Harmony 3, Elysian Fields 2
KILGORE — It took five games to decide a winner as the Harmony Lady Eagles advanced to the regional quarterfinal round of the Class 3A volleyball playoffs with a 16-25, 25-23, 15-25, 28-26, 15-5 win over Elysian Fields.
Harmony moves to 20-3 on the season with the area round victory and will face White Oak in the regional quarterfinals. Elysian Fields ends the year wit ha 19-9 mark.
Jenci Seahorn led Harmony in kills with 24. She also had 14 digs and four blocks. Madi Rhame had 22 digs while Lanie had 19 digs and 17 assists. Delaynie Nash had 30 assists on the night. McKinzee Settles had 20 kills, 10 digs and nine blocks.
Tucker Ellis led her Lady Jackets with 16 kills and had 41 set assists to go along with five digs. Christen Smith had 11 kills and 29 digs. Mary Frances Ellis came away with 13 kills and 21 digs. Morgan Shaw had 18 digs on the night while Heather Auvil was right behind her with 17 digs.
White Oak 3, New Boston 0
PITTSBURG — The White Oak Ladynecks rolled into the regional quarterfinal round of the volleyball playoffs on the heels of a 25-18, 25-11, 25-21 Class 3A area sweep of New Boston on Tuesday.
Emma Hill handed out 20 assists and Lexi Baker ripped 13 kills for White Oak (21-4), which will take on Harmony in the regional quarterfinals. Details of that match will be announced later.
Baker added eight receptions, seven digs and four points, and Hill had three digs and three points for White Oak. Brazie Croft recorded five aces, 16 points, six receptions and eight digs, Kaylee Wilkinson eight points, five kills, eight receptions and four digs, Macy Weeks eight points and 12 digs, Payton Palmer five kills and Anna Iske two aces, five points, five kills and two blocks.
Hallsville 3, Marshall 1
HALLSVILLE — Ayden McDermott fired off four aces and was perfect on all 23 of her serve attempts, Ashley Jones dished out 31 assists and the Hallsville Ladycats earned a 28-26, 23-25, 25-12, 25-10 District 15-5A win over the Marshall Lady Mavericks.
McDermott also had seven kills and four blocks, and Jones recorded three blocks, seven digs, seven kills and three aces. Mallory Pyle finished with nine kills, four digs and three aces, Cate Thomas six kills and five blocks, Emma Rogers 17 digs and five aces and Macie Nelson a team-leading 21 digs.
Longview 3, Texas High 0
LONGVIEW — Miah Colbert led a balanced attack at the net with seven kills, Elaijah Hatley set it all up with 28 assists and the Longview Lady Lobos swept to a 25-17, 25-19, 26-24 District 15-5A volleyball win over Texas High.
Jakayla Morrow, Peja Mathis and Mallory Reeves all added six kills, and Brayleigh Mitchell finished with five. Morrow added two blocks, Reeves six digs, Hatley nine digs, Angell Evans 24 digs, Jailyn Rusk 10 digs and Sarah Frederick six digs.