SULPHUR SPRINGS — The No. 2 Lindale Lady Eagles saw their season come to an end on Monday night with a five-set loss to Nevada Community in the area round of the Class 4A volleyball playoffs.
The Lady Braves won 27-25, 18-25, 25-17, 21-25, 15-6.
Shelbi Steen led Lindale with 27 kills, 31 digs, three blocks, three assists and an ace. Kalaya Pierce had 36 assists, 18 digs, two kills and an ace. Defensively, Marleigh Thurman finished the match with 27 digs. Preslie Walters added 20 digs. Alondra Romero had 19 digs and added two kills and an ace. Skylar Wyllie recorded six kills, nine digs and four blocks. Liz Hutchens had four kills, two blocks and three digs. Brenley Philen put down three kills, five blocks and two digs for the Lady Eagles.
Lindale finished the season with a record of 27-1.
Community (18-5) advances to meet either Gilmer or Caddo Mills.
Tyler 3, Nacogdoches 0
The Tyler High Lady Lions scored a 3-0 win over Nacogdoches on Tuesday in a District 16-5A volleyball match at the THS JV Gym.
The Lady Lions (3-12, 3-4) won 25-15, 25-14, 25-19.
Leaders for Tyler were: Symone Morris (12 serves, 2 aces, 10 kills, 9 receptions, 1 block, 8 digs); Etni Fernandez (13 serves, 4 aces); Alexy Valle (11 serves, 3 aces, 15 assists, 12 digs); Eriana Valle (11 serves, 1 aces, 7 receptions, 6 digs) and Kristen Williams (11 serves, 1 ace, 2 receptions, 6 digs).
Tyler won both the JV (25-21, 22-25, 25-9) and freshmen (25-13, 25-21).
The Lady Lions are scheduled to visit Jacksonville on Friday. The match has a 6:30 p.m. scheduled start.
Rains 3, Pilot Point 0
PRINCETON — The Emory Rains LadyCats scored a 3-0 win over Pilot Point on Tuesday in a Class 3A area volleyball match at Princeton HIgh School.
Rains won 25-23, 25-20, 25-18.
The LadyCats (24-1) advance to meet either Gunter or Ponder later this week in the regional quarterfinals.
Tatum 3, Mineola 0
WHITEHOUSE — Abby Sorenson handed out 40 assists, Macy Brown recorded a 12 kill, 11 dig double double and the Tatum Lady Eagles advanced to the regional quarterfinal round of the Class 3A playoffs with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-9 area sweep of Mineola on Monday at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
Sorenson added three kills and eight digs for Tatum, which improved to 24-4 on the season. Kerrigan Biggs had six kills and four digs, Kensi Greenwood six digs and five aces, Janiya Kindle three kills and two digs, Kayla Jones 11 kills and six digs, Kaylei Stroud nine kills and 10 digs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 12 dig and Paisley Williams two digs.
The Lady Eagles advance to play the winner of Sabine and Atlanta.
Beckville 3, North Hopkins 0
PITTSBURG — The No. 1 ranked Beckville Ladycats rolled into the regional quarterfinal round of the Class 2A volleyball playoffs with a 25-11, 25-8, 25-14 area sweep of North Hopkins on Monday.
Allison Baker and Sophie Elliott combined for 37 assists to pace Beckville. Baker had 20 assists, four kills and two digs, and Elliott finished with 17 assists and two digs. Lindsey Baker chipped in with seven kills, Kinsley Ribers 12 kills, two aces, four digs, two blocks and two assists, Avery Morris two aces, six kills and five digs, Hannah Sharpless nine digs, M.J. Weatherford two kills, Kaylee Fletcher one kill, Karissa McDowell four digs, Amber Harris five aces, six kills and seven digs and Macy Davis one kill.
Beckville (29-2) will take on either Hawkins or Quinlan Boles in the regional quarterfinals.