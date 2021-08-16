OVERTON — The Overton Lady Mustangs captured the Overton Volleyball Tournament championship on Saturday at Overton High School.
The Lady Mustangs (6-1) avenged an earlier loss to Longview Trinity School of Texas with a 2-1 win in the finals of the Gold Bracket. Overton won 20-25, 25-18, 17-15.
Overton reached the championship with a 2-0 win over Fruitvale (25-11, 25-16).
Outstanding players for Overton were: Mary Fenter (24 kills, 3 blocks, 29 digs, 4 aces); Kaley McMillian (7 kills, 18 digs, 1 block, 11 aces); Chloe Laws (6 kills, 19 digs); Alex Brown (2 kills, 29 digs, 2 assists); Makayla Gurley (20 digs, 1 assist, 5 aces); Avery Smith (3 kills, 25 digs, 2 aces); and Kayla Nobles (6 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs).
All-Tournament Team selections were: Devyn Hardin, Tyler Heat; Kenzie Miller and Lydia Clipperton, Longview Christian School; Ainslee Mason, King's Academy; Natalie Pitts, Christian Heritage; Macy Meroney, Fruitvale; Hailey Hannah, Union Hill; Caroline Fadal, Trinity; Mary Fenter and Kaley McMillian, Overton.
The Lady Mustangs will meet the Lady Titans again on Monday in Longview with the JV beginning at 4:30 p.m.
---
Overton Volleyball Tournament
Gold Bracket
Semifinals — Longview Trinity School of Texas def. Longview; Christian Heritage, 25-10, 25-7; Overton def. Fruitvale, 25-11, 25-16.
Third-Place — Fruitvale def. Longview Christian Heritage, 25-14, 21-25, 15-11.
Championship — Overton def. Longview Trinity School of Texas, 20-25, 25-18, 17-15.
Silver Bracket
Semifinals — Tyler King's Academy def. Tyler HEAT, 22-25, 25-15, 15-11; Longview Christian School def. Union Hill, 25-15, 28-26.
Third Place — Union Hill def. Tyler HEAT, 25-20, 24-26, 15-11.
Championship — Longview Christian School defeated Tyler King's Academy 25-20, 25-13.
---
Whitehouse Volleyball
DUNCANVILLE — The Whitehouse LadyCats won their pool to advance to the Top Bracket of the Duncanville Volleyball Tournament of Champions.
On Friday, the LadyCats defeated Carrollton R.L. Turner, South Grand Prairie and Crowley.
In bracket play on Saturday, Whitehouse fell to Tomball Concordia Lutheran and Waxahachie.
Some standouts for the weekend for the LadyCats included Maddie Herrington (11 aces, 34 digs)), Madyson Nunez (9 aces, 16 kills, 5 blocks), Megan Cooley (29 kills), Macy Cabell (32 assists), Ashley Rhame (30 assists) and Avery Taylor (36 digs).
Whitehouse (4-3) is scheduled to play in Lindale on Tuesday, taking on the Lady Eagles and Corsicana. Games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
Gilmer wins two in Gary
GARY — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes defeated Pine Tree (25-21, 20-25, 25-22) and Onalaska (25-15, 25-4, 25-7) on Saturday.
Against Pine Tree, Kirsten Waller had eight kills, Madyson Tate seven and Abbey Bradshaw six. Bradshaw and Tate had four blocks apiece, with Emma Fento nadding three and Lesley Jones two. Waller led with 10 digs. Karlye Johnston added nine, Tate six and Fenton five, and Kyleigh Pate dished out 11 assists while Jaycee Harris and Fenton added five apiece.
Johnston and Tate had 10 kills apiece against Onalaska. Tate finished with three blocks. Johnston had nine digs, Waller eight, Pate and Bradshaw seven apiece, Peyton Warren five and Harris and Carly Dean five apiece. Pate had 14 assists and Harris 11.
Beckville finishes third
LUFKIN — The Beckville Ladycats defeated Henderson (21-25, 25-21, 15-8) and Hawkins (25-8, 25-12) and fell to Lufkin (25-21, 22-25, 16-14) on Saturday to finish third at the Central Heights Tournament.
Against Henderson, Sophie Elliott had three digs and 11 assists, Laney Jones tow aces and four digs, Kinsley Rivers 11 kills, five digs, two blocks and two assists, Avery Morris 13 kills and 10 digs, M.J. Liles two kills, Aubrey Klingler three aces and six digs and Amber Harris 14 assists, five digs and two kills.
Harris had 10 assists, four digs and two aces against Hawkins. Klingler added three digs, Liles two kills, Maddie McAfee a kill and a dig, Morris five kills and three digs, Rivers seven kills and four digs, Jones four digs and Elliott four digs and seven assists.
Elliott dished out 15 assists and added four digs against Hawkins. jones had four digs, Rivers 14 kills, five digs and six blocks, Morris 10 kills and five digs, McAfee one kill, Liles one block, Klingler four digs, McDowell five digs and Harris 16 assists, 12 digs and six kills.
Rivers and Morris were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Troup places third
NACOGDOCHES — The Troup Lady Tigers defeated New Waverly (25-21, 25-21) and fell to Shelbyville (25-23, 21-25, 15-13) to place third in the Silver Bracket of the Central Heights Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Against New Waverly, Tara Wells had two digs and 10 assists, Karsyn Williamson 10 digs, Bailey Blanton eight kills, four assists and two blocks, Sarah Neel two digs, Chloie Haugeberg three digs, Jaycee Eastman two blocks and Jessie Minnix three kills.
Blanton had 12 kills, Minnix six and Haugeberg five against Shelbyville. Wells finished with 18 assists and Blanton six. Williamson led with seven digs and Neel had six.
Williamson was named to the All-Tournament Team.