (8 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs); Maddox Lay (8 kills, 2 blocks); Reagan Cates (5 kills, 1 block, 1 dig); Ellie Watkins (4 kills, 4 digs); Dylan Adams (2 kills, 1 assist); Brooke Tweedell (3 blocks, 4 digs); Keatyn Bills (1 kill); Tatum Woodard (15 assists, 1 dig, 1 ace); Anna Ivy (11 assists, 4 digs, 1 ace); Alondra Romero (5 digs) and Preslie Walters (3 digs, 1 ace).
Lindale JV won the match over Kilgore 2-1 (22-25, 25-11, 25-11). Leaders were Maddie Little (9 kills), Joey Forsythe (6 kills), Bridget Woodrum (5 kills), Whitney Dao (4 blocks), Lydia Payne (23 assists) and Megan McGee (defense).
Lindale Freshmen A Team beat Kilgore in 2-0 (25-15, 25-16). Leading Lindale were Addison Frazier (6 kills), Maddy Fowble (5 kills, 2 blocks), Gabby Saboia (4 kills, 2 blocks), Izzy Koonce (8 assists, 2 kills) and Trinadee Jackson (7 assists, 1 kill).
Lindale Freshmen B traveled to Tyler High School, and also came out victorious with scores of 25-9, and 25-10. Clara Helvey served 20 consecutive service points with six aces. Ila Varnado also had 6 aces.
Quitman 3, Mineola 0
MINEOLA — The Quitman Lady Bulldogs scored a District 13-3A win over Mineola on Friday.
Quitman(15-12, 1-0) won 25-14, 25-13, 25-19.
Lady Bulldog leaders were: Ava Burroughs (13 kills, 6 digs), Alexis ONeal (11 digs), Carley Spears (28 assists, 1 ace, 7 digs) and Brooklyn Marcee (6 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace).
Stat Leaders for the Lady ‘Jackets were: Olivia Hughes (5 assists, 2 kills, 5 digs), Mylee Fischer (10 digs, 6 assists, 1 block), and Kenleigh Aguirre (2 kills, 11 digs).