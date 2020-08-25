Mineola stops Quinlan Boles
QUINLAN — The Mineola Lady Jackets stayed unbeaten with a 3-0 win over Quinlan Boles on Tuesday in a non-district volleyball match.
Mineola won 25-16, 25-20, 25-23.
Leaders for the Lady Jackets were Brittany Pickle (12 kills, 14 digs, 1 block), Valerie Gracia (5 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces), Mylee Fischer (4 blocks, 7 digs) and Alyssa Lankford 92 aces, 15 assists, 3 digs).
The Mineola JV won 3-0.
The Lady Jackets (4-0) visit Grand Saline on Friday. The varsity is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., followed by the JV at 6 p.m.