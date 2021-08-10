Chapel Hill 3, Arp 0
ARP — Chapel Hill opened the volleyball season with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-15 road win over the Arp Lady Tigers on Tuesday.
Chapel Hill leaders included Katelyn Allen (8 kills), DJ Kincade (7 kills, 5 digs), Lexie Correa (7 aces 14 assists), Kiyah Miner (3 blocks), Paola Sanchez (13 assists, 5 digs) and Alexis Martinez (8 digs).
The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to compete in the Palestine Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Union Grove 3, Bishop Gorman 0
UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Lady Lions, led by Avery Brooks and Brady Colby, opened the season with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of Bishop Gorman.
Brooks finished the night with 10 kills and five aces, and Colby chipped in with five aces and 10 assists.
Sabine 3, All Saints 0
The Sabine Lady Cardinals scored a 25-23, 25-13, 25-18 win over the All Saints Lady Trojans on Tuesday at Brookshire Gym.
Kennedy Wood led All Saints with 12 kills and two blocks with Kasey Wright adding six digs.
Troup 3, Carlisle 0
TROUP — The Troup Lady Tigers defeated the Carlisle Lady Indians 25-17, 25-8, 25-10 in a volleyball opening game.
Leaders for Troup were Bailey Blanton (9 kills, 26 assists, 2 digs, 1 block, 13 points), Chloie Haugeberg (4 kills, 10 assists, 1 dig, 8 points), Jessie Minnix (4 kills, 17 assists, 1 dig), Tara Wells (2 kills, 5 assists), Jaycee Eastman (2 kills, 3 assists), Haylee Priest (2 kills, 4 assists), Karsyn Williamson (3 assists, 4 digs), Emory Cover (1 kill, 3 assists), Sarah Neel (4 digs) and Ashja Franklin (1 assist, 1 dig).
Brownsboro 3, Mineola 0
BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bearettes scored a 25-15, 25-16, 25-11 win over the Mineola Lady ‘Jackets on Tuesday in a volleyball match.
Leaders for the Bearettes were Allie Cooper (12 kills, 1 ace, 2 blocks), Khayla Garrett (4 kills, 1 block), Riley Cawthorn (3 kills), Emily Eaton (3 kills), Tori Hooker (2 kills), Rilee Rinehart (1 kill, 2 aces, 28 assists) and Khyra Garrett (1 kill).
Brownsboro is now scheduled to play in the Palestine Lady Cat Tournament on Friday (2 p.m. vs. Sabine; 4 p.m. vs. Kennard; 5 p.m. vs. Neches).
Mineola is scheduled to take part in the Tyler ISD Tournament beginning on Thursday. The Lady ‘Jackets are in Pool C and will play Longview, Van and Arp at Tyler Legacy High School.
Bullard takes pair
BULLARD — The Bullard Lady Panthers scores wins over Canton and Neches on Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers defeated Canton 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-16) and Neches 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-8).
The Bullard JV won over Canton 2-1 (23-25, 25-16, 25-11) and Neches 2-0 (25-9, 25-12).
In the freshman match, Bullard won 2-0 over Canton (25-23, 25-11).
Bullard will play in the Tyler Tournament on Thursday against Carthage, Gladewater and All Saints at Tyler Legacy HS.
Gladewater 3, Jefferson 0
JEFFERSON — Alexis Boyd, Zandy Williams and Alise Sanders all knocked down four kills, and the Gladewater Lady Bears opened the season with a 25-14, 28-26, 25-7 sweep of Jefferson.
Sanders added 11 service points, Kiyona Parker three kills and 13 service points and Kiyah Bell 10 assists.
Hawkins 3, Daingerfield 0
HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks opened their volleyball season with a 25-15, 25-11 and 25-18 victory over Daingerfield on Tuesday.
Makena Warren led Hawkins with seven kills, three digs and three aces. Lynli Dacus and Jordyn Warren both dished six assists each for Hawkins. Carmen Turner led Hawkins in digs with seven.
The JV Lady Hawks defeated Daingerfield 25-19 and 25-15.
Hawkins is scheduled to visit Winona on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. match. Daingerfield is scheduled to host New Diana at 5 p.m. Friday.
Big Sandy 3, Ore City 0
BIG SANDY — Allie McCartney was a perfect 18-for-18 serving with three aces and seven digs, and Big Sandy notched a 25-20, 25-3, 25-11 sweep over Ore City.
Calle Minter had seven digs, two kills and four assists for Big Sandy. Brylie Arnold added three kills and three blocks, Breaunna Derrick three aces, 13 digs and four kills, Mya Jones four digs and two assists, MaRyiah Francis three kilsl, Mackenzie Davis two blocks and Daphnie Blavier and Madi Hill four digs apiece.
Jones was 20-for-21 serving, Derrick 10-for-11 and Minter 6-for-7.
Jacee Burks had three aces, and Victoria Jones fired off once ace for Ore City.
Overton 3, North Hopkins 2
OVERTON — Mary Fenter and Kayla Nobles combined for 26 kills, Fenter also came up with 28 digs and the Overton Lady Mustags opened the season with a 25-18, 23-25, 15-25, 25-22, 15-9 win over Sulphur Springs North Hopkins.
Fenter also had two blocks, and Nobles added two digs. Kaley McMillian added 20 assists, 15 digs, five aces and three kills, Chloe Laws 23 digs an seven aces and Alex Brown 28 digs and two aces. Nobles had 14 kills and two digs.
Tatum splits
TATUM — The Tatum Lady Eagles opened the season by splitting a tri-match with Gary and Carthage.
The Lady Eagles notched a 25-11, 25-11, 25-15 sweep of Gary, and dropped a 25-16, 26-24, 25-20 decision to Carthage.
Pittsburg 3, Maud 0
MAUD — Elyssia Lemelle and Natalie Styles combined for 15 kills, and the Pittsburg Lady Pirates earned a 25-21, 25-15, 25-15 sweep of Maud.
Lemelle had eight kills and four aces, and Styles added seven kills and six aces. Chelsey Blalock finished with two kills, four assists, four aces and two digs, Kyleigh Posey two kills and four assists and Trinity Hood five assists and two digs.
Harmony 3, Henderson 1
HARMONY — Jenci Seahorn ripped 19 kills to go along with six blocks, three aces and three digs, and Harmony rallied for a 21-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-19 win over Henderson.
Lanie Trimble dished out 12 assists and added three kills for Harmony. Gabby Hector added seven assists, Lillie Jones two kills and two digs and Joey Wagner three assists and two digs.
New Diana 3, Shelbyville 0
DIANA — Torri Ward and Addison Ridge handed out 14 assists apiece for New Diana as the Lady Eagles swept to a 25-17, 25-21, 25-11 win over Shelbyville.
Ward added eight kills and eight digs and Ridge finished with six kills and six digs. Taylor Garrett chipped in with nine digs, seven kills and two blocks, Starrmia Dixon four kills and three digs, LiAnn James 11 digs and two aces, Peyton Abernathy one dig, Mallory Rudd two blocks, two aces and two kills, Maleigha Phillips four digs and Layla Stapleton two kills.
Elysian Fields 3, Garrison 2
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields dropped the first two sets but stormed back to earn a 24-26, 16-25, 25-13, 25-21, 15-11 win over Garrison.
Bryanne Beavers had three blocks, five kills and nine aces for Elysian Fields. Ava Hennigan added five kills and two aces, Allison O’Brien eight assists, two kills and two aces, Morgan Shaw five kills and five assists and Gracie Struwe nine digs.
Hughes Springs 3, Hooks 0
HUGHES SPRINGS — Cori Johnson led the way with 12 kills, Emma McKinney added 20 assists and nine digs and Hughes Springs opened the season wit ha 25-22, 25-17, 25-22 sweep of Hooks.
Johnson also fired off four aces for Hughes Springs.