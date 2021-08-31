Grace Community 3, Union Grove 0
Grace Community took a win over Union Grove (25-15, 25-16, 25-21) on Tuesday.
Leaders for Grace were Avery Nutt 8 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs; Keely Bozeman 7 kills, 4 digs; Reece Porter 4 kills, 2 digs; Ella Wupperman 14 assists, 4 digs, 3 aces; Maggie Luce 12 assists, 4 digs, 4 aces; MaryClaire Woodard 6 digs, 3 aces, 1 kill; Macy Smith: 15 digs, 2 aces; Riley Rayzor 9 digs, 2 aces.
Grace will play at Center on Tuesday.
All Saints 3, Kilgore 2All Saints took a five-set win over Kilgore (16-25, 25-19, 25-20, 13-25, 15-10) on Tuesday.
Bella Boulter had 19 assists, 13 digs and four kills for All Saints. Kennedy Wood had eight kills, one block and 10 digs. Other standouts were Caroline Twaddell and Kate Moore.
Quitman 3, Troup 1QUITMAN — Troup won the opening set, but Quitman won the next three to defeat the Lady Tigers (16-25, 25-18, 25-12, 25-20) on Tuesday night.
Bailey Blanton had 15 kills for Troup (7-9). Jessie Minnix had six kills, and Chloe Haugeberg added five kills.
Tara Wells had 19 assists, and Karsyn Williamson added 14 digs.
Hawkins 3, Gary 0Hawkins swept Gary (25-12, 25-17, 25-10) on Tuesday.
Makena Warren had 11 kills and Lynli Dacus added six kills for Hawkins. Jordyn Warren and Trinity Hawkins combined for 26 assists — 16 and 10, respectively. Tenley Conde had five service aces on the night.
Harmony 3, Arp 0Harmony took a win over Arp (25-6, 25-15, 25-11) on Tuesday.
Leaders for Harmony were Jenci Seahorn 12 kills, 8 digs, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Rendi Seahorn 10 digs; Gabby Hector 6 digs, 13 assists, 3 aces; Lanie Trimble 5 assists, 4 digs; Grace Kalenak 3 kills, 4 digs; Lillie Jones 4 digs.
Whitehouse 3, Canton 2WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse rallied past Canton for a five-set victory (20-25, 28-30, 25-18, 28-26, 15-12) on Tuesday.
Some standouts for Whitehouse were Megan Cooley with 25 kills, Maddie Herrington with 12 kills and 24 digs, Madyson Nunez with 11 kills and Avery Taylor had 41 digs.
Other scores on Tuesday were 9A Whitehouse won 25-16, 25-19; 9B Whitehouse won 25-21, 25-23; and JV Whitehouse won 25-18, 25-17.
Whitehouse (8-7) will host its tournament beginning Thursday.
Chapel Hill 3, New Diana 0Chapel Hill picked up a sweep over New Diana (25-17, 25-18, 25-12) on Tuesday.
Leaders for Chapel Hill were DJ Kincade 7 kills, 2 blocks; Katelyn Allen 6 kills; Shyla Starks 6 kills, 4 aces, 5 digs; Paola Sanchez 15 assists; Lexie Correa 15 assists, 3 aces.
Chapel Hill will host Jacksonville at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Central Heights 3, Rusk 0Rusk fell to Central Heights (14-25, 15-25, 25-27) on Tuesday.
Kaycee Johnson had 7 kills and Hadley Kelly had 5 kills. Jazz Blankinship had 3 big blocks, head coach Tonya Kelly said, as well as Johnson.
Rusk will compete in the Whitehouse Tournament.