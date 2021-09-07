CENTER — The Grace Community Lady Cougars scored a 3-2 win the Center Lady Roughriders on Tuesday.
Grace won 25-22, 15-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-3.
Leaders for the Lady Cougars were: Avery Nutt (21 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs); Seyi Olusola (5 kills, 7 digs); Reece Porter (3 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs); Ella Wupperman (17 assists), Maggie Luce (17 assists), Macy Smith (27 digs) and Riley Rayzor (12 digs, 2 aces).
Grace opens up 5A District 2 play on Sept. 16 at Brighter Horizons in Dallas.
Chapel Hill 3, Nacogdoches 1
NACOGDOCHES — The Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs scored a 3-1 win over the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons on Tuesday.
Chapel Hill won 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15.
Leaders for CH were: DJ Kincade (7 aces, 9 kills, 11 digs, 3 blocks); Katelyn Allen (10 kills, 6 digs); Shyla Starks (10 kills, 7 digs); Kiyah Miner (6 kills); Paola Sanchez (14 assists, 4 digs) and Lexie Correa (24 assists, 7 digs).
The Lady Bulldogs will play in Quitman at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Henderson 3, All Saints 0
HENDERSON — Camille Freeman and Tori Garcia combined for 29 digs, Ty’Esha Mosley had 10 kills and six blocks and the Henderson Lady Lions swept All Saints, 25-13, 25-10, 25-16.
Freeman led with 16 assists, adding five digs, and Garcia had 13 assists. Taylor Lybrand recorded six kills, two blocks and 10 digs for Henderson. Ty’Ra Mosley had two digs, Jaci Taylor eight digs, Neci Medford and Abbey Everitt three digs apiece and Ally Brooks two digs.
Tatum 3, Troup 0
TATUM — The Tatum Lady Eagles, led by Abby Sorenson’s 29 assists and nine kills apiece from Kaylei Stroud Kerrigan Biggs, opened District 16-3A play with a 25-8, 25-16, 25-21 sweep of Troup.
Summer Dancy-Vasquez had 20 digs and two aces for Tatum. Stroud added seven digs and two aces, Karly Stroud seven digs, Janiya Kindle three kills and five digs, Makensi Greenwood four digs, Macy Brown five kills, 10 digs and three aces and Aundrea Bradley six kills.
Leading Troup (10-13) were Bailey Blanton (4 kills, 6 assists), Chloie Haugeberg (3 kills, 1 ace, 4 digs, 1 block), Emory Cover (3 kills), Tara Wells (8 assists, 6 digs) and Karsyn Williamson (18 digs).
Beckville 3, Marshall 0
BECKVILLE — The No. 2 ranked Beckville Ladycats, paced by a combined 25 kills from Avery Morris and Kinsley Rivers, swept past Marshall, 25-19, 25-17, 28-26, on Tuesday.
Morris led with 13 kills, adding eight digs, and Rivers had 12 kills and 10 digs. Sophie Elliott dished out 35 assists and added 10 digs and two kills. Maddie McAfee recorded three assists, M.J. Liles a kill, a dig and a block, Aubrey Klingler three aces, two kills and four digs, Karissa McDowell six digs and Amber Harris 11 kills and seven digs.
Queen City 3, Ore City 2
ORE CITY — The Queen City Lady Bulldogs rallied from two sets down to earn a 25-27, 16-25, 25-14, 25-18, 15-9 win over Ore City.
Jacee Burks had four kills, three assists, four blocks and eight digs in the loss for Ore City. Victoria Jones added three kills, five assists and 12 digs, and Tori Cummins finished with 10 digs and two kills.
James Bowie 3, Daingerfield 1
DAINGERFIELD — The Daingerfield Lady Tigers dropped a 20-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-18 decision to Simms James Bowie to close out non-district play.
Diamond Jeter had 15 assists and two kills for Daingerfield. Aryanna Wallace finished with a kill and a dig, Karley Nix five kills and seven digs, Ashlyn Bruce eight kills and 10 blocks, Chrishlyn Boyd five digs, Terry Gholston eight digs, Genesis Allen two kills and four blocks, La’Nycia Lewis five aces and 12 points and Sydney Key two aces and eight points.
Union Grove 3, Jefferson 1
UNION GROVE — Avery Brooks finished with 15 kills and 16 digs, Gracie Winn handed out 26 assists to go along with 13 digs and the Union Grove Lady Lions notched a 3-1 win over Jefferson.
Analeice Jones recorded 11 digs, six kills and four aces for Union Grove, which also got six digs and two aces from Daytona Vaughn.