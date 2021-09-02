BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bearettes are hosting the first Cathy McCarthy Invitational Tournament this weekend at BHS.
On Thursday, the Bearettes captured two wins — 2-1 over Kilgore (25-15, 25-27, 25-15) and 2-1 over Edgewood (26-24, 23-25, 15-12).
Leaders for the Bearettes against Kilgore were: Allie Cooper (10 kills, 7 points, 6 blocks); Rilee Rinehart (24 assists, 6 points); Lindsey Bersano (6 points, 3 digs, 1 kill); Tiykeah McKenzie (7 points, 1 kill); and Khayla Garrett (13 points, 8 kills, 9 digs).
Pacing Brownsboro against Edgewood were: Cooper (15 kills, 7 points); Rinehart (24 assists, 4 points); McKenzie (6 points, 2 kills); and Garrett (6 points, 2 kills).
The Bearettes (12-5) are scheduled to host Fairfield at 4:30 p.m. Friday.