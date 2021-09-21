The Grace Community Lady Cougars scored a 3-0 district volleyball win over Dallas Cristo Rey on Tuesday at Grace School.
The Lady Cougars won 25-5, 25-19, 25-11.
Leaders for Grace were: Avery Nutt (14 kills, 3 blocks); Macy Smith (15 digs, 2 aces); MaryClaire Woodard (11 digs, 1 ace); Riley Rayzor (4 digs, 4 aces); Ella Wupperman (13 assists, 6 digs, 2 aces); and Maggie Luce (11 assists, 2 aces).
Grace travels to Dallas on Thursday to meet Dallas Bishop Dunne.
Lindale 3, Spring Hill 2
LONGVIEW — The Lindale Lady Eagles rallied for a 3-2 victory over Spring Hill on Tuesday in a District 16-4A volleyball match.
The Lady Eagles won 25-21, 15-25, 18-25, 27-25, 15-12.
Lindale outside hitter Ellie Watkins led with 15 kills, and seven digs. Middle Blocker Brenley Philen had 12 kills, six blocks, three digs and an assist on the night. Maddox Lay put down 12 kills and a block, along with three digs. Reagan Cates added six kills, three blocks and two assists. McKinleigh Evans had two kills, two blocks, four digs, while Brooke Tweedell had a kill, two blocks, and a dig. Libero Alondra Romero had a strong defensive outing with 30 digs and added four assists. Setter Tatum Woodard had 22 assists, three digs and Anna Ivy had 15 assists, seven digs.
The Freshmen A Team also came away victorious with a 25-16, 22-25, 25-16 win. Maddie Fowble led with eight kills, and two blocks. Addison Frazier added six kills and two aces. Setter Trinadee Jackson recorded 11 assists and five aces, with Izzy Koonce contributing eight assists and three kills. Gabby Saboia put down five kills, two blocks and two aces. Kortlen Pierce contributed five kills and Reagan Hope recorded four digs for the Lady Eagles. Freshmen A and Junior Varsity will take on Kilgore at 6 p.m. Friday in Lindale.
The Lady Eagles varsity (2-1 in district) play Kilgore at home Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Nacogdoches 3, All Saints 1
The Nacogdoches Lady Dragons scored a 3-1 win over All Saints on Tuesday in a non-district volleyball match at Brookshire Gym.
Standouts for the Lady Trojans were Carcyn Ervin, Bella Boulter and Kate Moore.
Hawkins 3, Garrison 0
GARRISON — The Hawkins Lady Hawks stepped out of district play on Tuesday to face Garrison and came away with a 3-0 win.
The Lady Hawks (13-3) won 25-13, 25-20, 25-10.
Leaders for Hawkins were: Makena Warren (12 kills); Tenley Conde (5 kills); Laney Wilson (5 kills); Jordyn Warren (17 assists); Trinity Hawkins (9 assists); and Carmen Turner (6 digs).
The JV Lady Hawks defeated Garrison 25-21, 25-14.
The Lady Hawks resume district play on Friday, traveling to Price to meet Carlisle. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Troup 3, Arp 0
ARP — In a match with two sets of Tigers, the Troup version came out on top 3-0 on Tuesday in a District 16-3A volleyball match.
Troup won 25-18, 25-13, 25-13.
Leaders for Troup included: Bailey Blanton (7 kills, 10 assists, 5 digs, 9 points), Chloie Haugeberg (7 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs, 8 points), Tara Wells (5 kills, 10 assists, 4 digs), Jessie Minnix (5 kills, 1 dig), Jaycee Eastman (1 kill, 2 assists, 2 digs, 1 point), Haylee Priest (1 kill), Sara Neel (2 assists, 2 digs) and Karsyn Williamson (13 digs).
New Diana 3, Gladewater 0
DIANA — Taylor Garrett recorded 10 kills to go along with eight digs and two aces, leading the New Diana Lady Eagles to a 25-18, 25-15, 25-18 sweep over Gladewater in a District 15-3A match.
Torri Ward finished with 11 assists, nine digs and four kills for New Diana. Starrmia Dixon added two digs, LiAnn James seven digs, five assists and three aces, Addision Ridge eight kills, eight aces, five assists and seven digs, Peyton Abernathy five kills and Mallory Rudd two digs.
Hughes Springs 3, Ore City 0
HUGHES SPRINGS — The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs earned a 25-9, 25-16, 25-11 sweep over Ore City on Tuesday in District 15-3A.
Jacee Burks had seven attacks, four kills, nine blocks and five digs in the loss for Ore City. Josie Reynolds finished the night with 12 attacks, five kills, six blocks and seven digs, and Tori Cummins had 11 attacks, four kills and an assist.
Tatum 3, Elysian Fields 0
TATUM — Abby Sorenson handed out 33 assists, Kerrigan Biggs led a balanced attack at the net with nine kills and the Tatum Lady Eagles notched a 25-13, 25-3, 25-18 win over Elysian Fields in District 16-3A.
Macy Brown had eight kills, Kaylei Stroud seven, Janiya Kindle five and Aundrea Bradley four. Summer Dancy-Vasquez finished with 14 digs, Paisley Williams six, Kaylei Stroud five and Makensi Greenwood and Brown four apiece. Sorenson and Karly Stroud both had two aces.
White Oak 3, Central Heights 0
WHITE OAK — The No. 1 ranked White Oak Ladynecks improved to 26-1 on the year with a 25-7, 25-19, 25-17 sweep of Nacogdoches Central Heights.
Lexi Baker hammered down 16 kills and added 13 digs, 13 receptions and nine points for White Oak. Addison Clinkscales added 11 kills, Anna Iske four kills, three blocks, 10 points and two digs, Calee Carter five kills, Kaylee Wilkinson 20 digs, 13 receptions and eight points, Mallory McKinney 15 points, five aces, nine digs and three receptions and Brazie Croft six points, three aces, seven digs and five receptions.
Emma Hill set it all up for the Ladynecks with 37 assists, adding 10 points, two aces, four kills and three digs.
Beckville 3, Henderson 1
HENDERSON — Avery Morris, Amber Harris and Kinsley Rivers combined for 41 kills, Sophie Elliott set it all up with 39 assists and the No. 3 ranked (2A) Beckville Ladycats earned a 25-13, 25-14, 18-25, 25-22) win over Class 4A Henderson on Tuesday.
Morris had 15 kills, 17 digs and three blocks, Harris 14 kills and nine digs and Rivers 12 kills, 14 digs and five blocks for Beckville, which improved to 30-3 with the win.
Elliott finished with eight digs and two kills, Laney Jones 13 digs, Maddie McAfee four digs, M.J. Liles two kills, Aubrey Klingler eight digs and Karissa McDowell six digs.