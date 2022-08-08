TROUP — Tara Wells recorded her 1,000th career assist as the Troup Lady Tigers scored a 3-1 win over Overton on Monday in a non-district volleyball match.
The Lady Tigers are scheduled to play in the Tyler ISD Tournament on Thursday (11 a.m. vs. Gladewater, 2 p.m. vs. Texas High, 3 p.m. vs. Van) and Saturday. Troup's games on Thursday will be held at Tyler High School.
On Friday, Troup visits Leverett's Chapel for a 4:30 p.m. contest.
Overton is slated to host Sulphur Springs North Hopkins at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Overton is scheduled to host the Overton Lady Mustang Tournament on Thursday and Saturday. The Lady Mustangs visit Garrison at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Beckville 3, Sabine 0
LIBERTY CITY — Defending Class 2A state volleyball champion Beckville opened its season with a 3-0 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals on Monday.
The Lady Bearcats won 25-13, 25-16, 25-15.
Beckville leaders included: Sophie Elliot (41 assists, 2 kills); Avery Morris (21 kills, 1 block); Amber Harris (5 kills, 1 assist, 1 block); MJ Miles (8 kills, 2 blocks); and Maddie McAfee (9 kills; 2 aces; 1 block).
On Tuesday, Beckville is slated to host Nacogdoches Central Heights at 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Bearcats are scheduled to play in the Tyler ISD Tournament on Thursday (11 a.m. vs. Ore City; 2 p.m. vs. New Boston; 3 p.m. vs. Pine Tree) and Saturday. Thursday's matches are scheduled for Tyler High School.