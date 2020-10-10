Bullard 3, Chapel Hill 1
BULLARD — The Bullard Lady Panthers moved to 8-1 in District 16-4A volleyball with a 3-1 win over the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs on Saturday.
Bullard (16-3) won 25-8, 25-11, 22-25, 25-12.
Leaders for the Lady Panthers were: Libby Eitel (28 assists); Emily Bochow (16 kills, 2 blocks); Keili Richmond (10 kills, 8 digs); Korleigh duBose (14 digs, 3 aces); and Grace O’Bannon (7 digs, 6 aces).
The Bullard JV (25-8, 25-8) and freshmen (25-15, 25-10) teams also won.
Bullard travels to Kilgore on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. match.
Lindale 3, Henderson 0
LINDALE — Lindale’s Lady Eagles stayed unbeaten in District 16-4A volleyball with a 3-0 victory over the Henderson Lady Lions on Friday.
No. 2 Lindale (22-0, 9-0) won 25-18, 25-15, 25-10.
Leading the Lady Eagles sweep were: setter Kalaya Pierce (30 assists, 6 digs, 1 block, 2 aces, 2 kills); Libero Marleigh Thurman (8 digs); Shelbi Steen (14 kills, 13 digs, 3 blocks, 2 assists); Liz Hutchens (7 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig); Brenley Philen (6 kills, 1 block, 1 dig, 3 aces); and Alondra Romero (5 aces, 2 kills, 8 digs).
Lindale won the JV match as well, 25-20, 25-20. Lady Eagle leaders were: Maddox Lay (7 kills); Brooke Tweedell (5 kills); Keatyn Bills (4 kills); setters Eva Yates (9 assists) and Anna Ivy (10 assists).
The Lady Eagle Freshmen A team won 2-1 (25-13, 19-25, 25-18). Standouts for Lindale were: Fynlie Tidwell (5 kills, 2 blocks); Whitney Dao (3 kills, 2 blocks); Maddie Little (4 kills); Megan McGee (9 digs); Olivia Gary (7 digs); Bridget Woodrum (5 digs); Tatum Woodard (6 aces); and Maddie Luster (5 aces).
Lindale will play at Edgewood on Tuesday in a non-district match.
Gilmer 3, Paris 1
GILMER — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes stayed unbeaten in District 15-4A volleyball with a 3-1 win over Paris on Friday.
Gilmer (17-14, 5-0) scored a 26-28, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17.
Lady Buckeyes’ leaders were: Aaleya Morton (2 kills, 15 points, 1 block); Karlye Johnston (8 kills, 1 block); Kirsten Waller (5 kills, 1 block); Reese Couture (13 kills, 6 points, 2 blocks); Lesley Jones (3 kills, 5 blocks); Haylee Jordan (8 kills, 8 points, 7 blocks); Abbey Bradshaw (1 kill, 5 blocks); Jaycee Harris (10 points, 2 assists);Raeven Harris (8 points, 16 assists) and Karsyn Lindsey (1 kill, 15 points, 20 assists).
North Lamar will visit Gilmer on Tuesday when the Lady Buckeyes host their annual “Dig Pink Event” that includes a silent auction and players recognizing individuals who have been affected by all types of cancer. All proceeds will be donated to the Side-Out Foundation.
The Gilmer volleyball coaches said “teaching these young ladies about philanthropy is just one small thing that we have the privilege of doing.”
The Lady Buckeyes have set a goal of $5,000.
Rains 3, Grand Saline 0
GRAND SALINE —The Rains Lady Wildcats improved to 18-1 on the season and 8-1 in District 12-3A volleyball with a 3-0 win over Grand Saline on Friday.
Rains won 25-9, 25-12, 25-9.
Leaders for the Lady Wildcats were: Leo Terry (7 digs, 1 ace); Storey Smith (3 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces); Jasey Campbell (4 kills, 1 block, 1 dig); Krislynn McGinty (4 digs, 2 aces); Kaitlyn Brock (2 digs, 8 assists); Katy Traylor (5 kills, 1 block, 1 ace); Cambree Oakes (2 kills, 2 blocks); Chanlee Oakes (10 kills, 1 block); and Harley Kreck (10 kills, 2 digs, 18 assists, 6 aces).
The Lady Wildcats are scheduled to host Edgewood on Tuesday.
Harmony 3, Quitman 0
QUITMAN — The Harmony Lady Eagles scored a 3-0 win over Quitman on Friday in a District 13-3A volleyball.
Harmony won 25-16, 25-14, 25-10.
Leaders for the Lady Bulldogs were: Lindsey Hornaday (4 kills, 1 ace, 7 digs); Brooklyn Marcee (3 kills, 8 digs); Carley Spears (1 kill, 4 assists, 7 digs) and Ava Burroughs (5 kills, 7 digs, 1 block).
Quitman (2-4) is scheduled to play at Mineola on Tuesday with the match slated to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Hawkins 3, Union Grove 2
UNION GROVE — The Hawkins Lady Hawks stayed unbeaten in District 19-2A volleyball with a 3-2 win over the Union Grove Lady Lions on Friday.
Hawkins (13-5, 7-0) won 23-25, 25-18, 25-15, 21-25, 15-3 victory.
Leaders for Hawkins were Logan Jaco (22 kills), Makena Warren (12 kills, 10 digs, 2 blocks, 2 aces), Tenley Conde (11 kills), Lynli Dacus (28 assists, 6 digs); Jordyn Warren (22 assists, 6 digs); Victoria Miller (10 digs) and Josie Howard (9 digs).
Hawkins plays host to Leverett’s Chapel. It is varsity only game, beginning at 5 p.m.
Overton 3, Carlisle 0
OVERTON — The Overton Lady Mustangs scored a 3-0 win over Carlisle on Friday in a District 19-2A volleyball game.
Overton (5-10, 4-5) won 25-17, 25-23, 25-11.
Standouts for the Lady Mustangs were: Kaley McMillian (10 kills, 11 digs, 6 assists, 10 aces, 21 points); Mary Fenter (9 kills, 5 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace: Kayla Nobles (5 kills, 1 dig); Ta’leyah Tilley (1 kill, 4 digs, 10 assists, 3 aces); and Jewely English (20 digs, 2 aces, 9 points).
Overton is scheduled to play at Big Sandy on Tuesday with the JV match scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
Big Sandy 3, Union Hill 1
BETTIE — The Big Sandy LadyCats dropped the first set for rallying for a 3-1 victory over Union Hill on Friday in a District 19-2A volleyball match.
Big Sandy won 21-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-18.
Leaders for the LadyCats were: Chyler Ponder (15 kills, 11 digs, 7/8 serves, 1 ace, 1 block); Gracie Jenison (19 kills, 13 digs, 11/11 serves); Calle Minter (5 kills, 5 digs, 32 assists, 15/15 serves, 1 ace, 1 block); Brylie Arnold (10 kills, 6 digs, 5/6 serves); Allie McCartney (5 digs, 6/6 serves) and Breaunna Derrick (1 kill, 2 assists, 2 digs, 9/12 serves).