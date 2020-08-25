No. 5 Lindale tops GilmerGILMER — The No. 5 Lindale Lady Eagles score a 3-0 win over Gilmer on Tuesday,
The Lady Eagles remained unbeaten with a 25-23, 25-14, 25-18 win over the Lady Buckeyes.
Shelbi Steen led the way with 17 kills, two aces and two digs. Other standouts for Lindale were Skylar Wyllie (8 kills), Liz Hutchens (5 kills), Kalaya Pierce (30 assists, 2 digs, 1 ace).
The Lady Eagles improve to 7-0 and will compete in Melissa Friday night against Melissa and Blue Ridge.
Gilmer won the JV mach 2-0 (25-19, 25-21).
Lindale’s 9A Team won 25-23 and 25-18. Tatum Woodard had seven aces and five assists. Landri Laing provided five kills, and Olivia Gary had three aces and two digs. Setter Maddie Luster also added three assists.
Gilmer won the Freshmen B match, 2-0 (25-18, 25-11).
Bullard stays unbeaten VAN — The Bullard Lady Panthers improved to 7-0 on the volleyball season with a 3-0 win over Van on Tuesday.
Bullard won 25-23, 25-18, 25-13.
Leaders for the Lady Panthers were Libby Eitel (28 assists, 4 digs, 3 aces), Olivia Anderson (10 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces), Keili Richmond (9 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces), Emily Bochow (7 kills, 2 blocks), Claire Cannon (17 digs), and Korleigh duBose (9 digs).
Bullard won the JV (27-25, 22-25, 25-21) and freshmen (25-14, 25-22) matches.
The Lady Panthers play host to Quitman at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Hawkins splits pairTATUM — The Hawkins Lady Hawks split a volleyball doubleheader on Tuesday — falling 3-0 to Tatum and defeating Timpson 3-0.
The Lady Eagles won over Hawkins. Against Tatum, Logan Jaco led her team in kills with seven, followed by Makena Warren with four. Other leaders for the Lady Hawks were Makena Warren (9 digs), Josie Howard (7 digs), Lynli Dacus (11 assists) and Jordyn Warren (7 assists).
Hawkins downed the Lady Bears 25-20, 25-17, 25-16.
Contributing to the Lady Hawks’ win were Dacus (16 assists), Jordyn Warren (12 assists), Logan Jaco (10 kills), Makena Warren (7 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks), Jordyn Warren (5 kills), Morgan Jaco (4 kills, 3 blocks), Josie Howard (defensive with 9 digs) and Dacus (7 digs, 1 block).
Hawkins returns to play on Friday, traveling to Arp. The varsity game is set for 4:30 p.m., followed by the JV.