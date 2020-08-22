Lindale takes wins over Beckville, Van
LINDALE — Lindale picked up home sweeps over Beckville (25-17, 25-21, 25-17) and Van (25-17, 25-18, 25-21) on Friday.
Against Beckville, Kalaya Pierce had 34 assists, 3 digs and 1 ace. Shelbi Steen had 19 kills and 4 digs. Skylar Wyllie had 6 kills, 3 blocks and 2 aces. Alondra Romero had 7 kills, 7 digs and 1 ace.
Against Van, Steen had 16 kills and 3 blocks. Wyllie had 6 kills and 6 blocks. Pierce had 26 assists and 2 digs. Marleigh Thurman added 9 digs.
Lindale’s JV defeated Beckville (25-11, 25-27, 25-14) and Van (26-24, 25-22).
Lindale’s Freshman A Team defeated Van (25-12, 25-15), and the Lindale Freshman B Team fell to Van (20-25, 24-26).
Mineola 3, Westwood 1
PALESTINE — Brittany Pickle had 12 kills and 9 digs as Mineola defeated Palestine Westwood (25-27, 25-13, 26-24, 25-23).
Kills leaders for Mineola were Pickle 12, Jocelyn Whitehead 6 and Valerie Garcia 5.
Ace leaders for Mineola were Alyssa Lankford 5 and Mylee Fischer 2.
Fischer also had 10 digs, 5 blocks and 12 assists, and Lankford added 10 assists.
Henderson defeats Winona, Center
HENDERSON — The Henderson Lady Lions picked up wins over Winona (25-12, 25-23, 25-13) and Center (25-15, 25-18, 25-11).
Against Winona, Taylor Lybrand had 11 kills and 4 blocks; Analena Tavo had 8 kills, 2 blocks and 2 aces; and Cora Jimerson had 18 assists, 4 digs and 2 aces.
Against Center, Lybrand had 10 kills, 3 blocks and 2 aces; and Camille Freeman had 13 assists and 3 aces.
Chapel Hill 3, Carlisle 0
NEW CHAPEL HILL — The Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs scored a 3-0 win over the Carlisle Lady Indians on Saturday in a non-district volleyball match.
Chapel Hill won 25-13, 25-20, 25-18.
Leaders for the Lady Bulldogs were Kamryn Wages (7 aces, 9 assists, 5 kills), Kaiden Kelley (6 kills) and DJ Kincade (5 digs, 2 aces, 4 blocks).
Chapel Hill is back in action on Tuesday, hosting Palestine.