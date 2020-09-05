Lindale 3, Troup 0
TROUP — The No. 2 Lindale Lady Eagles stayed unbeaten with a 3-0 win over Troup on Friday in volleyball action.
Lindale (12-0) won 25-13, 25-14, 25-6.
Lindale setter Kalaya Pierce recorded 25 assists on the night. Other standouts for the Lady Eagles were: Shelbi Steen (14 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace); Skylar Wyllie (7 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces); Alondra Romero (6 digs, 3 kills, 1 ace).
Troup leaders were Sarah Neel (2 aces, 4 assists, 1 dig), Sam Eastman (4 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 6 digs), Bailey Blanton (2 kills, 1 ace, 2 digs), Jaycee Eastman (1 kill, 2 digs), Avery Thibodeau (1 kill, 1 assists, 10 digs), Jessie Minnix (4 kills, 1 dig), Laila Kincade (1 kill, 1 dig) and Tara Wells (5 assists, 1 kill, 1 dig),
The Junior Varsity Lady Eagles also came out victorious in the nightcap winning 25-10 and 25-13. Brooke Tweedell and Kennedy Weesner led with four aces and two kills respectively. Maddox Lay added two aces and three kills in the win.
The Junior Varsity Lady Eagles and Freshmen A Team will face off against Chapel Hill at 4:30 pm Tuesday in Lindale. The varsity teams are scheduled to play at 5:30 p.m. in the District 16-4A opener.
Troup (1-8) is scheduled to at Beckville on Friday.
Paris 3, Bullard 2
BULLARD — Paris scored a 3-2 upset win over No. 8 Bullard on Friday night in volleyball action.
Paris won 14-25, 19-25, 25-19, 28-26, 17-15.
Leading the Lady Panthers (8-1) were Libby Eitel (42 assists, 14 digs); Keili Richmond (15 kills, 15 digs, 4 aces); Olivia Anderson (14 kills, 14 digs); Emily Bochow (12 kills, 3 blocks, 4 aces); Claire Cannon (26 digs, 4 aces) and Korleigh duBose (10 digs).
The Bullard JV won 2-0 (25-15, 25-10), while Paris won the freshmen match 2-1 (16-25, 25-21, 15-13).
Bullard plays host to host Spring Hill at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the District 16-4A opener.
Mineola 3, Wills Point 2
WILLS POINT — The No. 14 Mineola Lady Jackets stayed unbeaten with a 3-2 win over Wills Point on Friday in a volleyball match.
Mineola (8-0) won 25-11, 16-25, 18-25, 25-14, 15-7.
Leaders for the Lady Jackets were Brittany Pickle (18 kills, 15 digs), Valerie Garcia (6 kills, 4 aces, 5 blocks, 6 digs), Tahjae Black (5 kills, 5 digs), Mylee Fischer (3 kills, 3 blocks, 11 digs), Alyssa Lankford (15 assists, 5 digs) and Madison Bloodworth (12 assists, 4 digs).
The Mineola JV (2-1) won, while Wills Point won the freshman match (2-0).
Wills Point (1-8) hosts Paris on Friday, Sept. 11, while Mineola hosts Athens at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Hawkins drops two
The Hawkins Lady Hawks lost a couple volleyball matches this week — 3-1 at Gary on Tuesday and 3-0 at Gilmer on Friday.
Gary won 25-16, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20. Hawkins was led by Lynli Dacus (24 assists, 8 kills), Jordyn Warren (12 assists, 7 kills), Logan Jaco (10 kills) and Makena Warren (7 kills each).
Gilmer won 25-22, 25-22, 25-18. Leaders for the Lady Hawks were Dacus (16 assists), Jordyn Warren (10 assists, 9 digs), Logan Jaco (10 kills), Makena Warren (8 kills, 12 digs), Josie Howard (6 digs), Victoria Miller (6 digs) and Carmen Turner (6 digs).
The Lady Hawks will host their District 19-2A opener against Union Hill at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Overton splits pair
OVERTON — The Overton Lady Mustangs notched their first win of the season, a 3-1 victory over Garrison on Saturday.
Overton won 25-10, 25-15, 23-25, 25-15.
In the first match, Chapel Hill stopped the Lady Mustangs 3-1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15).
The Overton Lady Mustangs split in a dual match at home after a two quarantine hiatus. The Lady Mustangs lost to the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs 25-23, 18-25, 17-25, 25-27. The Lady Mustangs notched their first win of the season against the Garrison Lady Bulldogs 25-10, 25-15, 23-25, 25-15.
Outstanding Lady Mustangs players were: Mary Fenter (15 kills, 12 digs, 3 aces); Kaley McMillan (15 kills, 40 digs, 20 assists, 12 aces); Taleyah Tilley (7 kills, 30 digs, 18 assists, 1 ace); Jewely English (4 kills, 45 digs, 13 aces).
The Lady Mustangs will begin District 19-2A play at home on Tuesday against Leverett's Chapel beginning at 5 p.m.
Spring Hill 3, Harmony 2
LONGVIEW — Sam Schott came up with 32 digs, Mia Traylor led with 36 assists and Carolann Bowles and Caylee Mayfield combined for 25 kills as the Spring Hill Lady Panthers closed out non-district play with a 25-2, 16-25, 25-20, 17-25, 15-8 win over the Harmony Lady Eagles.
Schott added four assists, two kills and three aces for Spring Hill, which will take a 7-7 record into the district opener on Tuesday at Bullard.
Traylor chipped in with nine digs, two aces and eight kills. Bowles had 15 kills, Mayfield 10 kills, Carli Manasse three kills and two aces, Abby Caron six kills and three blocks, Kaycee Campbell 11 digs, Molly Seale 21 digs, six assists, nine digs and four aces, Ke'Aysia Anderson a kill, an assist and a block and Janie Bradshaw seven digs.
For Harmony in the loss, Jenci Seahorn had 14 kills, 11 digs and nine blocks. Kinzee Settles added nine kills, 18 digs and six blocks, Madi Rhame 26 digs, Lanie Trimble 13 digs, 30 assists and two blocks, Kati Burkham five kills and three digs, Lillie Jones four kills and three digs and Analese Cano six kills and seven digs.
Beckville 3, Sabine 1
BECKVILLE — Allison Baker and Sophie Elliott combined for 30 assists, Avery Morris led a balanced attack at the net with nine kills and the No. 2 ranked (2A) Beckville Ladycats knocked off No. 3 (3A) Sabine on Friday, 25-6, 21-25, 25-21, 25-13.
Baker had 18 assists, four kills and seven digs, and Elliott finished with 12 assists and two aces. Morris chipped in with two aces and eight digs, Lindsey Baker seven kills, Kinsley Rivers seven kills, two aces, six digs and three blocks, Hannah Sharpless three digs, M.J. Weatherford two digs and two blocks, Kaylee Fletcher two kills and Amber Harris 17 digs, three kills and seven aces.
New Diana 3, Elysian Fields 2
DIANA — Tori Ward ripped 13 kills, Taylor Garrett and Haley Manns were close behind with 12 swats apiece and the New Diana Lady Eagles rallied for a 22-25, 31-25, 25-23, 16-25, 15-11 win over Elysian Fields.
Garrett added two blocks, Manns four digs and Ward 19 digs for the Lady Eagles. Julia Loeza set it all up with 44 assists, adding nine digs and three kills. Asia Newsome finished with a block and a dig, Allie Oney three digs and seven aces, LiAnn James six digs, Sophie Oubre five kills and Kylee Beggs five digs.
Tatum 3, Timpson 0
TATUM — Abby Sorenson dished out 28 assists, Kaylei Stroud and Kayla Jones recorded 10 kills apiece and the Tatum Lady Eagles earned a 25-12, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of Timpson.
Sorenson also had three digs and two aces for Tatum. Stroud finished with 12 digs, Jones seven blocks, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 16 digs, Janiya Kindle three kills and two blocks, Kensi Greenwood 10 digs, Kerrigan Biggs five kills and two digs, Lexi Luna one dig and one ace, Mia Tovar three digs and Macy Brown six kills and two digs.
Ore City 3, Carlisle 1
ORE CITY — Ryleigh Larkins served up 21 points, includign eight aces, and added 16 assists for Ore City as the Lady Rebels notched a 25-12, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23 win over Carlisle.
Victoria Jones finished with 11 points, Abby Ervin nine kills and seven digs, Brooklynn Richardson 12 points and seven aces, Jaycee Burks six kills and two blocks and Jailyn Cook seven kills and two blocks.
Ore city will open district play at Gladewater on Tuesday.
Union Grove 3, Winona 1
UNION GROVE — Carleigh Judd pounded down 20 kills and served up five aces, Makenna Littlejohn handed out 31 assists and the Union Grove Lady Lions earned a 25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21 win over Winona.
Maci Williams added seven kills, and Sydney Chamberlain paced the defense with 19 digs.