Lady Raiders go 1-2
GRAPEVINE — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders were 1-2 in the Granbury Volleyball Tournament on Thursday.
The Lady Raiders defeated Eastland (25-19, 25-6), while falling to Granbury (25-18, 25-19) and Fort Worth Paschal (25-20, 25-15).
Leaders for Tyler Legacy were Tharyn Buenaventura (9 kills), Ja’Lee McKinley Flores (11 kills), Taylor Woods (14 kills), Lexie Correa (34 assists, 16 digs), Kate Moore (16 digs) and Kate Priest (11 digs).
Lady Trojans go 2-1
NEW LONDON — The All Saints Lady Trojans finished with a record of 2-1 on Thursday in the West Rusk Volleyball Tournament.
All Saints opened with a loss to Beckville 2-0 before rebounding for 2-0 wins over Union Grove and Leverett's Chapel.
Standouts for the Lady Trojans were Kennedy Wood (20 kills, 14 digs), Kayla DeCampos (31 assists, 4 digs, 2 aces) and Olivia Goedeke (15 digs, 1 ace).
The Lady Trojans' next match is againts Bishop Gorman at 8 a.m. Saturday at West Rusk High School.
Troup takes two wins
BROWNSBORO — The Troup Lady Tigers defeated Mildred (25-12, 25-10) and Kerens (25-11, 25-19) in pool play on Thursday in the Brownsboro Tournament.
Bailey Blanton had 10 kills and Chloie Haugeberg seven against Mildred. Haugeberg and Chayne Graves led with three aces apiece. Payton Wells had nine digs and Blanton seven, and Graves dished out 12 assists while Qhenja Jordan added nine.
Against Kerens, Blanton and Emory Cover had six kills apiece, with Haugeberg adding four. Jordan had four aces, Graves three and Cover two. Shiloh Sluder recorded two blocks, Blanton six digs, Cover five and Wells four, and Graves and Jordan recorded seven assists apiece.
On Tuesday, Troup defeated All Saints 3-0.
The Lady Tigers will now play Tyler HEAT at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Gold Bracket of the Brownsboro Tournament.
Brook Hill wins three
SULPHUR SPRINGS — At the North Hopkins Tournament, Brook Hill defeated Ector (25-10, 25-8), Trenton (25-23, 25-10) and North Hopkins (23-25, 25-16, 25-18) on Thursday in pool play matches.
Gracie Dawson had 11 digs and 10 kills, Julianna Mize four digs and five kills, Cassidy Clark 20 assists and two digs, Blair Brister 14 digs and five aces and Drea Tonroy five kills against Ector.
Mia Vrbova finished with five digs, three kills and six aces against Trenton. Dawson added 10 digs and four kills, Mize three digs and four kills and Clark two aces and 12 assists.
Against North Hopkins, Vrbova recorded two blocks and four aces, Dawson three blocks, 11 digs and 11 kills, Mize three digs and 10 kills, Clark three kills and 23 assists and Brister four digs and two assists.
Rains earns split in Wills Point
WILLS POINT — The Rains Lady Cats fell just short versus Sulphur Springs (23-25, 25-21, 20-25), followed by a straight set victory over Terrell (26-24, 25-21) on day 1 on the Wills Point Tournament on Thursday.
Leaders for the Lady Cats against Sulphur Springs were Jasey Campbell (6 kills, 10 assists, 4 digs, 4 aces), Emma Patterson (7 kills, 6 digs, 4 aces) and Cambree Oakes (5 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace)
Leaders for the Lady Cats versus Terrell were Campbell (4 kills, 8 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces), Karlee Chastain (7 kills, 2 blocks) and Patterson (4 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces)
The Lady Cats return to Wills Point on Saturday for three matches, facing Commerce, Ennis and Cedar Hill.