BULLARD — The Lindale Eagles clinched the District 16-4A volleyball championship with a 3-1 win over the Bullard Lady Panthers on Friday.
Lindale (26-0, 12-0) won 25-20, 24-26, 25-17, 25-23. Bullard (19-4) finishes second in league play with a 10-2 record.
Leaders for the Lady Eagles were: Shelbi Steen (23 kills, 18 digs, 2 aces); Skylar Wyllie (10 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs, 1 ace); . Alondra Romero (19 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces); Maggie Spearman (3 blocks, 3 kills); Liz Hutchens (3 kills); Kalaya Pierce (39 assists, 7 digs, 3 blocks); and Marleigh Thurman (15 digs, 2 assists).
The Lady Eagles bi-district game is scheduled 6 p.m. Thursday in Mount Vernon. Their opponent from District 15-4A will be determined Monday night.
Leaders for the Lady Panthers were: Libby Eitel (44 assists, 13 digs); Keili Richmond (25 kills, 17 digs); Emily Bochow (13 kills, 4 blocks); Emma Seaton (4 kills, 4 blocks); Korleigh duBose (20 digs) and Claire Cannon (9 digs, 2 aces);
Bullard is scheduled to play at Nacogdoches Central Heights in a warm-up match on Tuesday. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Bullard won the JV match 25-20, 25-19. Leading Lindale were: Maddox Lay (3 kills, 2 aces); Reagan Cates (2 kills, 1 block); Brooke Tweedell (2 kills); Kayli Vickery (1 kill, 3 blocks); Dylan Adams (6 assists, 2 kills, 1 ace); Eva Yates (5 assists, 1 ace); and Kennedy Weesner (defense).
Lindale won the Freshman A game 25-18, 20-25, 25-17. Lady Eagle leaders were: Fynlie Tidwell (10 kills, 2 blocks); Tatum Woodard (6 kills, 10 assists, 2 aces); Landri Laing (5 kills); Maddie Little (4 kills); Whitney Dao (3 kills, 1 ace); Bridget Woodrum (3 kills); Maddy Luster (4 aces, 10 assists); Megan McGee (10 digs); Olivia Gary (6 digs, 2 aces); Anna-Russell Johnson (4 digs). The Freshman A Team finished their season 12-7 overall and 8-2 in district.
Hawkins 3, Big Sandy 0
HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks clinched the District 19-2A volleyball championship for the second consecutive year.
Hawkins captured a 3-0 win over Big Sandy on Friday, winning 25-15, 25-21, 25-13.
The Lady Hawks were led by Logan Jaco (15 kills, 9 digs), Makena Warren (12 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks), Lynli Dacus (10 kills, 23 assists, 6 digs), Tenley Conde (7 kills, 2 blocks) and Jordyn Warren (22 assists, 6 digs).
On Saturday in Big Sandy, the LadyCats handed Hawkins its first district loss. Big Sandy won 25-20, 12-25, 25-20, 16-25, 15-11.
Pacing the LadyCats were: Chyler Ponder (11 kills, 28 digs, 17/17 serves); Gracie Jension (11 kills 16 digs, 7/7 serves, 1 ace); Calle Minter (27 assists, 15 digs , 9/11 serves, 2 aces); Brylie Arnold 6 kills, 2 digs, 4 blocks, 18/18 serves, 1 ace); Breaunna Derrick (3 kills, 3 assists, 9 digs, 17/19, 1 ace); Allie McCartney (13 digs, 18/20 serves, 2 aces) and MaRyiah Francis (3 kills, 2 blocks).
Big Sandy won the JV match, 26-24, 25-15.
Big Sandy is scheduled to play at Leverett’s Chapel on Monday.
Lady Hawks leaders were: Jaco (18 kills); Dacus (8 kills, 7 aces, 2 blocks 27 assists, 12 digs); Conde (7 kills); Makena Warren (6 kills, 4 blocks); Jordyn Warren (18 assists, 9 digs); Makena Warren (13 digs); Carmen Turner (11 digs); and Victoria Miller (9 digs).
Hawkins is slated to host Miller Grove in a warm-up match at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Quitman 3, Winona 0
WINONA — The Quitman Lady Bulldogs concluded their season with a 3-0 win over Winona on Friday in a District 19-2A volleyball match.
Quitman (3-7) won 25-8, 25-10, 25-14.
Lady Bulldog leaders were: Carley Spears (4 kills, 2 aces, 9 assists, 1 dig); Lindsey Hornaday (5 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs); Halie Davis (4 kills, 4 aces, 2 digs); and Lucy Brannon (2 kills, 9 assists, 2 digs).
Union Grove 3, Overton 0
UNION GROVE — The Overton Lady Mustangs dropped a 3-0 District 19-2A volleyball match to Union Grove on Friday.
UG won 25-20, 25-17, 25-14. The Lady Mustangs finish district at 5-7 and earn a playoff berth.
Outstanding players for Overton were: Sarrah Garret (7 kills, 7 digs); Kayla Nobles (5 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs); Kaley McMillian (3 kills, 6 digs, 8 assists, 2 aces); and Ta’leyah Tilley (3 kills, 1 block, 5 digs, 9 assists).
The Lady Mustangs will host the Fruitvale Lady Bobcats in a warm-up game at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs will begin the first round of playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 31, in at Spring Hill High School in Longview against the Beckville Lady Cats beginning at 2 p.m.
Tyler Legacy 3, Mesquite 0
The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders defeated the Mesquite Lady Skeeters 3-0 on Friday at the Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium in Tyler.
The Lady Raiders (11-2, 6-1) won 25-14, 25-10, 25-14.
Legacy is scheduled to play at Rockwall on Tuesday before hosting Rockwall-Heath on Oct. 30.
Lufkin 3, Tyler 0
LUFKIN — The Lufkin Lady Panthers scored a 3-0 win over the Tyler High Lady Lions on Friday in a District 16-5A volleyball match.
Lufkin (10-4, 3-1) won 30-28, 25-12, 25-23.
The Lady Lions (2-10, 2-2) return to play on Tuesday, hosting Whitehouse in a 6 p.m. match at the THS JV gym. On Friday Tyler hosts Huntsville.
Huntsville 3, Whitehouse 2
WHITEHOUSE — The Whitehouse LadyCats dropped their first district match of the season on Friday at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
Huntsville won the District 16-5A game 3-2 (25-14, 15-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-8).
Some standouts for Whitehouse include: Kate Idrogo (17 kills); Aja Williams (7 kills, 3 blocks); Megan Cooley (2 blocks); Ryann Foster (21 assists); Hannah House (26 digs); and Maddie Herrington (19 digs).
Both the Whitehouse JV (25-19, 25-13) and freshmen (25-8, 25-11) won their matches.
Whitehouse (5-8, 3-1) play at Tyler on Tuesday. Huntsville (8-5, 3-1) is scheduled to play at Jacksonville on Tuesday. Both matches have 6 p.m. scheduled starts.