RUSK — The Rusk Lady Eagles scored a 3-0 win over the Jasper Lady Bulldogs on Thursday in a District 17-4A volleyball match.
The Lady Eagles (11-9, 4-1) won 25-12, 25-15 and 25-20.
Leaders for the Lady Eagles were: Kaycee Johnson (8 kills); Jazz Blankinship (8 kills); Kara Wofford (7 kills); Faith Long (6 kills, 2 aces, 15 assists); Makenna Burkhalter (4 kills); Sarah Boudreaux (4 aces), Isabel Torres (15 assists) and Emi Etheridge (1 ace).
Rusk is scheduled to play at Carthage on Tuesday.
Brook Hill 3, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0
BULLARD — The Bullard Brook Hill Lady Guard scored a 3-0 win over Dallas Bishop Dunne on Thursday at Herrington Gymnasium.
The Lady Guard won 25-10, 25-8, 25-11 in the TAPPS 5A District 2 volleyball match.
Leaders for Brook hill were: Belle Reed (16 kills, 1 ace, 12 digs); Lexi Turner (8 kills); Mary Elizabeth Roberts (3 kills, 4 aces, 3 digs) and Anna Hardee (34 assists, 2 aces, 5 digs).
The Lady Guard (9-1, 5-0) are scheduled to play at McKinney North next Thursday.