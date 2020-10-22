Brook Hill 3, Grace Community 0
The Brook Hill Lady Guard defeated the Grace Community Lady Cougars 3-0 on Thursday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 volleyball match at the GCS Gym in Tyler.
Brook Hill won 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 to stay unbeaten in district.
Lady Guard leaders were: Lexi Turner (7 kills, 4 blocks); Belle Reed (7 kills, 15 digs); Grace Carpenter (4 kills) and Kensi Holley (9 digs, 1 block, 1 ace, 2 kills).
All Saints 3, Dallas Shelton 0
The All Saints Lady Trojans scored a 3-0 win over Dallas Shelton on Thursday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 volleyball match at Brookshire Gym in Tyler.
The Lady Trojans won 25-20, 25-4, 25-11.
All Saints is scheduled to return to play on Tuesday at Arlington Pantego Christian.