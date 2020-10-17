Tyler Legacy 3, North Mesquite 0
Tyler Legacy swept North Mesquite (25-16, 25-20, 25-12) on Friday.
Kill leaders for Legacy were JeMyiia Johnson 10, Hope Casel and Semira Udosen 8 and Mary Ella Burlison 6.
Catherine Wise had 5 aces and led the team in assists.
Digs leaders were Casel 14, Anna Gates 13 and Udosen 11.
Legacy (9-2, 4-1) will host Dallas Skyline on Tuesday.
Tyler 3, Nacogdoches 0
Tyler High swept Nacogdoches (25-16, 25-9, 25-11).
Leaders for Tyler High were Alexy Valle 23 serves, 4 aces, 23 assists and 11 digs; Eriana Valle 19 serves, 3 aces, 18 receptions, 1 assist and 11 digs; Symone Morris 7 serves, 2 aces, 9 kills, 11 receptions and 10 digs; Treasure Coleman 6 kills, 5 receptions, 3 blocks and 2 digs; and Takaisha Hunter 4 kills, 2 receptions, 1 block and 2 digs.
Whitehouse 3, Jacksonville 0
Whitehouse swept Jacksonville (25-9, 25-11, 25-13).
Some standouts for Whitehouse include Kate Idrogo with 8 kills and 3 aces, Avery Taylor with 8 kills, Megan Cooley with 8 kills and 2 blocks, Macy Cabell with 2 aces and Maddie Herrington with 25 digs.
Whitehouse (4-7, 2-0) will host Lufkin on Tuesday.