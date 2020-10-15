Brook Hill 3, McKinney Christian 1
McKINNEY — The Brook Hill Lady Guard scored a 3-1 win over McKinney Christian on Thursday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 volleyball match.
Brook Hill won 17-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17.
The Lady Guard (12-1) moved to 7-0 in district.
Leaders for BH were: Belle Reed (23 kills, 3 aces, 17 digs); Mary Elizabeth Roberts (7 kills, 1 ace, 2 digs); Anna Hardee (36 assists, 1 ace, 1 block) and Mollee McCurley (10 digs, 1 ace).
Grace Community 3, New Diana 2
DIANA — Playing without three defensive starters and an outside hitter, the Grace Community Lady Cougars scored a 3-2 win over New Diana on Thursday in a non-district volleyball match.
The Lady Cougars won 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 17-25, 15-8.
Leaders for Grace were: Gabby Manziel (16 kills, 9 digs); Avery Nutt (9 kills, 3 blocks); Campbell Clark (5 kills, 3 blocks); Madi Rutherford (7 kills, 27 assists, 14 digs, 2 blocks); Ella Wupperman (16 assists, 6 digs); Anna Olson (30 digs, 2 aces); Mary Claire Woodard (13 digs) and Kate Nickel (13 digs).
Grace is scheduled to play at Dallas Bishop Dunne on Tuesday.
Union Grove 3, Big Sandy 1
UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Lady Lions scored a 3-1 win over Big Sandy on Thursday in a District 19-2A volleyball match.
UG won 25-17, 26-28, 25-21, 25-22.
Leaders for Big Sandy were: Chyler Ponder (14 kills, 13 digs, 17/17 serves); Gracie Jenison (10 kills, 17 digs, 9/11 serves); Brylie Arnold (6 kills, 4 digs, 7/9 serves, 1 ace, 3 blocks); Allie McCartney (1 kill, 4 digs, 13/13 serves, 3 aces); Breaunna Derrick (5 kills, 10 digs, 10/10 servs, 4 assists); Calle Minter (5 kills, 15 digs, 12/13 serves, 32 assists) and MaRyiah Francis (5 kills).