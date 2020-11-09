The Tyler High Lady Lions will host "Senior Night" on Tuesday when they host Lufkin in a District 16-5A volleyball match at the THS JV gym.
Seniors include: Etni Fernandez Gama, KaTaya Elmore, Symone Morris, Coriana Lewis, Treasure Coleman, Jade Moore, Patrianna Pettigrew, Alexy Valle, Makayla Jones, A'Miya Jordan, Jasa Wickware, Amaiya Draper and Eriana Valle.
The match is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Lady Lions (4-12, 4-4) are coming off a 3-0 win over Jacksonville on Friday at John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville.
Tyler won 25-6, 25-7, 25-14.
Leading the Lady Lions were: Symone Morris (18 serves, 7 aces, 12 kills, 11 receptions, 1 block, 3 digs); Eriana Valle (14 serves, 4 aces, 7 attacks, 13 receptions, 1 assist, 11 digs); Alexy Valle (11 serves, 2 aces, 1 reception, 24 assists, 9 digs); Corianna Lewis (7 kills, 2 receptions, 1 block, 4 digs) and Kaylah Lynch (3 kills, 1 reception, 3 blocks, 1 dig).
The Jacksonville JV won 2-0 (25-23, 25-22) and Tyler won the freshmen match (25-5, 25-12).
Whitehouse 3, Lufkin 1
LUFKIN —The Whitehouse LadyCats scored a 3-1 win over the Lufkin Lady Panthers on Friday in a District 16-5A volleyball match.
Whitehouse won 25-10, 21-25, 25-21, 25-11.
Some standouts for LadyCats were: Kate Idrogo (18 kills), Avery Taylor (8 kills), Maddie Herrington (8 kills, 4 aces), Ryann Foster (27 assists) and Hannah House (30 digs).
Whitehouse won the JV match 2-0 25-12, 25-18
Whitehouse (9-8, 7-1) will travel to Huntsville on Tuesday. The JV/Frosh start at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6 p.m.