Hallsville 3, Tyler 1
HALLSVILLE — Old league rivals Tyler and Hallsville met on Tuesday in volleyball with the LadyCats scoring a 3-1 win over the Lady Lions.
Hallsville won 25-10, 25-12, 20-25, 25-12.
Standouts for Tyler High were Symone Morris (7 serves, 9 kills, 23 receptions, 2 blocks, 10 digs); Treasure Coleman (13 serves, 2 aces, 4 kills, 3 blocks); Alexy Valle (11 serves, 18 assists, 3 digs) and Eriana Valle (7 serves, 1 kill, 12 receptions, 1 assist, 21 digs).
Ashley Jones recorded 20 assists to go along with eight kills, five digs and two aces for Hallsville. Brooke Grissom added five kills, Olivia Simmons five kills and two blocks, Emma Rogers a team-leading 19 digs, Chloe Ferrill three aces and six digs and Macie Nelson five digs and two aces.
Hallsville own the JV match 2-0 (25-15, 25-19) and the freshmen match 2-0 (25-12, 25-12).
Tyler plays host to Nacogdoches Central Heights at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Hallsville is scheduled to host Tyler Legacy at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Lindale 3, Henderson 0
HENDERSON — The No. 2 Lindale Lady Eagles continued their long winning streak with a 3-0 win over the Henderson Lady Lions on Tuesday in a District 16-4A volleyball match.
Lindale improved to 15-0 overall and 3-0 in district by winning 25-18, 25-15, 25-16.
Kalaya Pierce ran the court well with 28 assists and was strong defensively with seven digs. She also had two aces from the service line.
Other standouts for Lindale were Shelbi Steen (15 kills, 3 assists, 1 ace, 5 digs), Skylar Wyllie (8 kills, 1 block, 1 ace) and Liz Hutchens (8 kills, 1 block).
Henderson won the JV match 2-0 (25-22, 28-26). The Lady Lions also won the Freshmen A match 2-0 (25-22, 25-8).
The Lady Eagles will travel to Whitehouse on Friday for a non-district match that is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Henderson (5-7, 0-3) is scheduled to play host to Longview Spring Hill at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Harmony 3, Whitehouse 1
HARMONY — The Whitehouse LadyCats opened their volleyball season on Tuesday with a 3-1 loss to Harmony.
Lanie Trimble dished out 30 assists, Jenci Seahorn and Kinzee Settles ripped 10 kills apiece for the Lady Eagles. Seahorn added 13 digs, four blocks and three aces, Settles five digs, seven blocks and two assists and Trimble three digs and two kills. Adding to the win were Madi Rhame with 22 digs, two aces and two assists, Analese Cano with five digs and two kills, Lillie Jones with four digs and three kills and Kati Burkham with three digs and two kills.
Some standouts for LadyCats were: Aja Williams (7 kills, 3 blocks) and Kate Idrogo (18 kills, 4 aces).
Whitehouse won the freshmen (25-19, 6-25, 25-20) and JV (25-9, 25-8) matches.
Whitehouse is scheduled to host Carthage and Lindale on Friday at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena in Whitehouse. The games are scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.
Pine Tree 3, Winona 1
WINONA — The Pine Tree Lady Pirates, led by a combined 33 assists from Renee Garrett and Carmen Chatman, opened the 2020 season with a 23-25, 25-9, 25-12, 25-21 win over Winona.
Garrett had 18 assists, three aces and three kills, and Chatman came through with 15 assists and three aces for the Lady Pirates. Malaeka Wilson led at the net with 14 kills, adding eight digs. Jalen Scroggins finished with seven kills, six aces and two blocks, Jamaya Davis four aces and 12 digs, Tatum Cades 13 digs and Caroline Fadal six kills.
Spring Hill 3, Troup 1
TROUP — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers stepped out of district play and earned a 26-24, 25-9, 23-25, 25-7 win over Troup on Tuesday.
Molly Seale, Carolann Bowles and Caylee Mayfield led a balanced attack at the net with 10 kills apiece. Carli Manasse had seven kills, Sam Schott 17 digs, four aces and three assists, Erin Gregson seven aces, Abby Caron seven kills and two blocks, Kaycee Campbell two assists, six digs and four aces, Seale four digs and two aces, Mia Traylor 38 assists, four kills, seven digs and three aces and Ke'Aysia Anderson two kills.
Leaders for the Lady Tigers were Avery Thibodeau (1 ace, 1 assist, 10 digs), Bailey Blanton (1 ace, 10 kills, 1 block, 4 digs), Caed Derrick (1 kill, 1 assist, 1 dig), Sam Eastman (2 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs), Chloie Haugeburg (1 kill), Jaycee Eastman (1 block, 1 dig), Jessie Minnix (4 kills, 3 digs), Morgan Parrish (3 digs) and Tara Wells (3 aces, 5 kills, 12 assists, 3 digs).
Carthage 3, Texas High 0
CARTHAGE — Sadie Smith led with 21 assists, Faith Kruebbe and Makhai Lewis combined for 15 kills and the Carthage Lady Bulldogs swept Texas High, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21.
Kruebbe had seven digs, Lewis two blocks and three digs and Smith 12 service points and seven digs. Kaliyah Timmons finished with three kills and two blocks, Talynn Williams seven points and 10 digs, Erin Dodge 10 digs and Mara Hodges five points and six digs.
Brook Hill 3, Mineola 0
BULLARD — The Bullard Brook Hill Lady Guard scored a 3-0 win over Mineola on Tuesday.
Brook Hill won 25-14, 25-20, 25-17.
Belle Reed had 19 kills and 14 digs for the Lady Guard.
Standouts for the Lady Jackets were: Brittany Pickle (7 kills, 1 block, 10 digs); Mylee Fischer (2 aces, 3 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs) and Alyssa Lankford (9 aces).
Mineola goes to 8-2.
Tatum 3, Jefferson 0
JEFFERSON — The Tatum Lady Eagles remained unbeaten in District 16-3A play with a 25-3, 25-5, 25-7 sweep of Jefferson.
Abby Sorenson led with 22 assists and four digs for the 12-4 Lady Eagles. Macy Brown had six kills, Mia Tovar three digs, Myra Andrade two kills, Kerrigan Biggs two kills, Kensi Greenwood a kill and a dig, Janiya Kindle one dig, Kayla Jones nine kills, Kaylei Stroud seven kills and five digs and Summer Dancy-Vasquez 12 digs.
White Oak 3, New Diana 0
WHITE OAK — The White Oak Ladynecks moved to 2-1 in District 15-3A play (8-3 overall) with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-9 sweep of New Diana.
Lexi Baker had 13 kills, three aces, five receptions and six digs for White Oak. Brazie Croft added three receptions and four digs, Emma Hill 20 assists and two digs, Alysa Hall two aces, six kills and two receptions, Payton Palmer three kills, Anna Iske two kills, Daphne Bogenschutz three kills, Kayleigh Campbell two kills and Ashlyn Eynon three kills.
Sabine 3, Gladewater 0
GLADEWATER — Sierrah Richter dished out 14 assists, and the No. 6 ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals rolled to a 25-1, 25-9, 25-4 sweep of Gladewater in District 15-3A.
Richter also had four aces, two kills and seven digs for Sabine. Aubree McCann added six kills and six digs, Cale Brown four blocks and two kills, Maddie Furrh four aces, two kills and six digs, Caitlin Bates three ace,s Ally Gresham fouraces and three digs, Callie Sparks two digs, Ella Roberts a kill and a dig, Ryanne Stuart seven kills and Kamryn Mann one kill.
Ore City 3, Daingerfield 0
ORE CITY — Abby Ervin and Jailyn Cook swatted down nine kills apiece, Ryleigh Larkins and Brynn Richardson both handed out 11 assists and Ore City swept to a 25-22, 25-13, 25-16 win over Daingerfield.
Ervin also had 11 service points, six digs and three aces for Ore City. Jacee Burks had 15 points, four blocks and four aces, Jailyn Cook nine kills and two blocks and Tori Cummings nine points.
Wills Point 3, Quitman 2
QUITMAN — Wills Point scored a 3-2 win over Quitman on Tuesday in a non-district volleyball match.
The Lady Tigers won 25-18, 26-24, 23-25, 19-25, 15-10.
Leaders for the Lady Bulldogs were: Ava Burroughs (6 digs, 11 assists, 18 kills, 5 aces, 3 blocks); Carley Spears (6 digs, 25 assists, 7 kills); Alexis ONeal (14 digs, 4 aces) and Lucy Brannon (9 digs, 5 kills).
Quitman is scheduled to host Beckville on Friday.
