MELISSA — The Lindale Lady Eagles ran their win streak to open the season to 10 games by beating Melissa and Blue Ridge on Friday night in volleyball matches.
Lindale (10-0) won a five-set thriller with Melissa 3-2 (28-30, 25-11, 20-25, 25-17, 16-14). In the second match, Lindale won over Blue Ridge 3-1 (27-29, 25-18, 25-14, 26-24). Melissa defeated Blue Ridge 3-0 (25-7, 25-21, 25-19).
Against Melissa, leading Lindale were setter Kalaya Pierce had a team record-high 50 assists, along eight digs and two blocks. Other Lady Eagle standouts were Shelbi Steen (24 kills, 4 assists, 4 digs); Skylar Wyllie (14 kills, 9 blocks, 4 digs); Brenley Philen (7 kills, 2 blocks), Liz Hutchens (7 kills, 3 blocks), Marleigh Thurman (7 digs), Alondra Romero (7 digs) and Chelynn Palmer (6 digs).
In the match with Blue Ridge, the Lady Eagles were paced by Steen (22 kills), Philen (9 kills, 3 blocks), Wyllie (7 kills, 4 blocks), Libero Marleigh Thurman (11 digs), Alondra Romero (9 digs) and Pierce (35 assists).
The Lady Eagles JV lost to Melissa 2-0 (25-10, 25-19) and Blue Ridge (11-25, 26-24, 25-22).
Brooke Tweedell performed well on front and back row for the Lady Eagles. Camden Chilek came in and performed well defensively in the match.
Lindale fell in the Frosh A game, 25-18, 26-24. Megan McGee was solid defensively with six digs. Other standouts were Dylan Adams (3 assists, 2 kills), Olivia Gary (4 digs, 3 aces) and Tatum Woodard (3 kills, 4 aces, 4 assists).
The Frosh B Team lost in three sets,: 25-15, 23-25, 15-11. Leaders for Lindale were Joey Forsyth (4 kills, 2 aces), Whitney Tao (3 kills), Avery Adams (3 kills, 2 aces) and Lydia Payne (4 assists, 2 aces).
Lindale plays host to Carthage on Tuesday.
Mineola 3, Grand Saline 0
GRAND SALINE — The Mineola Lady Jackets stayed unbeaten with a 3-0 win over Grand Saline on Friday in a volleyball match.
Mineola won 25-19, 25-19, 25-20.
Standouts for the Lady Jackets were Brittany Pickle (12 kills, 2 aces, 18 digs), Tahjae Black (7 kills, 4 digs), Valerie Garcia (6 kills, 1 block, 3 digs), Mylee Fischer (3 blocks, 7 assists, 12 digs) and Alyssa Lankford (3 aces, 15 assists).
Mineola won both JV games — Orange won 25-12, 25-15; and White won 25-9, 25-13.
Van 3, Longview Spring Hill 1
VAN — The Van Lady Vandals snapped Spring Hill's five-game winning streak, rallying for a 15-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 win.
Sam Schott came up with 16 digs three aces and three assists for Spring Hill in the loss. Abby Caron added seven kills, Kaycee Campbell eight digs and three aces, Molly Seale 15 kills, seven digs and two aces, Erin Gregson six digs and two assists, Carolann Bowles 16 kills, two assists and three digs, Caylee Mayfield eight kills and Mia Traylor 43 assists and nine digs.
Beckville 3, Neches 1
NECHES — Sophie Elliott and Allison Baker combined for 51 assists, Kinsley Rivers and Avery Morris combined for 26 kills and 34 digs and No. 2 Beckville rallied for an 18-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 win over No. 5 Neches.
Elliott had 26 assists and five digs, Baker 25 assists, 11 kills and 11 digs, Rivers 14 digs, 14 kills and five aces and Morris 20 digs, 12 kills and two aces. Lindsey Baker chipped in with six kills and three digs, Hannah Sharpless four digs, M.J. Weatherford four blocks and Amber Harris 12 digs, seven kills, three aces and two blocks.
Harmony 3, New Diana 0
DIANA — The Harmony Lady Eagles, paced by Lanie Trimble's 13 assists and an eight-kill night from Jenci Seahorn, swept past New Diana, 25-8, 25-10, 25-17.
Trimble added five digs and two blocks for Harmony, which also got six blocks, seven digs and five kills from Kinzee Settles, seven digs and two kills from Madi Rhame, four digs and three kills from Analese Cano and four digs from Kati Burkham.
Pittsburg 3, Winona 0
WINONA — The Pittsburg Lady Pirates swept past Winona on the road, earning a 25-16, 25-11, 25-11 win.
Abby Wylie finished with four digs for Pittsburg. Abigail Ramirez added three digs, Ariel Kellum six assists, Chelsey Blalock five assists and three digs, Daytona Torrey 19 digs, Elyssia Lemelle three kills, Kyleigh Posey four kills and eight digs, Natalie Styles three digs, Sanaa Hollins five kills and two blocks, Ta'Shanti Moss four kills and Trinity Hood two kills.
Big Sandy 3, Troup 1
BIG SANDY — Chyler Ponder and Breaunna Derrick combined for 19 kills and went a perfect 43-for-43 from the service stripe to lead Big Sandy past Troup, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22.
Ponder had 13 kills, nine digs and three assists and went 17-for-17 serving. Derrick was 26-for-26 from the stripe, finishing with five aces, six kills and four digs. Gracie Jenison had eight kills, nine digs and two aces, Calle Minter 19 digs, 27 assists and two kills, Brylie Arnold six kills and four digs, Allie McCartney 14 digs and Shamiah Johnson two kills and two digs. McCartney was also 14-for-14 serving.
Hawkins 3, Arp 0
ARP — Lynli Dacus set it all up with 21 assists, Logan Jaco added 12 kills and Hawkins earned a 25-20, 25-11, 25-19 sweep of Arp.
Makena Warren added 10 kills, Tenley Conde eight kills, Jordyn Warren 12 assists and four digs and Carmen Turner six digs.